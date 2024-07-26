Highlights Liverpool, with such a rich history of tradition and success, have boasted plenty of successful No.7s in the past.

From names such as Kenny Dalglish and Billy Liddell to the new guard, James Milner and Luis Diaz, there has been no shortage of talent at the club.

The ranking is based on factors such as: longevity at Anfield, goals and assist provision and silverware.

As English teams go, only Manchester United can rival Liverpool as being the most prominent. Fans from all over the world are keen admirers of the latter – and it’s no surprise given their combination of history, tradition, silverware and all-round culture.

From a worldwide perspective, there are very few teams that can match their exploits on the European stage – and since their inception in 1892, their fanbase has continued to grow, as has their on-the-pitch success.

Over that time, the Reds have boasted some of the world’s most exciting talents; some of who have donned the fabled No.7 shirt. But who, from the list, is the greatest? From the current occupier, Luis Diaz, to the late and great Billy Liddell, here are the top 10 Liverpool No.7s ranked.

Ranking factors

Goals/Assists

Trophies/Overall success

Longevity at Anfield

How well liked they were among the fans

1 Kenny Dalglish

Liverpool career span: 1977–1990

Not only is Kenny Dalglish widely revered as Liverpool’s best No.7 – but he put together a compelling case to be remembered as the Merseyside-based outfit’s greatest-ever player, irrespective of what shirt number they donned. The memorable striker hung up his boots as a 102-cap Scotland international as well and graced the pitch with elegance.

Securing an outstanding 20-trophy haul across 13 years with the club, the firing Scot was a reliable source of goals, racking up 170 across his 510-game career. Blessed with a deft touch, Daglish – particularly from the late 70s through to the mid-80’s – was a vital cog in Liverpool’s well-oiled winning machine.

Kenny Dalglish – Liverpool Career Appearances 510 Goals 170 Assists 186 Honours European Cup (77/78, 80/81, 83/84); First Division (78/79, 79/80, 81/82, 82/83, 83/84, 85/86, 87/88, 89/90); UEFA Super Cup (77/78); FA Cup (1986, 1989); League Cup (1981, 1982, 1983, 1984); Community Shield (77/78, 79/80, 90/81, 82/83, 86/87, 88/89, 89/90)

2 Ian Callaghan

Liverpool career span: 1960–1978

Affectionately remembered as the club’s greatest servant, Ian Callaghan is a lesser-known name among the modern age of football fans – but it would be remiss to downplay the two-time European Cup winner's ability. A key figure of Liverpool’s all-conquering outfit, he enjoyed a 19-year career with the Reds.

A Liverpool native, Callaghan rose through the academy ranks and put in countless awe-inspiring displays for the senior side after breaking through in 1960, collecting five First Division titles, two FA Cups and two European Cups. Regarded as the iron man of the club, the midfielder is criminally underrated and one of the best they have ever boasted.

Ian Callaghan – Liverpool Career Appearances 839 Goals 67 Assists 70 Honours European Cup (76/77, 77/78); First Division (63/64, 65/66, 72/73, 75/76, 76/77); UEFA Super Cup (77/78); UEFA Cup (72/73, 75/76); FA Cup (1965, 1974); Community Shield (64/65, 65/66, 66/67, 74/75, 76/77, 77/78)

3 Kevin Keegan

Liverpool career span: 1971–1977

Widely considered as one of the greatest British players to ply their trade overseas, Kevin Keegan enjoyed a 319-game stint with Liverpool, notching 100 goals and 86 assists in that time, and endeared himself to the Anfield faithful with his dazzling skill set when facing up against defenders.

A two-time Ballon d’Or winner during his time in Germany with Hamburg, the former forward won a litany of silverware at the English behemoths. His luscious hair aside, the 63-cap England international performed with bundles of energy and that, coupled with his technical ability, provided vivid memories for Liverpool supporters over the years.

Kevin Keegan – Liverpool Career Appearances 319 Goals 100 Assists 86 Honours European Cup (76/77); First Division (72/73, 75/76, 76/77); UEFA Cup (72/73, 75/76); FA Cup (1974); Community Shield (74/75, 76/77)

4 John Aldridge

Liverpool career span: 1987–1989

Born in Liverpool in 1959, John Aldridge enjoyed stints at South Liverpool, Newport County and Oxford United before making his big break in the world of football, which came in the form of a transfer to the Reds. The potent Irishman made a major impact during his time at the club, netting 63 goals in 104 outings.

