Highlights Despite Norway's poor showing on the international stage, the Lions have still had a host of fine players.

Many of the list played in the Premier League, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and John Arne Riise.

Current stars Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland also rank highly.

Despite not going far at the FIFA World Cup or the European Championships, Norway is still a country with a proud footballing history and has produced some of the greatest players in the history of the Premier League.

In fact, Norway haven't reached a major tournament since Euro 2000, where they were Lovene were knockout out of the group stage. Despite this, devastating forwards like Manchester Utd legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland have been able to showcase what footballers from Norway are all about. With that in mind, here's a list of the greatest Norwegian players ever to grace the game.

10 Ronny Johnsen

International Career: 1991-2007

First up on our list of the best Norwegian footballers is Ronny Johnsen, who joined Manchester United in the summer of 1996 alongside compatriot Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The defender had a fantastic career at United under Sir Alex Ferguson, winning the Champions League in 1999, FA Cup in the same year and the Premier League four times across the late 1990s. Part of the treble winning side of 1999. Johnsen departed Old Trafford in 2002 to join Aston Villa after making 150 appearances for the club. Internationally, Johnsen missed out on the side that went to the World Cup in 1994 but was a mainstay in the backline that qualified for France 1998, helping Norway reach the round of 16.

Ronny Johnsen's Career Statistics Club Appearances 372 Club Goals 26 Norway Caps 62 Norway Goals 3

9 Alf-Inge Haaland

International Career: 1994-2001

The father of another legendary player that we will be getting to later in this list, Alf-Inge Haaland is regarded as one of the best Norwegian players of all time, with his top-level career sadly cut short after a horrific tackle from Roy Keane in the 2001 Manchester derby.

Haaland would earn 34 caps for the Norway international side with his debut coming in January 1994 against Costa Rica. The defensive midfielder would never score for his country, but he is still remembered as a solid player whose career took him to the likes of Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City.

Alf-Inge Haaland's Career Statistics Club Appearances 219 Club Goals 18 Norway Caps 34 Norway Goals 0

8 Brede Hangeland

International Career: 2002-2014

A superb player for both Fulham and Crystal Palace, Brede Hangeland was a rock in the defence of both London clubs. The Norwegian was a crucial part of the Fulham squad that upset the odds and made it all the way to the Europa League final in 2010, coming up just short against Atletico Madrid. Hangeland would start his International career with Norway's senior side in 2002, getting 91 caps and scoring four times for his national side before retiring in 2014.

At his height in 2011 (aged 30), Hangeland had a reported value of around 11 million Euros, but he would end up making the move to Crystal Palace in 2014 (aged 33) on a free transfer. The centre back retired in 2016 having made more than 500 career appearances.

Brede Hangeland's Career Statistics Club Appearances 519 Club Goals 24 Norway Caps 91 Norway Goals 4

7 Tore Andre Flo

International Career: 1995-2004

Tore Andre Flo is a Chelsea legend, playing for the Blues from 1997-2001 and managing to net more than 10 goals in three of his four seasons playing at Stamford Bridge. On top of that, he was part of the Chelsea sides that won the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Cup Winner’s Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Although he would end up going to Sunderland later on in his career, it is his time with the London side that he is remembered for by fans. The striker played 76 times for his national side, bagging 23 goals in the process across his run from 1995 to his International retirement in 2004. He famously scored in Norway's shock win over Brazil at the 1998 World Cup, helping Norway progress through the group stages.

Tore Andre Flo's Career Statistics Club Appearances 524 Club Goals 174 Norway Caps 76 Norway Goals 23

6 Morten Gamst Pedersen

International Career: 2004-2014

Known for his remarkable goals and flair, Morten Gamst Pedersen would end up joining Blackburn Rovers in 2004, many years after their initial Premier League success in the mid-90s. The Norwegian player is one of those "streets won't forget" players that was part of the Rovers squad that finished sixth in 2005/06 and seventh in the 2007/08 Premier League table.

