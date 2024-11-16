Key Takeaways Northern Ireland has produced some iconic goalkeepers who have graced the sport with their stellar performances between the sticks.

The likes of Pat Jennings and Harry Gregg starred for some leading clubs in history for many years and have been renowned for their longevity.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has recently emerged as a shot-stopper for Northern Ireland and has already amassed more than 45 caps.

Though a small home nation compared to most, Northern Ireland has produced some exceptional talent between the posts, giving rise to a legacy of goalkeepers respected across both club and international football. Among them, Pat Jennings stands as one of the all-time icons, and his legendary performances for Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have cemented his place in the history of the sport.

While Jennings’ career was decorated with numerous accolades, Northern Ireland has seen many other keepers leave their mark on the sport, from Roy Carroll’s contributions in the Premier League to Michael McGovern’s displays at Euro 2016. We have ranked ten such shot-stoppers as the greatest in Northern Ireland's football history.

Ranking Factors

Honors and Achievements

Longevity

Natural talent

International contributions

10 Greatest Northern Ireland Goalkeepers in Football History [Ranked] Rank Player Career Span 1. Pat Jennings 1963–1986 2. Harry Gregg 1952–1967 3. Roy Carroll 1995–2023 4. Maik Taylor 1992–2013 5. Michael McGovern 2004–2024 6. Norman Uprichard 1948–1960 7. Bailey Peacock-Farrell 2015– 8. Tommy Wright 1988–2001 9. Alan Fettis 1988–2007 10. Jim Platt 1971–1987

10 Jim Platt

Career Span: 1971–1987

Jim Platt suffered the curse of playing some of his best years as a goalkeeper at a similar time to national legend, Pat Jennings, and the Ballymoney-born man was subsequently left to more of an understudy role. However, he did amass a respectable 23 caps in Northern Irish colours and was involved in both of his country's World Cup squads during the 1980s.

At club level, Platt dedicated much of his career to English outfit, Middlesbrough, where he became a long-standing and reliable presence between the sticks for well over a decade. In addition, he also enjoyed short loan stints with Hartlepool United and Cardiff City before ultimately concluding his career with local clubs in Northern Ireland.

Jim Platt's Career Stats Appearances 290 Clean sheets 100 Northern Ireland caps 23

9 Alan Fettis

Career Span: 1988–2007

With 25 caps to his name, Alan Fettis was a useful player in his national team setup during the 1990s. However, it is his impressive longevity which has earned him a place on this list as one of the greatest keepers in Northern Ireland history, with extended spells at Hull City, York City and later at Macclesfield Town, to name a few.

In particular, with the former of the aforementioned three, Fettis found himself being cemented as a firm fan favourite, both for his performances between the sticks and far from them as well. During periods of injury crisis at Hull, the goalkeeper was unconventionally asked to slot in as a striker, and he unexpectedly delivered two goals as well, in what was a rather novel way of writing history for a shot-stopper.

Alan Fettis' Career Stats Appearances 123 Clean sheets 33 Northern Ireland caps 25

Related 10 Greatest Northern Ireland Wingers in Football History [Ranked] Northern Ireland has produced some special wingers that have written history in their own unique ways, including George Best and Keith Gillespie.

8 Tommy Wright

Career Span: 1988–2001

Tommy Wright made his debut for the national team against Malta in 1998, before continuing to serve in and out of the setup for 10 years, totalling 31 caps altogether. He could have achieved plenty more, had it not been for injury woes and fitness shortcomings. Nonetheless, his quality as a goalkeeper was undeniable from his performances at club level.

Initially starting his career at local clubs, it wasn't until he was 25 years old that he first entered English football, but he soon built up a strong portfolio of clubs, including Newcastle United and Manchester City. Though Wright suffered relegation with the former of the two clubs, he eventually helped the Magpies back into the English top-flight after winning the second-division title in what happened to be his final year at St James' Park.

Tommy Wright's Career Stats Appearances 163 Clean sheets 46 Northern Ireland caps 31

7 Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Career Span: 2015–Present

The youngest named goalkeeper on this list, Bailey Peacock-Farrell is a rising star in Northern Irish football, with nearly 50 caps already to his name. Though born in England, he pledged his allegiance to Northern Ireland, despite being approached by the England national team, and after his senior debut in the 2018/19 Nations League against Bosnia and Herzegovina, it quickly became evident that the former Leeds shot-stopper would be a key asset to the squad for years to come.

For club, Peacock-Farrell continues to tour England, with stints at Leeds and Burnley, especially standouts. At Elland Road, he broke his way into the starting line-up for an extended period, and also gained valuable experience during his time with the Clarets as well, earning a winners' medal for the side's EFL Championship win in the 2022/23 season.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell's Career Stats Appearances 152 Clean sheets 50 Northern Ireland caps 46

6 Norman Uprichard

Career Span: 1948–1960

Arguably the biggest achievement in Northern Ireland football history is undoubtedly the nation's trek to the World Cup quarter-finals stage in 1958, and there were a plethora of names that supported this impressive feat. In particular, Norman Uprichard's performance after stepping in for Harry Gregg in the tie against Czechoslovakia was a special highlight. Despite sustaining a broken hand and an ankle injury, a valiant Uprichard helped his side to a strong result which eventually saw them progress in the competition.

