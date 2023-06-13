The 2022/23 Premier League season was a wild one. It was a year filled with some outrageous results and Manchester City retaining their status as the division's kings.

As the most star-studded league in football, there were some incredible individual performances seen this season. Whether it was in between the sticks, or leading the attack, there have been plenty of show-stealing outings.

With the campaign in the rear mirror, it's time to look at the best 10 individual performances seen in the Premier League this season.

10 Jordan Pickford vs Liverpool (8.79)

While Everton struggled this season, Jordan Pickford has had another strong year in goal for the Toffees and is responsible for winning the club numerous points throughout the campaign.

His greatest performance came against the club's biggest rivals, though, when Everton welcomed Liverpool to Goodison Park in September.

In an end-to-end affair, the Reds had a barrage of efforts on the Toffees' goal, but failed to break the deadlock, with the England goalkeeper standing tall throughout. With eight saves, and a WhoScored rating of 8.79, Pickford was named player of the match and was largely responsible for Everton leaving the game with a vitally important point as they embarked on a second successive relegation battle.

9 Kieran Trippier vs Leicester (9.02)

Newcastle have been the biggest surprise this season, far surpassing expectations to secure Champions League football for the first time in two decades. A lot of plaudits have been given to Eddie Howe and the side's solid defence as a result, and one name that shined for the Magpies was Kieran Trippier, with his best performance coming against Leicester City on Boxing Day.

Newcastle were relentless on the day, smashing the Foxes 3-0 and the former Tottenham man played a key role in the result. Picking up an assist, as well as making three tackles and four interceptions, Trippier showed he could influence the game on either side of the pitch, and with a WhoScored rating of 9.02, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better performance from a defender this year.

8 Ilkay Gundogan vs Everton (9.14)

As Man City pulled away from Arsenal towards the end of the season, with a third successive league title on the horizon, Pep Guardiola's side faced an Everton side fighting for their Premier League survival and while that could have caused a potential slip-up, the club's captain, Ilkay Gundogan was on hand to ensure that didn't happen with a magnificent display.

Scoring twice and also creating an assist, the midfielder was as clutch as they come and put in a real captain's display as he helped his side retain their crown as England's best team. His WhoScored rating of 9.14, pales in comparison to the impact his performance had as City were confirmed champions one week later.

7 Bukayo Saka vs Southampton (9.22)

While Arsenal faltered towards the end of the season, Bukayo Saka did not, and he actually produced his best performance in one of the club's final games of the season as they came from two goals down to draw with Southampton.

Assisting Gabriel Martinelli's earlier goal, the England winger then scored a 90th-minute equaliser for the Gunners which kept their title dreams alive just a little bit longer.

In a season filled with solid performances, his WhoScored rating of 9.22 trumps the rest.

6 Kevin De Bruyne vs Arsenal (9.58)

With the Gunners emerging as City's biggest title rivals this year, their match against Arsenal was one of the most important in the league this season, and Kevin De Bruyne saved one of his best performances for the occasion.

Scoring twice and assisting one as the Cityzens ran riot over Mikel Arteta's side, with the result all but sealing their triumph as Premier League champions once again. The Belgian had the highest average WhoScored rating in the entire league this season and his 9.58 rating would be almost any other player's best this season, but the midfielder managed to outdo himself later on this list.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates in Arsenal vs Man City

5 Harry Kane vs Crystal Palace (9.69)

While it's been a disappointing year for Tottenham, it's been one of Harry Kane's most prolific.

Spurs' all-time top scorer was dynamite in front of goal again, and his best performance came against Crystal Palace back in January. With two goals and five aerial duels won, Kane was a titan against the Eagles and they couldn't handle him. His 9.69 WhoScored rating perfectly demonstrates just how dominant he was as Spurs recorded their joint biggest win of the season.

4 Kevin De Bruyne vs Bournemouth (9.84)

The only man with two appearances on this list, De Bruyne's best performance came against Bournemouth back in August as he scored once and created one assist as City battered the Cherries 4-0.

What was more impressive, though, was the absurd 97.9% pass success percentage that the midfielder had. His 9.84 WhoScored rating was pretty close to perfect and only bested by three other individuals.

Kevin De Bruyne captains Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on a rainy match day in the Premier League.

3 Bruno Fernandes vs Leicester (9.88)

In Erik Ten Hag's first season as Manchester United manager, Bruno Fernandes had the best individual performance for the Red Devils when he put on a fine display against Leicester in February.

The Portuguese international ran the show from the middle of the park, with two assists, nine key passes and four successful dribbles demonstrating as much. His 9.88 rating on WhoScored is clear of any other United player's best performance this season.

2 Mohamed Salah vs Manchester United (10.0)

In the most bizarre result of the season, Liverpool demolished United 7-0 back in March, and it was easily Mohamed Salah's best performance of the season.

With two goals, two assists and three key passes, the Egyptian bullied the Red Devils all game. While this season hasn't been one of his best, the performance was perfect and he is one of only two players to achieve a perfect 10.0 WhoScored rating this season.

1 Erling Haaland vs Manchester United (10.0)

I mean, you had to know he'd be on this list somewhere, right? The record-breaking striker, whose arrival in England has brought about a previously unheard of amount of goals, has been near-perfect all season.

Like Salah, though, Erling Haaland saved his best performance for United, with the Norwegian scoring a hat-trick, while also bagging two assists to land a perfect 10.0 WhoScored rating as the Premier League champions beat the Red Devils 6-3 in October.