Highlights There are simply some players that just don't like each other, whether that's because of personal problems or team rivalries.

These individual player rivalries add another level of intrigue and intensity to any NFL game, no matter the stakes.

The Beckham-Norman and Smith-Talib rivalries captured the attention of NFL fans with their highly publicized exchanges, highlighting the emotional and competitive aspects of NFL rivalries.

The NFL is a game of high passion, and it is no surprise that the game is riddled with rivalries, some bitter and others amicable, whether marked by physical showdowns or dramatic encounters; each rivalry adds a unique chapter to the league's narrative.

Among them, historic quarterback battles stand tall, as the most important position in sports embodies the essence of NFL competition. While every fan loves a good team rivalry, a rivalry within a rivalry only adds more layers of animosity and competition to proceedings. Here are 10 of the best, most entertaining player rivalries the NFL has seen.

10 Terrell Owens vs. his QBs

T.O. "loves me some me" but he certainly didn't love most of his quarterbacks

The rivalry between Terrell Owens and Jeff Garcia began when they were teammates with the San Francisco 49ers from 1996 to 2003. Tensions escalated as Owens openly expressed dissatisfaction with Garcia's shortcomings as a quarterback as well as the team's offensive strategy. The public feud created division within the team, leading to Owens' departure to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2004.

In the mid-2000s, Owens' controversial relationship with his signal callers continued, this time with Donovan McNabb during his tenure with the Eagles. Despite both playing a crucial role in leading the Eagles to Super Bowl XXXIX, tensions heightened after that championship game.

Off-field disputes with McNabb and head coach Andy Reid as well as contract dissatisfaction led to Owens' suspension in 2005 and departure to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys in 2006. While Garcia never spoke much on the issue, Owens and McNabb have continued to fire subtle shots at each other in the intervening years, and it wouldn't be surprising to learn that the two have never sat down to hash out their differences. And don't expect a warming of relations any time soon.

9 Ray Lewis vs. Chad Johnson

Two superstars add an extra element to an AFC North rivalry

Ray Lewis and Chad Johnson (formerly known as Chad Ochocinco) had an intriguing rivalry during their NFL careers. Lewis played for the Baltimore Ravens and Johnson played for the Cincinnati Bengals, which meant these two firecrackers squared up twice a year in the AFC North for quite some time. Johnson, a flamboyant wide receiver, was equally famous for his colorful personality and celebrations as he was for his on-field exploits.

One notable incident occurred when Lewis was flagged for hitting Johnson during a regular season, which resulted in a flag on Lewis for hitting a defenseless receiver. The collision popped Johnson's helmet off, but that didn't stop him from trying to walk up on Lewis after the play to get some extracurriculars started. After the game, Johnson claims he was so angry, he tried to chase Lewis' car down without a shirt on.

On another occasion, Johnson attempted to nail Lewis with a blindside block, only for the much burlier Lewis to not only take the hit but deliver one of his own, which dropped Johnson to the turf in violent fashion. Lewis and Johnson maintained a playful and competitive relationship off the field, often engaging in banter through the media and social platforms and are now, according to Johnson, on amicable terms.

8 Steve Smith vs. Aqib Talib

One of the fiestiest receivers to play the game has an all-time sound byte

Steve Smith and Aqib Talib had a notable rivalry marked by one on-field clash and a memorable postgame interview. The tension escalated during a 2013 game between Smith's Carolina Panthers and the Talib's New England Patriots.

The two engaged in a scuffle on the field early in the game during which there was shoving and some face mask grabbing. During his post-game interview on the field following Carolina's 24-20 win, Smith was asked about the scuffle, to which he famously quipped:

I don't know you go ask him, 'cause he didn't finish the game. Ice up, son. Ice up.

Smith was no stranger to getting under the skin of his opponents, and the scuffle, followed by Talib's exit from the contest and Carolina's dramatic late win contributed to Smith's excitable nature postgame, resulting in one of the greatest on-field sound bytes in NFL history.

7 Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Josh Norman

A classic clash between a pair of mouthy stars

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and cornerback Josh Norman engaged in a physical and highly publicized battle. It all started in 2015, when Norman was with the Carolina Panthers, and they had a matchup with Beckham's Giants. There was a team scuffle before the game, and both Beckham and Norman were involved. Needless to say, that pre-game animosity carried over into the actual contest.

The two were at each other's throats all day, with both players picking up unnecessary roughness penalties for hitting and fighting each other, often on running plays away from the action. A head to head hit from Beckham resulted in a one-game suspension for the wideout, while Norman was fined over $25,000 for his role in the affair.

Then, the war of words started. Norman said after the game that he was happy he was able to shed some light on OBJ's antics, to which the receiver responded by saying the corner should be thanking him for all the added media attention he was getting. After Norman was traded to the division-rival Washington Commanders, OBJ had more to say:

If I wasn’t playing him twice a year, maybe people wouldn’t bring it up as much. But now it’ll be a lot more media attention for him, attention that I don’t really look for, attention that I don’t need. The reason that he’s become so relevant is because of me.

