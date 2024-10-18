Key Takeaways Northern Ireland's best captains have been ranked based on factors such as longevity and overall success with the national side.

Danny Blanchflower, Martin O'Neill, and Steven Davis are among the top 3 best captains in Northern Irish football history.

Jonny Evans, despite not being captain as frequently as others in this list, still provided valuable leadership for his country.

Northern Ireland may be one of the smaller home nations in terms of population, but on the right kind of night, Windsor Park can provide a cracking atmosphere, as both England and Spain have found to their cost in recent years.

When the Green and White Army do achieve results it's often through tenacity and leadership, so they've been blessed with some inspirational captains over the years. From Steven Davis to Jonny Evans, multiple individuals have pulled on the armband and given their all for their nation.

Here, GIVEMESPORT have ranked the 10 best captains in Northern Irish football history. Multiple factors have been used to assemble this list, which you can view below.

Ranking Factors

Quality - A great captain needs to be brave in other ways, like getting on the ball in difficult moments.

- A great captain needs to be brave in other ways, like getting on the ball in difficult moments. Longevity - In order to gain momentum and help build a team and qualify for major tournaments, longevity is required.

- In order to gain momentum and help build a team and qualify for major tournaments, longevity is required. Results - Did they lead Northern Ireland to any important wins against other nations, or did they help the nation qualify for international tournaments?

The Greatest 10 Northern Ireland Captains in Football History [Ranked] Rank Player International Caps Caps as Captain Captaincy Span 1. Danny Blanchflower 56 42 1954 to 1962 2. Martin O'Neill 64 33 1980 to 1984 3. Steven Davis 140 82 2006 to 2022 4. Aaron Hughes 112 47 2002 to 2015 5. Sammy McIlroy 88 19 1980 to 1986 6. Terry Neill 59 38 1963 to 1973 7. Allan Hunter 53 19 1974 to 1979 8. Derek Dougan 43 6 1971 to 1973 9. Alan McDonald 52 26 1990 to 1995 10. Jonny Evans 106 15 2006 to 2024

10 Jonny Evans

Notable clubs: Manchester United and Leicester City

Jonny Evans may consider himself unfortunate not to have worn the armband more times for Northern Ireland, having been one of the nation's greatest ever players. His international career, however, coincided with the playing days of Aaron Hughes and Steven Davis, who wore the armband an amazing 129 times between them.

Evans was still very much a leader for his nation, whether he was captain or not, during his 18-year international career. A constant presence in the centre of defence, the Irishman last skippered his country in a home defeat to Spain, but was there to show his leadership in big wins over Spain, Poland, and against Ukraine at Euro 2016.

Captain Stats Caps 16 Wins 4 Drawn 2 Lost 10 Win ratio 25%

9 Alan McDonald

Notable clubs: QPR

Alan McDonald showed leadership as captain under the bleaker years of the 1990s, when tournament qualification looked some way off at times. This was a time when the Republic of Ireland were regularly featuring in international competitions, but that is a country Northern Ireland gained two very credible draws against with McDonald as captain.

He had the experience of major international football, playing in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. There were good results, getting a fine draw away to a full-strength German team in 1992, or the 5-3 goal fest against Austria in 1995.

Captain Stats Caps 26 Wins 8 Drawn 8 Lost 10 Win ratio 31%

8 Derek Dougan

Notable clubs: Wolves

Once Terry Neill became player manager of the Northern Irish side, Derek Dougan succeeded him as captain, wearing the armband when they beat England at Wembley in 1972. As a tall and flamboyant striker, Dougan was not skipper that long and only became so at the grand old age of 33. But due to his great play and that special victory at Wembley, he gets a place in the rankings.

He was a veteran at this stage, having scored his first international goal a decade earlier, with a strike against Wales. He played alongside the great George Best 20 times for the national side, but sadly, it was not enough to reach a major tournament.

Captain Stats Caps 11 Wins 4 Drawn 2 Lost 5 Win ratio 36%

Related 10 Greatest Northern Ireland Strikers in Football History [Ranked] Including the likes of David Healy and Derek Dougan, the greatest Northern Ireland strikers in football history have been ranked by GIVEMESPORT.

7 Allan Hunter

Notable clubs: Ipswich Town

With his handlebar moustache and coal-black eyes, Allan Hunter was a no-nonsense defender who captained his country on one of their finest hours. He skippered his country to a fantastic two-all draw in the Netherlands in 1976, that featured Johan Cruyff at his peak and a Dutch team who would once again reach the World Cup Final in 1978.

The game also saw George Best roll back the years with a wonderful performance. Unfortunately for Hunter and for his Northern Ireland teammates, it wasn't enough to qualify for the World Cup in Argentina, with the Dutch winning the group.

Captain Stats Caps 19 Wins 6 Drawn 4 Lost 9 Win ratio 32%

6 Terry Neill

Notable clubs: Arsenal

Having played for Arsenal throughout the 1960s, centre-back Terry Neill was player manager for Northern Ireland while still in his twenties, scoring the winner against England at Wembley in 1972. Asked who was first name on his team sheet while player-manager of Northern Ireland, he famously remarked: "Me! Then George Best and Pat Jennings."

