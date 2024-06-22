Highlights Despite being one of the smallest nations to reach a World Cup, Northern Ireland have a rich football history.

Legends of the game such as George Best and Pat Jennings represented Northern Ireland.

Modern day heroes such as Jonny Evans and David Healy also make the list.

Despite missing out on qualifying for this summer's European Championship in Germany, Northern Ireland are currently nurturing a pool of talented youngsters, and the future looks bright for the nation. The post-Euro 2016 period has been challenging, with the team failing to qualify for a single tournament since their last outing in France.

The proud country has had some excellent servants in the past, many of whom the latest generation will look back at for inspiration. So, with that in mind, here are the top 10 best Northern Irish players in history and the following factors we've taken into consideration when compiling the list below:

International appearances

Duration of career

International legacy

Related 10 Greatest British Players in Football History [Ranked] There have been many wonderful British football players in history - here are the 10 best including Wayne Rooney and Gareth Bale.

Best Northern Ireland players of all time Rank Player 10 Aaron Hughes 9 Gareth McAuley 8 Martin O'Neill 7 Jonny Evans 6 Norman Whiteside 5 Steven Davis 4 Danny Blanchflower 3 David Healy 2 Pat Jennings 1 George Best

10 Aaron Hughes

International career span: 1998-2018

Aaron Hughes made the third-most appearances for the Northern Ireland national team, playing 112 times for the Green and White Army over a 20-year period. Hughes played his best football for Premier League side Fulham between 2007 and 2014, where he was a part of the famous side that reached the Europa League final.

Hughes started alongside his compatriot Chris Baird as Fulham lost the final to Atletico Madrid due to a Diego Forlan brace. Hughes continued to play for the national side up until 2018 and captained his country on many occasions. Since retiring from the game at 39, Hughes has become the Irish FA's Technical Director, a role he has occupied since 2022.

Aaron Hughes' Career Stats International Appearances 112 International Goals 1 Club Honours 0

9 Gareth McAuley

International career span: 2005-2018

The first of two West Bromwich Albion players to feature in this list is Gareth McAuley. The towering central defender who made over 200 appearances for the Baggies had to be on the list, thanks to his history-making goal in Euro 2016 against Ukraine. It was McAuley who scored Northern Ireland's first-ever European Championship goal.

His powerful header will forever be in the hearts of Northern Irish football fans, creating one of the most iconic moments in the national team's history. In his 80 caps for the national team, he bagged nine goals before retiring in 2019 at the age of 39.

Gareth McAuley's Career Stats International Appearances 80 International Goals 9 Club Honours 0

8 Martin O'Neill

International career span: 1971-1984

Known to a particular generation as manager of Celtic, Aston Villa and Sunderland, Martin O'Neill was also a top player in his day. The tricky midfielder played most of his career at Nottingham Forest under iconic manager Brian Clough, winning the European Cup twice.

In 285 appearances for Forest, the Northern Irishman scored 48 goals before moving on to many clubs, including Norwich City, Manchester City and Notts County, before calling time on his playing career in 1985. O'Neill finished his playing career with an impressive nine trophies to his name before going on to enjoy a fruitful managerial career.

Martin O'Neill's Career Stats International Appearances 69 International Goals 9 Club Honours 6

7 Jonny Evans

International career span: 2006-Present

Most people are stunned at Jonny Evans' longevity in the top flight, with the player returning to Manchester United last summer. But credit where it's due, he's had a fantastic career spanning 18 years, picking up several trophies.

Perhaps the most significant trophy for Evans was the FA Cup win for the Red Devils last month. Not only did he help guide his teammates through a battle with favourites and rivals Manchester City, but in winning the cup, the player has now won every major honour there is to win at United.

Related Jonny Evans 'Still to Decide' on Man Utd Future Manchester United defender Jonny Evans is yet to decide whether he stays at the club for the 2024/2025 season.

When the veteran defender accumulated his most recent medal, he became Northern Ireland's most decorated football player with 14 trophies. Along with Evans' impressive trophy cabinet, his defensive displays have been highly consistent and assured over the years, offering a sense of security to any defence he has been a part of.

Jonny Evans' Career Stats International Appearances 106 International Goals 6 Club Honours 10

6 Norman Whiteside

International career span: 1982-1989

After signing for Manchester United at 17, Norman Whiteside quickly established himself as an important squad member. In his early days, he was often compared to iconic compatriot George Best, a comparison he dismissed frequently. Whiteside holds the record for the youngest player ever to play at a World Cup, at just 17 years and 40 days old.

