Nottingham Forest are one of the surprise packages in the Premier League this season, as they push for a European spot. They are a club with a rich history of success - winning two European Cups in 1979 and 1980 under legendary manager Brian Clough. Behind their success in the 1970s and 1980s lies a talented group of legends, who left their mark on the club with their actions on and off the pitch.

The Reds, who were founded in 1865, have produced some of the most eye-catching talents in the history of English football. These players won the hearts of Forest fans with memorable performances and have cemented their position in the club’s history books. Some players spent their entire careers at the City Ground, while others had successful stints after being brought in from elsewhere.

One of the most notable names on this list is Stuart Pearce, who also had the opportunity to manage the club for a brief spell. Pearce is regarded as one of the club's all-time greats, spending 12 years at Forest from 1985 until 1997, winning four trophies. But he's not the only club legend. With that in mind, here are the greatest Nottingham Forest players in football history.

Greatest Nottingham Forest players in football history Rank Name Years at Forest Appearances 1. John Robertson 1970-1983, 1985-1986 514 2. Stuart Pearce 1985-1997 522 3. Des Walker 1984-1992, 2002-2005 408 4. John McGovern 1974-1981 335 5. Peter Shilton 1977-1981 272 6. Kenny Burns 1977-1981 196 7. Trevor Francis 1979-1981 93 8. Viv Anderson 1974-1983 425 9. Martin O'Neill 1971-1980 371 10. Ian Storey-Moore 1962-1972 272

10 Ian Storey-Moore

Years at the club: 1962-1972

Ian Storey-Moore scored over 100 goals in all competitions for Forest, leading the line for the Tricky Trees in the 1960s. The best season the Reds enjoyed in this period was the 1966/67 campaign. They went toe-to-toe with Manchester United for the First Division title, but just missed out, finishing four points behind the Red Devils. As well as this, they reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup - losing 2-1 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Storey-Moore was the top scorer for Forest in this campaign, scoring 24 goals in all competitions. His best performance came against Everton in the FA Cup quarter-finals on 8th April 1967. The Reds went behind twice in the match but Stoorey-Moore scored a second-half hat-trick to propel the Reds to the final four. He eventually left the club in 1972 to join United - scoring 118 goals for Forest across his 10-year spell.

9 Martin O'Neill

Years at the club: 1971-1980

Martin O'Neill joined Forest in 1971 and spent nine years at the club, enjoying domestic and European success under Clough. He won eight major trophies during his time at the City Ground, including the European Cup in consecutive seasons. The first of these was in 1979 as Forest beat Malmo in the final in Munich, followed by a 1-0 victory against Hamburg in Madrid a year later.

Domestically, O'Neill won the First Division, along with two League Cups. The 72-year-old had various opportunities to rejoin the club as a manager following his playing career but didn't return until 2019. He only managed 19 matches, winning eight, drawing three and losing eight in the Championship. O'Neill was sacked by Evangelos Marinakis in June 2019 and replaced by Sabri Lamouchi.

8 Viv Anderson

Years at the club: 1974-1983

Viv Anderson is one of the most inspirational players in Forest's history. He was the first black footballer to play for England when he made his debut for the Three Lions in 1978. Anderson established himself as one of the best players in the history at Forest - becoming a regular under Clough, who joined the club in 1975. He was also part of the team that won the First Division title and won two consecutive European Cups.

After making 425 appearances for the Tricky Trees over a nine-year period, he joined Arsenal. He also spent four years at United in the late 1980s, winning the FA Cup for the Red Devils. As already mentioned, Anderson was a trailblazer at international level and eventually made 30 appearances for England.

7 Trevor Francis

Years at the club: 1979-1981

While it may not seem like a huge fee in today's market, Trevor Francis signed for Forest in 1979 for £1 million - becoming the first British footballer to command a seven-figure fee. The English striker was not eligible for the club's European Cup semi-final against FC Cologne, but Clough's side found a way through over the two legs.

In the final in Munich, Francis started as a right-winger in a 4-4-2 system. Chances were few and far between in the first half but just before the interval, John Roberston took the ball past a Malmo defender on the byline before lifting a cross to the back post, which found Francis, whose diving header put the English side ahead. Forest held on to secure their first European Cup title, with Francis scoring the only goal of the game.

In the following European Cup final in 1980, Francis missed the game due to an Achilles injury. Ultimately, injuries had an impact on the rest of his Forest career, along with Clough preferring to use the Englishman out on the right, instead of his preferred position as a centre-forward. He left the club in 1981 to join Manchester City as a two-time European champion and a goal that lives long in the memory of Forest supporters.

