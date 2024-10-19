Key Takeaways A number of Northern Irish football talents have made a name for themselves in the Premier League with standout performances and outstanding longevity.

The likes of Keith Gillespie and Aaron Hughes excelled at a number of top-flight clubs throughout their extended careers in the division.

Jonny Evans went as far as winning the Premier League title on multiple occasions - a feat which is yet to be matched by a Northern Irishman to this day.

The Northern Ireland football association has a long, vibrant history, with the side previously accredited as the smallest nation to qualify for a World Cup Finals, having reached the quarter-final round in both 1958 and 1982.

In recent years, Northern Ireland stunned many by securing a place in the Round of 16 stage at the Euros 2016 in France. Mere qualification for the tournament ended a 30-year streak of failing to qualify for a major tournament, and it was a special moment for the fans. While their performances have dwindled since, there has been a pool of humble talent originating from Northern Ireland, with many notable names breaking into the English top flight as well - one of the most competitive football divisions on the planet.

With that said, the 10 greatest Northern Irish players to have ever played in the Premier League era have been ranked, based on what they managed to accomplish in the competition. Many became outstanding veterans in it's rich history, while others shone despite only having brief stints in the league.

Greatest Northern Irish players in Premier League history Rank Name Premier League appearances 1. Jonny Evans 382 2. Aaron Hughes 455 3. Keith Gillespie 239 4. Steve Lomas 234 5. Chris Brunt 269 6. Steven Davis 306 7. Gareth McAuley 203 8. Michael Hughes 197 9. Chris Baird 153 10. David Healy 44

10 David Healy

Premier League clubs: Manchester United, Fulham and Sunderland

As the record-holder for the most goals ever scored for the Northern Ireland football team, fixed at a remarkable 36, Healy is an undisputed legend for his nation's faithful, and undoubtedly one of the greatest players to have ever played for the country.

Ultimately, the forward was less lethal at club-level in comparison. However, with spells at Premier League outlets like Fulham and Sunderland, Healy brought plenty of energy and work rate to the front line, earning him respect among teammates and managers alike. As such, the Manchester United youth academy product maintains a place on this list as one of the best players to play in the English top flight, even though many of his best performing years were spent elsewhere.

David Healy's Premier League statistics Appearances 44 Goals 5 Assists 1

9 Chris Baird

Premier League clubs: Southampton, Fulham, West Brom

Chris Baird was a versatile and reliable defender and, capable of playing anywhere across the back four and also as a defensive midfielder, his adaptability made him a valuable asset for every team he played for. He enjoyed a solid Premier League career, with stints at Southampton and West Brom, but his best years undoubtedly came during his time at Fulham, where he was an integral part of the squad that reached the 2010 UEFA Europa League final under Roy Hodgson. His calmness on the ball, defensive intelligence, and ability to slot into multiple positions were crucial to Fulham's consistency during his six-year stint at the club.

In addition to his Premier League contributions, Baird earned over 70 caps for Northern Ireland, representing his country with distinction. Although not the flashiest player, his work rate and tactical awareness made him one of Northern Ireland's most dependable players in the Premier League era.

Chris Baird's Premier League statistics Appearances 153 Goals 4 Assists 3

8 Michael Hughes

Premier League clubs: West Ham, Wimbledon, Crystal Palace

Michael Hughes was a technically-gifted midfielder who, despite standing at 5 foot 6, still exerted an influence on football matches with his exceptional on-ball qualities. He made his mark in the Premier League during the 1990s and early 2000s, earning recognition as one of Northern Ireland’s standout players, particularly for his longevity, both for club and country.

With notable Premier League spells with Wimbledon and Crystal Palace, Hughes' versatility allowed him to play both centrally and on the flanks, and his consistency and class have earned him a place among the best midfielders his country has ever produced. At Wimbledon, he became a key asset in their famously rugged and hardworking side, using his flair to complement the physicality of his teammates. Later, at Crystal Palace, Hughes' performances earned him the captain's armband - a testament to the influence he earned from the quality of his football.

Michael Hughes' Premier League statistics Appearances 197 Goals 14 Assists 12

7 Gareth McAuley

Premier League clubs: West Brom

Gareth McAuley only joined the Premier League at the age of 31, signing for West Brom, yet he still made an enormous impact in the division. A key figure in the Baggies' defence, known for his aerial prowess, leadership, and no-nonsense style of play, McAuley was a reliable figure at the back but also chipped in with some crucial goals, particularly from set-pieces. In fact, his six-goal outlay in the 2016-17 season is tied with only Gary Cahill for the greatest goal-scoring season by a centre-back.

Over the course of his six seasons in the Premier League, McAuley made over 200 appearances, becoming a fan favorite at the Hawthorns before his eventual departure in 2018, seven years after he initially signed.

Gareth McAuley's Premier League statistics Appearances 203 Goals 15 Assists 5

6 Steven Davis

Premier League clubs: Aston Villa, Fulham, Southampton

After a breakthrough at Aston Villa, Steven Davis rose to prominence with his intelligent play-making and composure on the ball, and this ability to dictate the tempo of the game quickly caught the attention of bigger clubs.

