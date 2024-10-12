Key Takeaways Northern Ireland are one of the lesser talked about footballing nations in the UK.

The nation has produced a vast array of midfield talent over the years, including Manchester United legend Norman Whiteside.

Steve Lomas, Chris Brunt and Steven Davis are prime examples of the hard-working attitude of the very best engine room generals to have pulled on the famous green shirt.

Despite being one of the lesser talked about British national sides compared to the likes of England and Scotland, Northern Ireland have had their fair share of phenomenal footballing talent over the years who have not got the recognition they truly deserved, simply because they have not had huge amounts of success on football’s biggest stages.

The Northern Irish have by far the lowest population out of the British countries and this makes it even more impressive that they have been able to produce some incredible footballers over the years, in particular, their talented but also gritty and hardworking midfielders.

Today, we will rank the 10 greatest Northern Irish midfielders in football history. Included in this list are some of the nation’s greatest ever and most talked about players, such as Danny Blanchflower and Norman Whiteside, who impressed every single time they stepped onto the pitch with their unique footballing talent.

There are also names included on this list, such as Neil Lennon and Chris Brunt who contributed huge amounts to their national team and also did great things at club level. In this list, you will see a wide variety of midfielders, ranging from creative midfielders to box-to-box midfielders.

Ranking factors:

International appearances

Duration of career

International legacy

Club career and legacy

10 Jim Magilton

International career span: 1991-2002

Taking the first spot on the list of greatest Northern Irish midfielders of all time is Ipswich Town legend, Jim Magilton. He was best known throughout his career for his incredible technical ability and was an extremely talented creative midfielder. Despite being predominantly a forward-thinking player throughout his career for both club and country, Magilton also sometimes operated as a box-to-box player and was always willing to put an aggressive tackle in and do the running of several players for the benefit of his team.

Magilton’s best and most impressive traits were passing range, being able to pick out passes which not many players could see, as well as his ball-carrying ability. The Ipswich legend is one of the most underrated Northern Irish players ever and his talent is often not appreciated enough.

Jim Magilton's International Statistics Appearances 52 Goals 5

9 Steve Lomas

International career span: 1994-2003

Whilst not being the most technically gifted or talented midfielder, what Steve Lomas may have lacked in sheer footballing talent, he certainly made up for in hard work and will to win, especially when playing for his country, Northern Ireland.

Related 12 Dirtiest Games in Premier League History [Ranked] The Premier League isn't always fancy, with the dirtiest games ever shocking the world since 1992.

Lomas was an ever-present figure in the heart of the midfield for around a decade and was a cult fan favourite for his hard work and incredible leadership qualities. The hard-working midfielder made 45 appearances for his country in an international career which lasted nine years and, as mentioned, despite not being an ultra-talented player, Lomas’ presence as a leader for his country was just as important to the team as having incredible technical players.

Steve Lomas' International Statistics Appearances 45 Goals 3

8 Michael Hughes

International career span: 1991-2004

Michael Hughes’ longevity, not just at club level, but also international level, was truly something special. The nippy 5’6 attacking midfielder made over 70 international appearances for his country, representing Northern Ireland over an incredible 13-year-long international career which still to this day not many players from his country have come close to in terms of longevity.

Hughes was a mainstay in the international set-up for years and there is a clear reason for that, and it is because of his talent. Despite having a career which was filled with significant injury setbacks, Hughes had sensational technical ability and, with a smaller frame, he needed to make up for his lack of size and physicality somewhere. He did this with his on-the-ball skill. Hughes was particularly talented at set pieces and was also known for the ball sticking to him with his incredible dribbling ability.

Michael Hughes' International Statistics Appearances 71 Goals 5

7 Chris Brunt

International career span: 2004-2017

The next name included on the list of greatest Northern Irish midfielders of all time is the versatile Chris Brunt. Brunt, whose career is mainly associated with his excellent spell at West Brom in the Premier League in the early 2010s, is one of the most technically gifted Northern Irish players ever and, as time has gone on, has become a real cult Premier League hero for the number of great goals he scored for the Baggies.

Despite never having laced up his boots for one of the more successful Premier League sides during his career, at both club and international level, Brunt was known for his absolute wand of a left foot. Brunt got fans on the edge of their seats regularly as he would score some absolutely beautiful goals from distance. The midfield player could operate pretty much anywhere in the middle of the park and this is one of the reasons he was a mainstay in the Northern Irish set-up for well over a decade.

Chris Brunt's International Statistics Appearances 65 Goals 3

6 Neil Lennon

International career span: 1994-2002

Despite Neil Lennon’s career in football being mainly associated with his time as the manager of Scottish footballing giant, Celtic, he was also a top-quality midfield warrior for both club and country. Lennon, who made 40 appearances for his country from 1994 to 2002, was known for his combative style in the middle of the park as well as his excellent leadership skills, which were clearly natural to him given his success in management.