6 Kenny Burns

Years at the club: 1977-1981

Kenny Burns enjoyed a successful 22-year playing career, plying his trade for the likes of Leeds United, Derby County, Birmingham City and Forest. At the Tricky Trees, Burns won the club's Player of the Year award twice. The first of these was in the 1977/78 season as Forest won the First Division title - conceding only 24 goals in 42 games with Burns as one of the central defenders.

His last season at Forest was in the 1980/81 campaign, which saw him win the player of the year award for the second time. He left the club to join Leeds in 1981 after the Whites paid a transfer fee of £400,000. The Scottish defender left the City Ground having won seven trophies, including the two European Cups.

5 Peter Shilton

Years at the club: 1977-1981

Peter Shilton is one of the greatest English goalkeepers in football history. He made 125 caps for the Three Lions, meaning he holds the all-time appearance record for the England men's team. Shilton spent five years at Forest between 1977 and 1982. His performances in the club's title-winning 1977/78 campaign, meant he was awarded the PFA Player of the Year. He conceded only 18 goals in 37 league matches, establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.

Shilton then played in both European Cup finals in 1979 and 1980, keeping a clean sheet against Malmo and Hamburg. He left Forest in 1982 to join Southampton - winning seven trophies under the management of Clough.

4 John McGovern

Years at the club: 1974-1981

John McGovern captained Forest to both their European Cup triumphs and is still a popular figure on Trentside today. He was a hard-working central midfielder who was an integral part of the club's rise from the second tier to First Division champions and European Cup winners in back-to-back seasons. Overall, he made 335 appearances for the Tricky Trees, scoring 11 goals.

The former captain now works as an ambassador at the club and regularly attends the City Ground for Premier League home matches. Before the 2024/25 campaign, Forest announced a new hospitality space called 'McGovern's Lounge', with premium seating in the lower tier of the Brian Clough Stand.

3 Des Walker

Years at the club: 1984-1992, 2002-2005

"You'll never beat Des Walker" was the chant regularly sung by Forest fans during the defenders' time at the club. The English centre-back was extremely agile and surprisingly good in the air, despite the fact he was under 6ft. During his two spells at Forest, he won five out of seven cup finals at Wembley Stadium. As well as this, he won the club's Player of the Year award three times - 1986/87, 1989/90 and 1991/92.

Overall, Walker made 408 appearances for the Tricky Trees and is still regarded as one of the best defenders in the club's history. He briefly spent time as the first team coach at Forest but left when Gary Megson was appointed in January 2005.

2 Stuart Pearce

Years at the club: 1985-1997

Pearce joined Forest from Coventry City in 1985, spending 12 years at the City Ground - becoming one of the club's greatest players of all time. The passionate left-back was nicknamed "Psycho" for his tireless displays and crunching tackles. He won four trophies for the Tricky Trees, including two League Cups in consecutive seasons under Clough and the Full Members' Cup in 1989 and 1992. As well as this, he was given the Player of the Season award at Forest on three occasions - 1988/89, 1990/91 and 1995/96.

After mixed managerial spells at City and the England under-21 national team, Pearce returned to Forest as manager in 2014. He led the club to the top of the Championship table in August 2014, but they suffered from injuries and a loss of confidence in the middle of the campaign, meaning he was sacked on 1st February 2015 with Forest in 12th position in the second tier. He did secure a memorable win at Derby, beating their arch-rivals 2-1 thanks to an added-time winner from Ben Osborn.

1 John Robertson

Years at the club: 1970-1983

John Robertson was one of the key players in Forest's consecutive European Cup victories in 1979 and 1980. The left-winger wasn't quick, but he was an extremely skilled dribbler, often finding ways to beat his opponents with body feints and close control. McGovern described the brilliance of Robertson in an interview with BBC Sport in June 2024. He said:

"It was quite easy to see that if you wanted to create something, just get the ball out to John Robertson as quickly as possible. "Any striker that came to the club knew that once John got the ball out there, they had to get into the penalty box and try get a yard’s difference between you and a defender because he will hit you a ball that is accurate. "All good players are consistent, obviously, but John was remarkably consistent. This guy may not have looked like George Best but he’s as good as him in every way. "In those European Cup finals, without John producing something out of the ordinary, we don’t win them. You could always rely upon him in situations like that."

Robertson made over 500 appearances for Forest across his career and produced many match-winning moments along the way. None were more memorable than his goal in the 1980 European Cup final against Hamburg at the Santiago Bernabeu. He picked up the ball on the left wing, taking it past a defender before playing a one-two with Gary Birtles and then squeezing a right-footed shot past the goalkeeper in the 20th minute. This goal was enough for Forest to win a second European Cup and cement Robertson's place as a true club legend.

