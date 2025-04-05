Football has always been a game of tactics, but few approaches have sparked as much controversy and debate as ‘parking the bus’ – a strategy designed to shut down opponents and frustrate even the most attacking sides with a deep defensive block.

Whether it was Jose Mourinho’s Champions League triumph with Inter Milan, Diego Simeone’s rise with Atletico Madrid in Spain, or Otto Rehhagel’s shock Euro 2004 win with Greece, the ‘park the bus’ approach has repeatedly proven to be as effective as the most attacking and possession-oriented tactics.

Although its popularity may have peaked in the 2000s, the art of parking the bus has shaped some of football’s most iconic moments and brought little-known managers to prominence.

While in England, the likes of Sam Allardyce and Tony Pulis frustrated the Premier League’s elite with defensive tactics back in their day, several managers across European football achieved even greater success with a cautious and defence-first strategy. Here are the 10 greatest ‘park the bus’ managers in football history – ranked.

10 Fernando Santos

Notable clubs: Portugal, Greece, Porto

Former Portugal and Greece manager Fernando Santos has coached some exciting players over the years, but the same cannot necessarily be said about his tactical approach. The Lisbon-born coach built his career on defensive solidity and tactical discipline, which brought impressive results at both club and national team levels.

His victory at Euro 2016 with Portugal remains the standout moment of his nearly four-decade-long managerial career, with the win over France in the final a prime example of how frustrating the ‘park the bus’ tactic can be. Santos applied a similar approach with Greece, guiding them to the Euro 2012 quarter-finals and the last 16 of the 2014 World Cup, which was quite reminiscent of Rehhagel’s success in 2004.

9 Otto Rehhagel

Notable clubs: Greece, Werder Bremen, Kaiserslautern

It is difficult to say what was more impressive – Greece’s triumph at Euro 2004 or the way Otto Rehhagel’s side shut down their opponents en route to lifting the trophy.

Greece secured three consecutive 1-0 wins in the knockout stages while nullifying the attacking firepower of France, the Czech Republic and Portugal with a cautious approach based on a deep defensive block and efficient set-pieces.

While the 2004 triumph cemented the German tactician’s legacy as one of the best ‘park the bus’ managers, his achievements at club level deserve equal recognition. The 86-year-old is a three-time Bundesliga winner, most famously guiding newly promoted Kaiserslautern to the league title in the 1997/98 season – a truly inspiring underdog story.