Pedersen was a goalscoring threat from set pieces as well as from out wide, a genuine talent at a time where Rovers weren't hitting the heights they had done previously. Pedersen made an electric start to his international career, scoring twice on his debut against Northern Ireland in 2004. He would go on to net 17 goals in 83 games.

Morten Gamst Pedersen's Career Statistics Club Appearances 656 Club Goals 101 Norway Caps 83 Norway Goals 17

5 Martin Odegaard

International Career: 2014-Present

Martin Odegaard has risen to prominence as a player approaching world class status over the past few years. Having started his senior club career at age 15 in 2014 playing for Stromsgodset, he would go on to play for Real Madrid. An inconsistent spell in Spain saw dozens of loan spells before finally settling in at Arsenal in 2021.

Named the captain of the Gunners under Mikel Arteta in 2022/23 season, Odegaard has shown his leadership capabilities in the Premier League, helping the north London side to back-to-back second place finishes. Not only showing his leadership skills at a club level, he was also appointed the national team captain in March 2021 as the midfielder aims to get his nation back to a major tournament for the first time in more than 20 years.

Martin Odegaard's Career Statistics Club Appearances 307 Club Goals 61 Norway Caps 59 Norway Goals 3

4 John Arne Riise

International Career: 2000-2013

There's a chance that you know John Arne Riise for his thunderous free-kicks and meme status, but he is also Norway's best ever left-back and managed to rack up 110 appearances, the most of any Norwegian, and 16 goals during his international career.

Most of Riise's impressive Premier League career came with Liverpool, where his ability to smash the ball into the back of the net from long range was nothing short of awe-inspiring and changed how people viewed the left back position could be played.

John Arne Riise's Career Statistics Club Appearances 713 Club Goals 55 Norway Caps 110 Norway Goals 16

3 Henning Berg

International Career: 1992-2004

Henning Berg made history by becoming the first ever player to win the Premier League title with two different clubs. He first lifted the title as a Blackburn Rovers player in 1995 before moving to Manchester United in 1997 where he picked up a further two league winners medals.

Berg is regarded as one of the greatest Scandinavian defenders ever, and his 100 caps for country at the senior level shows just how often he was called upon to represent his nation. The defender would also rack up 13 Premier League seasons, with two seperate runs with Rovers at Ewood Park, making over 300 appearances.

Henning Berg's Career Statistics Club Appearances 486 Club Goals 11 Norway Caps 100 Norway Goals 9

2 Ole Gunnar Solskjær

International Career: 1995–2007

Known to Manchester United fans as a super sub, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would start his professional career at Clausenengen (CFK) at 17 years old in 1990 before moving to Molde in 1995 and then Man Utd in July 1996.

Ole was brought in by Sir Alex Ferguson in somewhat of a surprise move at the time, as the papers were rife with rumours surrounding Alan Shearer. But Solskjaer went on to have a remarkable career at Old Trafford, lifting six Premier League titles and, most famously of all, scoring the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich which sealed United's famous treble.

For the national team, Solskjaer has played at Norway's last two major tournament appearances, in 1998 at the World Cup and at Euro 2000. He sits as the nation's sixth highest scorer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Career Statistics Club Appearances 412 Club Goals 160 Norway Caps 67 Norway Goals 23

1 Erling Haaland

International Career: 2019-Present

Erling Haaland is the greatest player in Norwegian footballing history, which is incredible considering what he has accomplished at Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City by the age of 24. Joining Man City in the 2022-23 season, Haaland would hit the ground running, scoring 36 goals in 35 Premier League appearances in his debut year, followed by 31 goals in 27 appearances in the 2023-24 season. Those goals have helped Pep Guardiola's side win the treble in 2022-23 and a fourth consecutive Premier League title in 2023-24.

For his country, Haaland is already the second highest scorer in history, two off of Jorgan Juve's 33 goals for Norway having played just 33 times. He made headlines by scoring an incredible nine goals in a single match at the U19 World Cup. If anyone is going to spearhead Norway back to major tournaments in the future, then Haaland will be the man to do it.

Erling Haaland's Career Statistics Club Appearances 280 Club Goals 225 Norway Caps 33 Norway Goals 31

All statistics from Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23.07.24.