Davis truly hit his stride after moving to Fulham and then Southampton, where he became a key figure in the Saints' midfield for several seasons. Remarkably, the Ballymena-born international was instrumental in helping his club secure European football for the first time in well over a decade, in the 2015/16 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Steven Davis is the most capped Northern Ireland player in history with 140 appearances for his country.

With over 200 Premier League appearances to his name, his leadership qualities consistently shone through and while some of his best years were largely spent in Scotland with Rangers, his contributions to the Premier League remain impressive.

Steven Davis' Premier League statistics Appearances 306 Goals 17 Assists 20

5 Chris Brunt

Premier League clubs: West Brom

Chris Brunt has established himself as an undisputed legend in West Brom's history, most notably for his efforts in aiding his side's consecutive promotions to the Premier League in 2008 and 2010. After a highly-respected career at the Hawthorns, stretching over more than a decade, Brunt became a key figure for the Baggies, especially well-known for his pinpoint delivery and versatility.

Alongside his technical qualities, he was a true leader of men, and was subsequently rewarded with the captain's armband for his growing influence on the team. Even after a number of managerial changes, the Belfast-born man maintained his position as captain, with Alan Irvine, in particular, praising the player's leadership:

"Chris will absolutely be our captain.” “There's absolutely no reason to change it. He has the respect of the changing room, he's done a great job as captain for many years, so I have no intention to make any changes.”

Chris Brunt's Premier League statistics Appearances 269 Goals 25 Assists 52

4 Steve Lomas

Premier League clubs: Manchester City, West Ham

Born in Northern Ireland, Steve Lomas began his top-flight journey with Manchester City in the early 1990s, quickly establishing himself as a hardworking and reliable presence in the center of the park. His performances earned him a move to West Ham in 1997, where he would go on to spend the majority of his career.

He became a fan favorite with the Hammers due to his tireless work ethic and leadership on the pitch, also bearing the captain's armband during challenging periods. Amassing over 200 appearances in his Premier League career, the Northern Ireland international's no-nonsense style has made him a key figure for both his clubs and his national team.

Steve Lomas' Premier League statistics Appearances 234 Goals 14 Assists 18

3 Keith Gillespie

Premier League clubs: Manchester United, Newcastle, Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City, Sheffield United

Keith Gillespie was a unique mold of player to the Northern Ireland football setup - a dynamic winger who brought flair and pace, bringing spectators to the edges of their set. Breaking through at Manchester United as part of their famous youth academy, Gillespie's breakthrough seemed inevitable, and he moved to Newcastle United in 1995 in the hopes of making the dream a reality, as part of the deal that brought Andy Cole to Old Trafford.

With the Magpies, Gillespie thrived under Kevin Keegan's attacking philosophy, playing a key role in the club’s exciting “Entertainers” era. His blistering pace and ability to deliver pinpoint crosses made him a constant threat on the right wing, helping Newcastle compete for the Premier League title and in Europe. He continued to make his mark after departing from St. James' Park with clubs like Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City, making over 200 top-flight appearances overall.

Keith Gillespie's Premier League statistics Appearances 239 Goals 19 Assists 18

2 Aaron Hughes

Premier League clubs: Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham

Aaron Hughes' extended stay in the Premier League spanned nearly two decades, and he featured on over 450 occasions, considerably more than any other player mentioned on this list. Such longevity speaks to his quality, and he excelled at several top English clubs, namely Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Fulham. His most notable achievement was undoubtedly with the latter of the aforementioned three - having played a pivotal role for the Cottagers, Hughes helped his side reach the 2010 UEFA Europa League final.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aaron Hughes played 455 Premier League games without receiving a single red card, a record bettered only by Ryan Giggs.

Capable of featuring in any defensive options, happy to adapt to unfamiliar midfield positions, and displaying remarkable levels of discipline at all times, Hughes won the hearts of fans at each club he played at. Equally, he was endeared to his nation's supporters too, having recorded over 100 national team caps as the Northern Ireland captain for well over a decade.

Aaron Hughes' Premier League statistics Appearances 455 Goals 5 Assists 13

1 Jonny Evans

Premier League clubs: Manchester United, Sunderland, West Brom, Leicester City

A product of the Manchester United youth academy, Evans became a reliable presence in Sir Alex Ferguson's defense, helping his side to three Premier League titles as well, before departing for West Brom in 2015.

He eventually found a new level of consistency after joining Leicester City in 2018, with his experience playing a crucial role in the club's push for European football, even culminating in an FA Cup triumph in 2021. Rejoining Manchester United in 2023 added another surprise chapter to his career journey, and even despite the Red Devils' mishaps since, Evans has never backed down from a fight. Standing as one of the most decorated players in Northern Irish football history, he is undoubtedly cemented as a legend for the country.

Jonny Evans' Premier League statistics Appearances 382 Goals 14 Assists 13