Norman did not take kindly to that statement, and in the following years, he spoke more about his rival, claiming OBJ was only loved in New York because of his famous three-fingered catch and that apart from that, he wasn't an elite player. Unlike many other rivalries on this list, Norman-OBJ was never squashed, with the corner also saying, "Every time I see him, I’m going to hit him in the mouth."

6 Jerry Rice vs. Deion Sanders

From rivals, to teammates, back to rivals again

One of the most interesting and unpredictable rivalries in NFL history was between the greatest wide receiver to ever play the game, and arguably the greatest cornerback to ever play the game: Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. The bad blood between the reserved and private Rice and the flamboyant and flashy Sanders was clear from the get go.

However, they did share one special season in 1994 with the San Francisco 49ers, when the team won the Super Bowl, Rice led the league in receiving, and Sanders was named Defensive Player of the Year. But even then, according to teammate Ricky Watters, the two did not get along, and the next year, in 1995, when Sanders joined the rival Dallas Cowboys, the rivalry was renewed.

The rivalry started way before then, however. The two faced off ten times, splitting the series 5-5: eight when Sanders played for the Atlanta Falcons and twice with the Cowboys. Rice averaged over 100 yards and a touchdown, while Sanders recorded four interceptions in those 10 matchups.

They both had their moments, with Sanders picking off two passes, one of which was intended for Rice on the goal line, in a 27-24 Falcons victory in 1993. While Rice put up a whopping 13 catches, 225 yards, and five touchdowns against Sanders and the Falcons in a 45-35 win in 1990.

5 Ray Lewis vs. Eddie George

Two titans of the AFC Central collide again and again and again

It should come as no surprise to find Ray Lewis on this list more than once. The rivalry between Lewis and Eddie George was a fierce and physical matchup between two of the NFL's premier players during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Ray Lewis, the legendary linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, and Eddie George, the bruising running back for the Tennessee Titans, faced each other numerous times, creating a compelling narrative within the Ravens-Titans rivalry.

Their meetings were characterized by hard-hitting and intense clashes, as Lewis, known for his ferocious tackles and leadership on defense, aimed to stop George, the focal point of the Titans' rushing attack. The battle between Lewis and George became a defining storyline in the matchups between the Ravens and the Titans.

One of the most memorable moments in their rivalry occurred during the AFC Divisional playoff game in January 2001. In a hard-fought contest, the Ravens emerged victorious with a 24-10 win, and one of the pivotal plays was a 50-yard interception return by Lewis after snatching the ball from George's grasp.

There were several more momentous meetings between the two, with each getting the better of the other on different occasions. On one play, George took a short pass and turned up field, only to find Lewis, who laid an earth-shattering hit on the 6'3", 240-pound back. In another instance, after listening to Lewis talk smack all night, George, who was dealing with a shoulder injury, stiff-armed the 240-pound linebacker into the shadow realm. The best rivalries are the ones where each side has their moments of triumph, and George-Lewis certainly fits that bill.

4 Ben Roethlisberger vs. Terrell Suggs

One of the fiercest team rivalries also featured one of the best player rivalries

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Baltimore Ravens defensive end Terrell Suggs had a legendary rivalry. They faced off in many intense Steelers-Ravens games during the regular season and playoffs. No love was lost, especially with Suggs, but they both respected each other's skills.

The rivalry began in earnest during Roethlisberger's first start against Baltimore in his rookie season in 2004, when he threw a touchdown pass only for Suggs to smack him and drive him into the dirt during the play, resulting in a roughing the passer penalty and Big Ben being knocked out of the game.

The two would go at it many more times over the next 16 years, with Suggs largely getting the better of the Steelers quarterback: Roethlisberger was sacked 554 times during his NFL career, but no defender took him down more often than Suggs, who sacked Big Ben 17 times.

Suggs also came out with the best quote from the rivalry. After he sacked Roethlisberger three times in the 2011 season opener, he declared:

Big Ben is a great quarterback. God can have his soul, but his ass belongs to me.

In a recent interview with GQ Sports, Suggs explained that while there was no personal animosity off the field, the rivalry was intense. The mutual respect they gained through years of competition goes beyond the game, highlighting the essence of a great rivalry: players need to dislike each other, but they also need to respect one another.

3 Joe Montana vs. Steve Young

What happens when the apprentice becomes the master?

Rivalries don't just unfold between teams—they can also spark within the same position on the same squad. The quarterback drama between Joe Montana and Steve Young with the San Francisco 49ers is a case in point. While "friends" off the field, their competitive sparks flew on the practice turf, proving that the fiercest battles can brew within the same team.

Already established as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, Montana bristled when the team brought in the talented Steve Young in 1987. Montana, known for his clutch performances and Super Bowl victories, wasn't in the business of mentoring Young; he was determined to secure his position as the starting quarterback and lead the 49ers to further Super Bowl success. And that's exactly what he did, leading San Francisco to back-to-back titles in 1988 and 1989 with Young breathing down his neck.