Such powerful resolve is somewhat fathomable given the Lurgan-born man was initially involved in a Gaelic football career as a teenager. He eventually found a bright career in English football and enjoyed successful stints at the likes of Portsmouth and Swindon Town.

Norman Uprichard's Career Stats Appearances 182 Clean sheets 24 Northern Ireland caps 18

5 Michael McGovern

Career Span: 2004–2024

Michael McGovern will forever be remembered in Northern Ireland for his standout performances at Euro 2016, where he produced one of the tournament's most memorable goalkeeping displays against Germany. Despite his side's 1-0 loss, McGovern made a series of outstanding saves, drawing widespread praise, including some powerful words from his boss, Michael O'Neill.

"Michael McGovern was superb, a phenomenal performance and one of the best from a Northern Ireland goalkeeper."

With over 30 caps, McGovern proved to be a valuable asset to his country, and it was a similar case at club level. The Northern Irishman enjoyed a journeyman career across the UK, notably winning a couple of Scottish Cups and later helping Norwich City earn promotion to the Premier League in 2019.

Michael McGovern's Career Stats Appearances 370 Clean sheets 109 Northern Ireland caps 33

Related 10 Greatest Northern Ireland Captains in Football History [Ranked] The 10 best Northern Ireland captains have been ranked, including Danny Blanchflower, Martin O'Neil and Steven Davis.

4 Maik Taylor

Career Span: 1992–2013

Maik Taylor was a stalwart for Northern Ireland during a career that spanned over two decades. The German-born goalkeeper, who started his professional journey relatively late, made his international debut at age 27 but quickly became a mainstay between the posts. He earned over 80 caps for Northern Ireland, showcasing consistent reliability and longevity, especially during key qualifying campaigns.

Taylor's club career was equally impressive, with over 500 professional appearances to his name. He made his mark in the Premier League, particularly with Fulham and Birmingham City, and he notably became a fan favourite at the latter after playing a crucial role in their promotion to the top-flight in 2006-07.

Maik Taylor's Career Stats Appearances 511 Clean sheets 178 Northern Ireland caps 88

3 Roy Carroll

Career Span: 1995–2023

With 45 caps for his country, Roy Carroll enjoyed a distinguished and lengthy career with Northern Ireland and was a regular presence in the national team across different qualifying campaigns, stepping up, particularly in the latter stages of his international career, where he played a key role well into his late 30s.

At club level, Carroll's career highlights include a Premier League winners' medal with Manchester United in 2002-03, and a further FA Cup title the season after. His time in England also saw notable spells at Wigan Athletic, Derby County, and West Ham United, and, despite facing challenges off the pitch later in his career, he made a strong comeback with Olympiacos in Greece, securing a number of trophies.

Roy Carroll's Career Stats Appearances 601 Clean sheets 211 Northern Ireland caps 45

Related 10 Greatest Northern Ireland Strikers in Football History [Ranked] Including the likes of David Healy and Derek Dougan, the greatest Northern Ireland strikers in football history have been ranked by GIVEMESPORT.

2 Harry Gregg

Career Span: 1952–1967

On the field, Harry Gregg was a dominant force, both for club and country. Named the best goalkeeper at the 1958 World Cup, he played a key role in Northern Ireland’s memorable run to the quarter-finals - their greatest-ever finish in the competition's history. Additionally, with extended spells at Manchester United and Doncaster Rovers, Gregg's reliable shifts between the sticks have earned him a place in both club's histories.

However, the Tobermore-born shot-stopper was a true hero, both on and off the pitch. Renowned for his incredible bravery during the Munich Air Disaster in 1958, he famously pulled several survivors from the wreckage, despite being injured himself, including teammates Bobby Charlton and Dennis Viollet. His selfless actions that night have cemented his legacy far beyond his footballing career, which led to a famous quote from the greatest player in Northern Ireland history, George Best:

"Bravery is one thing, but what Harry did was about more than bravery. It was about goodness."

Harry Gregg's Career Stats Appearances 250 Clean sheets 45 Northern Ireland caps 25

1 Pat Jennings

Career Span: 1963–1986

Pat Jennings is widely regarded as the greatest goalkeeper in Northern Irish football history and one of the finest to ever play the game in general. With an illustrious career spanning over two decades, the British football legend earned an incredible 119 caps for Northern Ireland, a record at the time, and was a key figure for his country in multiple World Cup campaigns, including 1982, where he played at the age of 41.

He also enjoyed remarkable success, ironically, with both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, lifting the FA Cup, League Cup, and UEFA Cup with the former. A surprising switch to rivals Arsenal in 1977 saw him add an FA Cup final appearance to his accolades before retiring at the top level in 1986. Notwithstanding the controversial selection of clubs, it was always difficult for anyone to dislike Jennings and his iconic large hands - he remains a beloved figure in football history and a true icon for Northern Ireland.

Pat Jennings' Career Stats Appearances 841 Clean sheets 255 Northern Ireland caps 119

Related 10 Greatest Northern Ireland Midfielders in Football History [Ranked] From the likes of Steven Davis to Danny Blanchfield, here are the 10 greatest Northern Ireland midfielders in football history.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 16/11/2024.