He later became Arsenal manager, guiding them to three cup finals, one of which they famously won in the 1979 FA Cup Final by three goals to two against Manchester United, with Alan Sunderland scoring an 89th minute winner. He is still regarded as one of the greatest managers in the club's history.

Captain Stats Caps 38 Wins 16 Drawn 8 Lost 14 Win ratio 42%

5 Sammy McIlroy

Notable clubs: Manchester United and Stoke City

In his younger days, Sammy McIlroy was something of a maverick. Part of the Manchester United team that denied Liverpool the treble by beating them in the 1977 FA Cup Final, he scored on his United debut as a teenager against Manchester City, playing alongside his boyhood idol George Best.

McIlroy skippered Northern Ireland to the 1986 World Cup, qualifying in a group that included England, who they drew nil-nil with at Wembley. Being in a group at the Finals that included Brazil and Spain was always going to be tough. Although they lost narrowly to Spain, Brazil beat them three-nil, but McIIroy remains the last man to captain Northern Ireland at a World Cup.

Captain Stats Caps 19 Wins 6 Drawn 4 Lost 9 Win ratio 32%

4 Aaron Hughes

Notable clubs: Newcastle, Aston Villa and Fulham

Aaron Hughes had a fantastic international career, playing in the 2016 European Championships, albeit not as captain - that role fell to Steven Davis. Hughes did still wear the armband for the Northern Irish on some special nights for the defender and for the country as a whole.

The first did not seem possible, when, after an hour at Windsor Park, they were two-one down to Spain after goals from Xavi and David Villa. However, David Healy's hat trick capped a wonderful night in Belfast. To put the result into context, Spain were European Champions inside two years from that night. Hughes was also skipper on the night in 2005 when his boys put England to the sword in a 1-0 win.

Captain Stats Caps 47 Wins 12 Drawn 18 Lost 17 Win ratio 26%

Related Newcastle’s greatest ever academy XI The Magpies have had some top names come out of their youth setup

3 Steven Davis

Notable clubs: Aston Villa, Fulham, Rangers and Southampton

With Steven Davis as skipper, Northern Ireland qualified for Euro 2016, taking them to a major tournament for the first time in 30 years. Diligent, industrious and intelligent in his play, he was a key man for Northern Ireland, and is still regarded as one of their best ever midfielders. Once at the tournament, a two-nil win over Ukraine saw them reach the last 16, where they lost to a Wales side inspired by Gareth Bale.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player has been capped more times for Northern Ireland than Steven Davis (140).

In the twilight of his career, Davis was managed at Rangers by Steven Gerrard, a player who knew a thing or two about playing in midfield, who had great praise for Davis:

"When you work with somebody on a daily basis, you see how they go about their routine. You see their focus and how low maintenance they are. The sacrifices they make to be the best version of themselves. Steven is really at the forefront of that. From a footballing point of view, I knew he was a top professional, a competitor and a wonderful footballer."

Captain Stats Caps 82 Wins 26 Drawn 23 Lost 33 Win ratio 32%

2 Martin O'Neill

Notable clubs: Nottingham Forest and Manchester City

Martin O'Neill may now be better known to some as a manager and pundit, but he was a fine player in his day, being a key part of Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest side that won the English title and back-to-back European Cups. He also captained the Northern Irish team to the 1982 World Cup, where they caused an upset by beating the hosts Spain one-nil on their way to the second round group stage.

Additionally, he was skipper when Northern Ireland won the British Home Nations Championships, an annual competition between Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England, that ran annually from 1883 to 1984, when a 2-0 win over Scotland was enough for O'Neil's side to clinch the title, before the tournament was scrapped due to a congested fixture list.

Captain Stats Caps 33 Wins 12 Drawn 11 Lost 10 Win ratio 36%

1 Danny Blanchflower

Notable clubs: Aston Villa and Tottenham

Northern Ireland's most successful international tournament came in the 1958 World Cup, when Danny Blanchflower was captain. He also skippered Tottenham to the League and FA Cup double in 1962 - as a result, he is widely regarded as one of the very best players to have ever played for the club. Playing in a position that today would be regarded as defensive midfield, Blanchflower was fantastic passer with great vision.

He steered his nation through a tricky qualification process for the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, knocking Portugal and Italy out in the process. At the tournament, they led West Germany twice in a game that ended drawn, but beat the Czechs, who they were required to play again in a play-off to decide who'd reach the quarter-final. Winning two-one in extra time, the Irish eventually lost out to France in the quarter-finals, but Northern Ireland and Blanchflower had made their mark on the competition, with the skipper being very clear on his footballing ethos:

“The great fallacy is that the game is first and last about winning. It’s nothing of the kind. The game is about glory. It is about doing things in style, with a flourish, about going out and beating the other lot, not waiting for them to die of boredom.”

Captain Stats Caps 42 Wins 10 Drawn 12 Lost 20 Win ratio 24%