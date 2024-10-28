As one of the smaller home nations, Northern Ireland have a proud footballing history, having produced one of the finest footballers of the twentieth century in the shape of George Best. But for all the attacking talent they have produced, any success the country has enjoyed, has been built on the cast iron foundations of a defence, with defenders who have acquitted themselves proudly for club and country.

For his time when Manchester United last reigned over England, not to mention his long international career spanning over three separate decades, Jonny Evans ranks number one in the list of greatest-ever Northern Ireland defenders. Here is a list of the top 10.

Ranking Factors

Honours - what a player has won and achieved in the game.

- what a player has won and achieved in the game. Determination - level of grit and desire to represent club and country.

- level of grit and desire to represent club and country. Longevity - the length of a player's career and how they are thought of afterwards.

10 Greatest Northern Ireland Defenders in Football History [Ranked] Rank Player Clubs included Playing career 1. Jonny Evans Manchester United, West Brom & Leicester City 2006 to present 2. Aaron Hughes Newcastle United, Aston Villa & Fulham 1997 - 2019 3. Pat Rice Arsenal 1967 - 1984 4. Terry Neill Arsenal 1960 - 1973 5. Chris Nicholl Aston Villa & Southampton 1965 - 1984 6. Mal Donaghy Luton Town, Manchester United & Chelsea 1978 - 1994 7. Jimmy Nicholl Manchester United & Rangers 1974 - 1996 8. Allan Hunter Ipswich Town 1962 - 1982 9. Alan McDonald QPR 1982 - 1998 10. Gerry Taggart Leicester City 1989 - 2006

10 Gerry Taggart

Clubs included Leicester City

Centre-half Gerry Taggart enjoyed his finest years under notable former Northern Ireland midfielder Martin O'Neil, when the two were at Leicester City together. In a side that had a nice blend of youth and experience, with players like Taggart, the Northern Irishman helped the Foxes win the League Cup. With his strong aerial presence, Taggart was a mainstay with the national team throughout the 1990s and early 200s, scoring a memorable goal for his country in one-one draw with Germany in Nuremberg, when he sent a rocket of a left foot strike low into the German net.

Gerry Taggart Stats Caps 49 Club appearances 276 Honours League Cup

9 Alan McDonald

Clubs included QPR

Alan McDonald played for QPR over 15 years, during a time they maintained their position in the old First Division and then the Premier League. The centre-back was in the Northern Ireland squad the last time the country qualified for a World Cup, back in 1986 in Mexico. He would later skipper the Northern Ireland team.

Although this was at times, a difficult period for the nation football-wise, which saw them fail to qualify for international tournaments, he did still help them earn a fine draw away to a full-strength German team in 1992, and the 5-3 goal fest against Austria in 1995.

Alan McDonald Stats Caps 52 Club appearances 449

8 Allan Hunter

Clubs included Ipswich Town

Allan Hunter was a key part of Bobby Robson's Ipswich Town side of the late 1970s and early 1980s. He played the full 90 minutes at Wembley, as Ipswich kept a clean sheet to beat Arsenal one-nil to win the 1978 FA Cup Final.

He also skippered his country to a memorable two-all draw in the Netherlands in 1976, against a Dutch side that featured Johan Cruyff at his peak and a Dutch team who would once again reach the World Cup Final in 1978. This saw George Best roll back the years with a wonderful performance. Unfortunately for Hunter and for his Northern Ireland teammates, it wasn't enough to qualify for the World Cup in Argentina.

Allan Hunter Stats Caps 52 Club appearances 563 Honours FA Cup (x1)

7 Jimmy Nicholl

Clubs included Manchester United and Rangers

Right-back Jimmy Nicholl is among a group of Manchester United players who will be forever popular among the Old Trafford faithful for their part in denying Liverpool the treble. This came after United's two-one win over Liverpool in the 1977 FA Cup Final at Wembley, in which Nicholl played the full 90 minutes at full-back.

He enjoyed a long career with the international team, being picked for the squads that went to the 1982 and 1986 World Cups in Spain and Mexico, scoring his sole international goal in a World Cup qualifier against Sweden.

