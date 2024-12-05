For young players growing up, learning how to pass is often one of their first steps in learning the sport. Although playing a five-yard pass is no impossible task, it is among the most important elements of football. Every professional footballer must have a consistent and natural ability to get the ball to their teammates. However, just like every aspect of football, some players can excel in this area.

Being a key passer for your side can often make you one of the most important players in the team. When you look at the great football teams of the past, many of them include players who could spray the ball around effortlessly. Despite the changes in football over recent years, top-quality passers of the ball are still crucial for big teams.

With this in mind, GIVEMESPORT has ranked the finest passers of footballers in the 21st century. From incredible vision to breathtaking long balls, the following 10 players produced passing masterclasses on a regular basis for their sides.

10 Mesut Ozil

Notable clubs: Real Madrid, Arsenal

German playmaker Mesut Ozil is one of the most creative players to ever step on a football pitch. With an elite ability to read a game, there was always an opportunity to create a goal for Ozil, even in unlikely circumstances. Seemingly able to see the game two steps ahead, the magic of the German often left opposition players confused, flat-footed, and without a chance for recovery.

His one-of-a-kind vision was complimented perfectly by his agility and skill, often being able to complete unorthodox passes to put the goal on a plate for his teammates. Spending the peak of his career at Real Madrid and Arsenal, the attacking maestro has produced enough magic moments to keep football fans entertained for decades.

Career Statistics Appearances 645 Assists 218

9 Luka Modric

Notable clubs: Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Few players aged and improved the same way that Croatian midfielder Luka Modric did. The Ballon D'or winner possessed a certain kind of finesse and football IQ throughout his career, rounded out by his incredible passing ability. Although physical qualities were not among the strong points of Modric, he had the skill and understanding to completely change the football game.

From short passes to long, safe to risky, Modric seemingly always knew the perfect pass for his teammates. From slipping a ball into an on-rushing striker to delivering from a set-piece, chance creation has always been a part of the Croatians game, no matter his age.

Career Statistics Appearances 798 Assists 134

8 Toni Kroos

Notable clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid

The best years of Toni Kroos' career would see him sit in the heart of the midfield for Real Madrid at club level, and Germany at national level. In either set-up, he was often the key to progressing the ball in attack. Able to change the pace of play with one pass, Kroos had an ability to produce long-passes like few players in history.

What could seemingly be a lull in play could be turned into a goal in seconds, following a Toni Kroos long ball. Inch-perfect, the German playmaker seemed to know exactly where his teammate wanted the ball, and was able to deliver the pass without hesitation. With a pass competition rate that rarely dipped below 95% in a game, Kroos is one of the most perfect passers of the ball of all time.

Career Statistics Appearances 754 Assists 166

7 Lionel Messi

Notable clubs: FC Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami

A master of football, there is an abundance of skills that you can credit Lionel Messi as being one of the best at. Best known for his goalscoring ability and close ball control, some of his other skills can often be left in the backseat of conversation, including his passing. Producing breathtaking moments in the majority of games in his career, his incredible passing displays can often be overlooked.

Using his instinctive vision, Messi was often able to unlock games with a single pass. Whether it was Samuel Eto'o, David Villa, or Luis Suarez at the end of the pass, the striker usually had little to do following the final ball from Messi. From curling passes to the far post, to a perfectly-weighted through ball, Messi has passing highlights as good as his scoring moments.

Career Statistics Appearances 914 Assists 357

6 David Beckham

Notable clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy

England icon David Beckham's standout footballing ability was most certainly his passing. Whether he was delivering the ball from wide or working through the center of the pitch, his ability to get the ball to his teammates was second-to-none. Best known for his long passes, the right foot of Beckham seemingly had no issues finding an arriving attacker on the far side of the pitch.

Giving the wide player space and time on the ball was asking for trouble from an opposition point of view. One whipped ball from Beckham could easily wreak havoc on even the best defenses in the world. As well as his curling passes in-play, the former England star is also considered one of the best set-piece specialists of the modern game.

Career Statistics Appearances 721 Assists 225

5 Andres Iniesta

Notable clubs: FC Barcelona

Technical excellence is one of the many ways in which football fans could describe Spanish creator, Andres Iniesta. With the ball seemingly glued to his boot at times, Iniesta was a master of holding on to the ball until the exact right moment, before releasing the pass for his teammate. There was no type of pass that Iniesta could not pull off. Cute balls into narrow gaps in the defense were a staple of his game. However, his passing at range and vision at distance were also exemplary.

Even as he began to age, his skill and vision never dwindled. Even the faintest touch from the Spaniard could create an opportunity for his Spain and Barcelona sides, often directly leading to a goal. A true great for club and for country.

Career Statistics Appearances 885 Assists 161

4 Kevin De Bruyne

Notable clubs: Wolfsburg, Manchester City

There are not many players in the history of football who have had such a significant impact on a team with their passing ability, like Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian playmaker has been a key part of the success that Manchester City have achieved in the 21st century, and is a notable absence when unavailable.

Seemingly without a weaker foot, De Bruyne is a true creator whenever he is given an inch of space to provide the pass. If there is even a remote chance of a goalscoring opportunity through a pass, the Belgian will find it. A pinpoint crosser and exceptional at range, De Bruyne is often at his best finding gaps in the defense to slip the likes of Erling Haaland, and prior to that Sergio Aguero.

Career Statistics Appearances 622 Assists 254

3 Paul Scholes

Notable clubs: Manchester United

Considered by many to be one of the greatest passers of a football to ever play the game, England's Paul Scholes was a clear choice for the list. Despite having other key qualities that made him one of the best midfielders, his finest attribute was his passing abilty.

Going long over the top, first time passes, subtle balls past defenders, Scholes played like he had eyes on every inch of the pitch, week-in, week-out. Often looking effortless, the England playmaker was close to perfect when making both simple and flairful passes. From being a prospect to being a veteran, Scholes was always able to provide breathtaking passes for his teammates.

Career Statistics Appearances 714 Assists 82

2 Andrea Pirlo

Notable clubs: AC Milan, Juventus

Italian maestro Andrea Pirlo had a finesse and composure on the ball that has rarely been seen in the game of football. Operating in the middle of the pitch, Pirlo's passing ability never left him, and he is one of the great distributors of a football in history. With incredible vision and accuracy, having to judge the weight of the ball was seemingly never an issue for the World Cup winner.

The midfielder's precision with his passing led to countless scoring opportunities, thanks to a combination of footballing intelligence and elegance. Often falling deep in his play, Pirlo could move the ball up the pitch in an instant, finding the run of his teammates from even the most unthreatening angles.

Career Statistics Appearances 756 Assists 133

1 Xavi Hernandez

Notable clubs: FC Barcelona

A true master of passing, Xavi Hernandez's ability on the ball is something that all players should aspire to have. A key member of the great Barcelona side of the 21st century, Xavi was often at the foundation of the amazing and breathtaking goals scored by Messi and company.

A short pass from the Spanish technician was rarely put astray, meanwhile his long balls over the top would often seemingly defy physics. Passes that no other player would think to make were perfected by Xavi. Even when the opposition felt as if they were safe from an immediate threat, Barcelona's number six could quickly change that.

Career Statistics Appearances 932 Assists 216

All statisics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 02/12/2024.