In his second campaign at United (1982/83), the youngster scored in the League Cup final and the FA Cup final, becoming the youngest player to have scored in both finals. Whiteside went on to play seven seasons for United, making 278 appearances and bagging 68 goals. Despite his electric start to his career, Whiteside retired at 26 due to severe injury problems to his knee.

Norman Whiteside's Career Stats International Appearances 38 International Goals 9 Club Honours 1

Related 10 Youngest Players in EUROs History (Ranked) England can boast two of the 10 youngest players to ever feature at the European Championships. Here is the full list of talented teenagers.

5 Steven Davis

International career span: 2005-2022

The most capped player in Northern Irish football history must be mentioned. Not only did Steven Davis play a significant role as captain for Southampton during their lengthy spell in the Premier League between 2012 and 2019, but he is also a four-time Scottish Premiership winner with Rangers.

Despite being a two-time Europa League runner-up, with Fulham in 2010 and Rangers in 2022, Davis' greatest honour is leading out his nation, as captain, in their first ever Euros. Davis was a tidy box-to-box midfielder with a real eye for goal and, despite his short stature, held his own in the middle of the park. Davis, who spent a brief period as Rangers' interim manager, will always be remembered as a Northern Ireland legend due to his leadership, consistency and longevity.

Steven Davis' Career Stats International Appearances 136 International Goals 12 Club Honours 9

4 Danny Blanchflower

International career span: 1949-1963

If the latest crop of Northern Ireland players were to take inspiration from any past player, it should be Danny Blanchflower (centre in above photo). The former Northern Ireland captain famously led the Green and White Army to the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals in 1958, their best-ever finish in any international tournament.

Aside from his legendary international status, Blanchflower was voted by the Times as Spurs' best-ever player in 2009. Though Blanchflower's vote came before the debut of Harry Kane, the Northern Irishman lifted more trophies for Spurs than the record-breaking number nine could ever dream of.

After completing a domestic double in the 1960/61 season, Blanchflower led Spurs to another FA Cup in the 1961/62 campaign, one season before defeating Atletico Madrid in the European Cup Winners' Cup final. The midfielder played 292 times in the English top flight, and he brought an end to his career in 1964 at the age of 38.

Danny Blanchflower's Career Stats International Appearances 56 International Goals 2 Club Honours 4

3 David Healy

International career span: 2000-2013

As the top goalscorer for the Northern Ireland national team with 36 goals, David Healy is widely recognised as one of the best strikers to play for the Green and White Army. The Manchester United academy graduate was once the joint top goalscorer in European Qualifiers. However, Romelu Lukaku of Belgium has since surpassed his tally. Perhaps his crowning moment as an international was scoring a hat-trick against Spain in the Euro 2008 qualifiers in a thrilling 3-2 victory.

After departing Old Trafford in 2001, Healy became somewhat of a journeyman. The striker played for Fulham, Leeds United, Norwich City, Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Rangers across his 14-year career. Healy now manages NIFL side Linfield, where he has won the league title five times.

David Healy's International Stats Appearances 95 Goals 36 Hat-tricks 1

2 Pat Jennings

International career span: 1964-1986

Pat Jennings is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers ever to play the game. Despite being between the posts, he famously scored in the 1967 Community Shield against Manchester United for Spurs. During his 13-year stay at White Hart Lane, Jennings won the FA Cup in 1967, the League Cup in 1971 and 1973, and the UEFA Cup in 1972. In 1976, he became the first goalkeeper to win the PFA's player of the season award.

Related Origins of the North London Derby Tottenham vs Arsenal is one of the biggest rivalries in world football, dating back to 1913.

After his tenure at Spurs, Jennings jumped ship to bitter rivals Arsenal, where he remained for eight years, joining a unique group of players to have played for both teams. Jennings played in goal for his country 119 times, debuting as a teenager. Despite retiring from club football in 1985, he played his final game in the 1986 World Cup at 41, becoming the tournament's oldest-ever player.

Pat Jennings' Career Stats International appearances 119 Goals 0 Career trophies 5

1 George Best

International career span: 1964-1977

Who else but George Best? The Northern Ireland icon has been the face of football there for decades. Manchester United picked up the Belfast-born winger in 1961, where he remained in the youth teams until 1963, when he made his first team debut, and the rest is history.

Best became not only one of United's greatest ever players but one of the world's elite, and to this day is recognised as a legend of the game. His blistering pace and fluid dribbling made him a tough opponent for any full-back and Brazilian icon Pele once stated that Best was the best footballer he had ever seen.

Best made his international debut alongside shot-stopper Jennings and made 37 appearances for his nation before retiring in 1977. After spells at clubs all over the globe, he eventually called it a day in 1984. Best sadly passed away in 2005 as a result of a long battle with alcoholism. He is and will always be remembered as Northern Ireland's very best.