Lennon is another name on this list who was not the most talented footballer technically, but stuck to the basics of the game very well and made a good career out of it. The Celtic and Leicester legend’s hard work and brilliance in chaos made him such a valuable asset in the middle of the park at both club and international level.

Neil Lennon's International Statistics Appearances 40 Goals 2

5 Sammy McIlroy

International career span: 1972-1987

Sammy McIlroy was a key player in what was arguably the most successful period of international football for Northern Ireland. McIlroy played in every single game of Northern Ireland’s two World Cup campaigns in 1982 and 1986, the latter of which he proudly captained the team.

McIlroy was a skilful and versatile midfield player who was arguably best known for his time away from the Northern Ireland jersey, for Manchester United. McIlroy was very famously Sir Matt Busby’s last-ever signing for Manchester United which holds a huge historical significance given Busby’s incredible legacy at the club. McIlroy’s longevity for both club and country made him a much-loved figure and only added to the great legacy he created from his performances on the pitch.

Sammy McIlroy's International Statistics Appearances 88 Goals 5

4 Martin O’Neill

International career span: 1971-1984

Martin O’Neill is another man who, despite being a world-class player back in his playing days, is more associated with management than his actual playing days. The technically gifted midfielder is one of Northern Ireland’s most talented players ever and is a true icon of his country’s footballing history.

Related Martin O’Neill Burning Patrick Vieira and Fabio Cannavaro Was TV Gold Martin O'Neill once left World Cup winners Fabio Cannavaro and Patrick Vieira speechless with a savage Champions League comeback.

As a player, O’Neill is most known for his incredible success during his time at Nottingham Forest, where he played a huge part in the clubs’ back-to-back European Cup victories in 1979 and 1980, which are some of the greatest achievements in English football history. In terms of at international level, O’Neill has showcased his incredible talents for his country 64 times in an international career which lasted an impressive 13 years and also saw him captain the side during their 1982 World Cup run where he very famously led them to the second round.

Martin O'Neill's International Statistics Appearances 64 Goals 8

3 Steven Davis

International career span: 2005-2022

The next name included in the list of greatest Northern Ireland midfielders of all time is the country’s most capped player ever, Rangers and Southampton legend Steven Davis. The technically gifted but hard-working midfielder, Davis, made a truly remarkable 140 international appearances for his country from 2005, where he made his debut, all the way to when he hung up his boots at international level in 2022.

Davis is one of the greatest Northern Irish players ever but is loved that extra bit more by his people due to how much he gave for the shirt he wore and how long he represented his country. Davis’ leadership skills, in particular, are what drew so many fans to love him despite him having brilliant on-the-ball skills.

Steven Davis' International Statistics Appearances 140 Goals 13

2 Norman Whiteside

International career span: 1982-1989

Despite operating as a forward throughout his career, Norman Whiteside also operated as a midfielder. The Manchester United legend, Whiteside, is one of the most talented players in British football history and his name arguably does not get brought up or credited enough when talking about the greats of the British game.

Related 10 Greatest Manchester United Academy Players in Football History [Ranked] From all those that have graduated from Manchester United's fabled academy ranks, here are the top 10.

Despite only having made 38 international appearances during a seven-year international career span, Whiteside’s impact on the Northern Irish footballing youth is what makes him such a great. His incredible, versatile style of play inspired several generations of players and is arguably a huge reason why the nation is still credible on the international scene. Away from his great talents on the ball, Whiteside was also a fighter on the pitch, particularly when representing his country, and this added another layer to his game as he regularly turned his performances up a notch when games were getting feisty.

Norman Whiteside's International Statistics Appearances 38 Goals 9

1 Danny Blanchflower

International career span: 1949-1963

Taking the number one spot on the list of greatest Northern Irish midfielders of all time is the man whose name regularly pops up when speaking about the all-time greats of the game, Danny Blanchflower. Blanchflower’s biggest accomplishment for his country was in 1958 when his Northern Ireland side, which he very famously captained, got to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, which still to this day is the nation's greatest-ever finish in a major international tournament.

Not just a legend in international football, Blanchflower is also a legend for Tottenham Hotspur, and he made well over 300 appearances for the Lilywhites in a decade-long spell there, where he led them to an incredible six trophies, success which the club could only dream of nowadays.

Blanchflower was known for his elegance and intelligence on the pitch and was viewed as a true maverick every time he stepped onto the pitch. Whilst having world-class on-the-ball skills, like other names on this list, Blanchflower was never shy to put his foot in or commit to a big tackle and this is what made him such an icon in his country, the fact he wasn’t just content with letting his talents do the talking but also his hard work and dedication.

Danny Blanchflower's International Statistics Appearances 56 Goals 2

Statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-10-24.