Jimmy Nicholl Stats Caps 73 Club appearances 577 Honours Scottish Premier Division (x2), FA Cup (x1),

6 Mal Donaghy

Clubs included Luton Town, Manchester United and Chelsea

At five foot nine, Mal Donaghy was relatively small for a centre-half, but that is where he played for vast sums of his career, perhaps most famously for Luton Town in the 1988 League Cup Final. There at Wembley, he partnered Steve Foster at the back for a famous win for the Hatters over Arsenal.

Later that year, Alex Ferguson brought the then 30-year-old to Old Trafford, where Donaghy played at centre-back and full-back before having a spell at Chelsea. Donaghy is one of few Northern Irishmen to have played at two World Cups, featuring in the 1982 and 1986 tournaments.

Mal Donaghy Stats Caps 91 Club appearances 462 Honours League Cup (x1), European Cup Winners' Cup (x1)

5 Chris Nicholl

Clubs included Aston Villa and Southampton

Chris Nicholl was something of a colossus at centre-back for club and country, winning countless aerial battles playing in the old English First Division and representing his country in the 1982 World Cup in Mexico. The big defender has an unusual claim to fame, once scoring all four goals in Aston Villa's two-two draw with Leicester City in 1976.

He did certainly have the occasional eye for goal, famously scoring an absolute left-foot corker for Aston Villa in the 1977 League Cup Final. With the first game at Wembley drawn nil-nil and the replay at Hillsborough ending one-one, Villa won out three-two at Old Trafford, with Nicholl lifting the trophy as captain.

Chris Nicholl Stats Caps 51 Club appearances 738 Honours League Cup (x2)

4 Terry Neill

Clubs included Arsenal

Having played for Arsenal throughout the 1960s, centre-back Terry Neill was also player-manager for Northern Ireland while still in his twenties, scoring the winner against England at Wembley in 1972. He later managed Arsenal and is still regarded as one of the greatest managers in the club's history.

A player with huge leadership qualities, that later became very much apparent when he went into management at such a young age, Neill was also Arsenal’s youngest-ever captain at the tender age of 18 and remains known after his passing as a giant of the game in Northern Ireland.

Terry Neill Stats Caps 56 Club appearances 397

3 Pat Rice

Clubs included Arsenal & Watford

Right-back Pat Rice was in the Arsenal starting line-up for the club's finest moments in the 1970s. Firstly, when they won the League and FA Cup double in 1971, then eight years later, when he captained the Gunners to victory over Manchester United in a thrilling FA Cup Final.

His Arsenal career saw him amass more than 500 appearances for the club, during which time he played in five FA Cup Finals for them. He then went on to Watford as they enjoyed one of the greatest periods in their history under Graham Taylor, skippering the club to promotion to the old English First Division.

Pat Rice Stats Caps 49 Club appearances 529 Honours English First Division (x1), FA Cup (x2)

2 Aaron Hughes

Clubs included Newcastle, Aston Villa and Fulham

Aaron Hughes had a long career, wearing the captain's armband on some special nights for Northern Irish at Windsor Park. This included a famous win over Spain. Having been two-one down after goals from Xavi and David Villa, Hughes led his country to a magnificent three-two victory. Hughes was also skipper on the night in 2005 when his boys put Sven Goran Eriksson's England to the sword in a 1-0 win.

With a whopping 112 caps, Hughes captained his country on 48 occasions. At club level, he was the very definition of a steady Eddie, giving consistent performances over a 22-year-playing career.

Aaron Hughes Stats Caps 112 Club appearances 675

1 Jonny Evans

Clubs included Manchester United and Leicester City

When it comes to Northern Ireland, Jonny Evans is widely considered to be one of the nation's greatest-ever players. He's one of their most decorated too, who perhaps is more appreciated now than in his younger days, when at times, he was seen as something as a backup for Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic – given that pairing is now considered one of the best centre-back partnerships in Premier League history, it was perhaps unfair to hastily judge Evans' ability.

Having left United, he still enjoyed success, particularly at Leicester City, who we won the FA Cup with, before remarkably moving back to Old Trafford, giving a great performance against Aston Villa, straight after their historic Champions League win over Bayern Munich, which went a long way in keeping Erik ten Hag in a job in the Autumn of 2024.

Jonny Evans Stats Caps 107 Club appearances 535 Honours Champions League (1), Premier League (x3), FIFA Club World Cup Winner (x1), FA Cup (x2)

Stats via Transfermarkt - correct as of 25/10/2024