In that period, Aldridge’s most memorable moment in red came in the 1989 FA Cup final as he fired his side ahead within four minutes. His prowess in the box also helped to guide Liverpool to yet another league triumph in 1998, but he moved to Real Sociedad a season later, leaving a long list of memories behind him.

John Aldridge – Liverpool Career Appearances 104 Goals 63 Assists 21 Honours First Division (87/88); FA Cup (1989); Community Shield (1988, 1989)

5 Luis Suarez

Liverpool career span: 2011–​​​​​​​2014

Often remembered for his controversial antics, one thing you cannot doubt about Luis Suarez is his goalscoring reputation. In front of goal, the Salto-born marksman was unrivalled and, despite only spending three seasons in Merseyside, is one of the most talented frontmen to grace the Anfield turf.

Before moving to Spain to play for Barcelona, the centre forward plundered 82 goals and 34 assists in 133 games and parted ways with just one League Cup, secured in 2012, under his belt. Suarez, one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history, will have his name forever etched in the club’s mythology.

Luis Suarez – Liverpool Career Appearances 133 Goals 82 Assists 34 Honours League Cup (2012)

6 Peter Beardsley

Liverpool career span: 1987–1991

An ill-fated stint in charge of Liverpool for Graeme Souness was epitomised by the departure of Peter Beardsley, who joined Everton in the summer of 1991. Able to play through the middle or on either flank, his flair made him a joy to watch during his four years in the red half of Merseyside.

Renowned for his on-the-ball exploits, Beardsley’s haul of 59 goals and 46 assists can be largely attributed to his undying work ethic – an aspect of his game which became beloved among the demanding fanbase. The Hexham-born marksman was repaid for his efforts, having won two league titles and one FA Cup with Liverpool.

Peter Beardsley – Liverpool Career Appearances 173 Goals 59 Assists 46 Honours First Division (87/88, 89/90); FA Cup (1989); Community Shield (1988, 1989, 1990)

7 Billy Liddell

Liverpool career span: 1938–1961

Irrespective of the fact that Billy ‘William’ Liddell managed to win just one major trophy during his long stay at Anfield, the Scot was forced to carry the Reds through some of their toughest years, particularly in the post-war period. Able to carry the ball with ease, all while packing a thunderous strike, Liddell was the perfect all-rounder.

Affectionately monikered ‘Liddellpool’ thanks to his service to the 20-time English champions, Liddell set the gold standard for those to follow – and he’ll always be remembered as the club’s first-ever superstar and one of the greatest players in Liverpool's storied history. Commended for being aerially dominant and tough down to the bone, it’s important to remember the greatness of former players.

Billy Liddell – Liverpool Career Appearances 534 Goals 228 Assists 63 Honours First Division (46/47)

8 Steve McManaman

Liverpool career span: 1990–1999

Steve McManaman took over Nigel Clough’s duties as Liverpool’s resident No.7 in 1996 after the latter moved to Manchester City. From a silverware standpoint, the Englishman’s stint was underwhelming – but that hasn’t prevented his name being stamped into the club’s history books with 63 goals and 21 assists under his belt.

His departure to Real Madrid was considered acrimonious by a section of the fanbase, but the fact that he was a homegrown talent, who racked up north of 350 outings for the club, is why his time spent on Merseyside is remembered ever so fondly. A gangly, yet skill-happy winger, McManaman also had the ability to produce moments of magic.

Steve McManaman – Liverpool Career Appearances 364 Goals 66 Assists 86 Honours FA Cup (1992); League Cup (1995)

9 James Milner

Liverpool career span: 2015–2023

Now plying his trade at Brighton & Hove Albion, James Milner’s arrival to Liverpool in 2015 saw him take over the No.7 shirt immediately. Admittedly not the sexiest player to ever carry the numerical burden, the versatile ace – who proved to play an array of positions – was a reliable performer under Jurgen Klopp.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Milner is Liverpool’s longest-serving holder of the No.7 shirt, having held it for eight seasons.

With grit and determination in abundance, Leeds-born Milner was a key part of the club’s Champions League victory in 18/19 and their Premier League win one season later in the 19/20 campaign. Without the likes of the midfielder, who knows whether the Reds could’ve stamped their authority on world football yet again?

James Milner – Liverpool Career Appearances 332 Goals 26 Assists 46 Honours Champions League (18/19); FIFA Club World Cup (2020); Premier League (19/20); UEFA Super Cup (19/20); FA Cup (2022); League Cup (2022); Community Shield (2022)

10 Luis Diaz

Liverpool career span: 2022–Present