Northern Ireland have produced one of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the sport - George Best. The former Manchester United legend relentlessly tormented defences from the flanks, and his presence in his nation's football history has inspired generations of future players. Undoubtedly, he is a role model for any aspiring Northern Irish winger, and he sits comfortably atop the list of the best wide men to hail from the country.

However, albeit without Best's prodigious achievements, there have been a number of other wingers in Northern Ireland's history that have enjoyed successful careers in some form, from Keith Gillespie's exploits in the Premier League to Patrick McCourt in Scotland, otherwise known as "The Derry Pele". GIVEMESPORT has ranked ten such players as the greatest wingers ever in Northern Ireland's history.

Ranking Factors:

Achievements

Longevity

Level of football

Natural talent

Greatest Northern Irish wingers in football history Rank Name Career Span 1. George Best 1963–1984 2. Peter McParland 1951–1971 3. Keith Gillespie 1993– 4. Chris Brunt 2002–2021 5. Kyle Lafferty 2005– 6. Stuart Dallas 2007–2024 7. Nial McGinn 2005– 8. Billy Bingham 1948–1965 9. Patrick McCourt 2001–2018 10. Johnny Crossan 1954–1975

10 Johnny Crossan

Career Span: 1954–1975

Tucked away in the history books is the career of Johnny Crossan, a talented wide man who featured for top clubs in England, as well as Europe. However, his career was far from straightforward, and an early ban was imposed on the Derry-born winger following a dispute with his local team, Derry City, in January 1959. Fortunately for Crossan, a semi-successful appeal later that year in May enabled him to take his talents to Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam, after which he switched to Standard Liege in 1961.

It was with this Belgian outfit where Crossan found himself playing on one of the biggest stages in continental football - a European Cup semi-final against Real Madrid. A testament to his quality as a player, he then returned to the UK in 1962, signing for Sunderland, before eventually switching to Manchester City three years later. The Cityzens were only in the Second Division at the time of the transfer, but Crossan's performances, bearing the captain's armband, quickly helped his side up to the top-flight. Injuries eventually marred his progress, but it was an impressive career nonetheless, and his success at club level went on to earn him 24 caps for the Northern Ireland national team as well.

Johnny Crossan's Career Statistics Club appearances 150 Club goals 48 National caps 24 National goals 10

9 Paddy McCourt

Career Span: 2001–2018

Nicknamed "The Derry Pele" for his dazzling skills and technique, Paddy McCourt made a name for himself as a cult hero, both in his home country and also in Scotland. Having started his career with Rotherham, the Derry-born winger soon switched to Derry City, where he featured over 60 times before eventually signing with his boyhood club, Celtic, in the Scottish top-flight.

It was with the Bhoys where McCourt enjoyed his most success, winning two division titles as well as a number of domestic cups in five years. His manager at Celtic Park, Gordon Strachan, was not short of praise for the winger, and even went as far as to say:

"Paddy is as gifted a footballer as I have ever seen"

For his country, McCourt managed 18 appearances, scoring two goals in the process, with the second stemming from a spectacular mazing dribble through a crowd of defenders. Talent-wise, McCourt's quality couldn't have been more conspicuous, and it was unfortunate fitness concerns which hindered further development.

Paddy McCourt's Career Statistics Club appearances 337 Club goals 36 National caps 18 National goals 2

8 Billy Bingham

Career Span: 1948–1965

Starting his career at Glentoran, Bingham was quickly recognized for his pace and skill on the wing, leading to a move to Sunderland in 1950. After five successful years there, and having accumulated over 200 appearances, he moved on to Luton Town and then Everton, where he enjoyed arguably the greatest success of his career - winning the English First Division title in 1962/63. In fact, of the ten wingers ranked on this list, Bingham is one of just two to have achieved this particular feat.

Meanwhile, Bingham made his first international foray at 19 for Northern Ireland, and he also played a role in the 1958 World Cup, helping his team reach the quarter-finals in a historic run. With over 50 caps in his career, the winger set a record at the time, engraving his name into the nation's history.

Billy Bingham's Career Statistics Club appearances 363 Club goals 89 National caps 56 National goals 9

7 Nial McGinn

Career Span: 2005–

Originally a Gaelic football player, McGinn would have been accustomed to a more gritty variation of the sport, but his transition to football was impressively seamless. The Dungannon-born winger was evidently a promising talent during his early years, which subsequently saw him attract interest from a plethora of clubs, leading to a move to Scottish giants Celtic in 2009. While game time was limited in Glasgow, McGinn eventually found better success at Aberdeen, where he became a fan favorite, scoring over 50 goals and helping the club win the Scottish League Cup in 2014. High scoring numbers such as this primarily stemmed from his especially direct style of play off the flanks, in tandem with a powerful work ethic.

For Northern Ireland, McGinn earned over 70 caps, featuring in the 2016 European Championship, where he scored a memorable, stoppage-time goal against Ukraine as a substitute.

Niall McGinn's Career Statistics Club appearances 579 Club goals 127 National caps 67 National goals 6

6 Stuart Dallas

Career Span: 2007–2024

Many will affiliate Stuart Dallas with his incredible versatility, given that he filled in plenty a time both in midfield and in defense in his most prominant role at Leeds. However, the Cookstown-born man initially started his career as a winger and still dipped into territory on the flanks throughout his 17-year senior career. With a special understanding of the game, and the athleticism to support his relentless work rate, Dallas was a particular favorite for each of his managers, and he featured on over 200 occasions for the Whites, alongside his 50 caps for country.

Undoubtedly though, versatility is what defined his career in the end, and former Tottenham forward, Darren Bent, went as far as to say this about him too:

"Dallas, as well. He’s probably the best utility man in history. I have seen him play in the last few seasons about nine different positions."

Stuart Dallas' Career Statistics Club appearances 425 Club goals 64 National caps 62 National goals 3

5 Kyle Lafferty

Career Span: 2005–

Kyle Lafferty is among the best strikers to have featured for the Northern Ireland national team, and rightly so, given he stands as the nation's second-highest goalscorer with 20 goals in over 80 caps. His most notable run in international football came during the Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, where he scored seven goals, single-handedly leading Northern Ireland to their first major tournament in 30 years. Though his height and physicality meant he was best suited to leading from the front, Lafferty also featured out wide, utilizing his power and athleticism to help the team from the flanks.

At club level, Lafferty played across various leagues, including stints in England, Scotland, Turkey, and Italy, with his time at Rangers being a particular standout. He won three Scottish Premier League titles at the Ibrox stadium, in addition to a further three domestic trophies.

Kyle Lafferty's Career Statistics Club appearances 534 Club goals 134 National caps 85 National goals 20

4 Chris Brunt

Career Span: 2002–2021

A legend in West Brom's history books, Chris Brunt enjoyed over a decade with the Hawthorns, including nine seasons in the Premier League, demonstrating his impressive longevity. He was best known for a strong passing skill-set, which saw him assist plenty of goals throughout his career, but his versatility also proved to be one of his best qualities - though primarily a winger, Brunt also slotted into midfield at times to support the team and also enjoyed a stint at left-back.

An unfortunate ACL injury just before the Euros 2016 meant that the Northern Irish international missed out on a key major tournament, though he still amassed over 60 caps in a 13-year career for the senior national team.

Chris Brunt's Career Statistics Club appearances 597 Club goals 75 National caps 65 National goals 3

3 Keith Gillespie

Career Span: 1993–2013

Many could argue that on talent alone, Keith Gillespie was up there among the very best to have originated from Northern Ireland. His electrifying pace coupled with neat technique meant he was often one of the bright sparks on the pitch, and it is this natural talent which inspired his emergence from the well-regarded Manchester United youth academy. Though unable to make space for himself at Old Trafford, Gillespie soon went on to star at Newcastle under Kevin Keegan, where he made over 200 top-flight appearances.

Furthermore, only five other Northern Irish internationals managed more caps than the winger, who went on to play a key role for his country after his initial debut in 1994.

Keith Gillespie's Career Statistics Club appearances 563 Club goals 32 National caps 86 National goals 2

2 Peter McParland

Career Span: 1951–1971

Peter McParland is celebrated as one of Northern Ireland’s finest footballers, known particularly for a powerful shot and a direct style of play which amounted to plenty of goals throughout his career. Emerging from Dundalk in the 1950s, the forward made his name with Aston Villa, where he enjoyed his best years, making over 270 appearances and scoring just under 100 goals. His greatest achievement at Villa Park undoubtedly came in 1957, when he scored twice in the FA Cup final to secure a 2-1 victory over Manchester United. This achievement not only clinched Villa’s first FA Cup win in over three decades but also cemented McParland’s legacy as a club legend.

Internationally, McParland was equally prolific, scoring 10 goals in 34 appearances for Northern Ireland. He played a vital role in the 1958 World Cup, where his five goals helped Northern Ireland reach the quarter-finals, a historical feat for the team, and the nation's best ever finish in a major tournament to date.

Peter McParland's Career Statistics Club appearances 278 Club goals 91 National caps 34 National goals 10

1 George Best

Career Span: 1963–1984

It will come as no surprise to see the former Manchester United icon, George Best, atop this list. The 1968 Ballon d'Or winner massively exceeded the expectations set for him at such a young age, showcasing talent that stunned fans and critics alike. Known for his elegant dribbling, remarkable agility, and clinical finishing, Best redefined what it meant to be a winger. His achievements, including two English league titles and a European Cup victory, were remarkable not only for their significance but also for the sheer individual brilliance he displayed on the path to earning them.

Best’s influence on the sport extended beyond trophies, however, and fellow legends of the sport often spoke highly of the Northern Irishman. The Brazilian icon Pele called him “the greatest player in the world,” while Dutch great, Johan Cruyff said:

"What he had was unique, you can’t coach it."

George Best's Career Statistics Club appearances 522 Club goals 189 National caps 37 National goals 9

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 06/11/2024