After Montana suffered an elbow injury in the 1990 NFC Championship Game that kept him out for the entire 1991 season, Young finally got his shot. And he whiffed. By the start of the 1992 season, it wasn't just a recovering Montana that threatened Young's starting spot, but an unheralded backup named Steve Bono as well.

However, Montana would not be ready to go until the end of that campaign, and that's when Young took off, winning his first of two NFL MVPs in 1992. Despite his impressive performance, owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. publicly announced that he wanted Montana back under center before the 1993 season. This led to a serious rift in the locker room, as players were forced to take sides. It was a real "Team Young" versus "Team Montana" kind of situation.

Thankfully, Montana decided he didn't want to be in the middle of such a battle and put in a trade request that was granted, sending him to the Kansas City Chiefs. In 1994, Montana would get the last laugh as he engineered one of his patented comeback wins in the only game in which these two QBs ever faced off. The 49ers did go on to win the Super Bowl that year, however, at which point Young jokingly asked his teammates to "Take this monkey off my back," which was a clear reference to his perceived shortcomings compared to Montana, who had led the team to Super Bowl glory before.

2 Lynn Swann vs. George Atkinson

Rough and rugged George Atkinson had no time for the graceful Lynn Swann

The intense rivalry between Oakland Raiders safety George Atkinson and Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame receiver Lynn Swann during the mid-1970s added drama to the battles between the Raiders and the Steelers, who were the two powerhouses of the AFC at the time, both led by Hall of Fame coaches in John Madden and Chuck Noll.

It was not just a clash on the field, but a clash of personalities. Atkinson represented the grime and grit that made the Raiders so good, though Noll called him and the Raiders "the criminal element of the NFL." Swann, meanwhile, was all about style and grace, even taking ballet lessons to improve his footwork on the field.

In the 1975 AFC Championship Game between the Raiders and the Steelers, Atkinson delivered a brutal hit on Swann as the receiver across the middle, causing him to drop the football. Atkinson ran up on Swann and nearly took his head off with a forearm shiver, leaving the star wide receiver severely concussed and requiring a stretcher to leave the field.

That hit fueled the fire of the Raiders-Steelers rivalry which had been sparked a few years earlier by Steelers RB Franco Harris' famous "Immaculate Reception" in the 1972 playoffs. And there was no rest for the wicked either.

The very next year, in the 1976 season opener, the Steelers took on the Raiders. And, once again, Atkinson delivered a thundering forearm whack to Swann's head, this time away from the play. It was nearly a carbon copy of the hit from the previous year, and Swann was concussed once again. Swann claimed afterward that he believed it was delivered "with malice." Atkinson responded by saying that if Swann didn't want to be hit, he had better not show up on the field on Sundays. Now, that, is a rivalry.

1 Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning

Two of the greatest QBs create the greatest rivalry in NFL history

Ali-Frazier. Ronaldo-Messi. Magic-Bird. Brady-Manning. The rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning is the greatest of all-time not because of any on-field altercations or snappy quotes, but because these two were both so good for so long that they inevitably clashed in countless crucial games, whether regular season or playoffs. From 2001, when Brady came on the scene, to 2015, when Manning hung 'em up, this matchup was appointment viewing for any and all NFL fans.

Manning was a number one overall pick in 1998, Brady was the 199th in 2000. Brady seemingly couldn't stop winning Super Bowls, Manning couldn't seem to get over the hump. Manning was more of a jokester, Brady oozed cool. However, no one ever doubted the passion of either man.

The two met 17 times in total, with Brady claiming the 11-6 advantage. However, while Brady dominated in the regular season, going 9-3 against Manning-led squads, Manning had the edge where it really counted, with a 3-2 advantage in the postseason. They played at least once every year from 2001 to 2015 with the exception of three seasons. There were five playoff meetings, four of which were AFC Championship Games, which has to be some sort of record.

Regular Season Brady 9-3 Postseason Manning 3-2 Overall Brady 11-6 Brady Home Brady 8-2 Manning Home Manning 4-3

In the 2003 AFC Championship, Manning had one of his worst games, throwing four picks in the 24-14 loss. The next year, the two met in the Divisional playoffs, and Manning again had a rough go, throwing one pick and no touchdowns as his team was dominated 20-3. These games were major factors in the narrative that Manning couldn't win the big one. He wouldn't get the chance to prove those doubters wrong until 2006.

In yet another AFC Championship battle in 2006, it looked like déjà vu as the Pats went up 21-3 early on the strength of a fumble recovery in the end zone and an Asante Samuel pick-six. Manning roared back this time, tying it up at 21, then 28, then 31, before leading the Colts to the game-winning drive in the final minute as they earned the 38-34 win on the back of 349 passing yards from Manning. Manning would go on to exorcise his demons by winning his first Super Bowl a couple of weeks later.

Their final two AFC Championship meetings occurred after Manning moved to the Denver Broncos. In 2013, Denver's high-powered offense was too much for the Pats in a 26-16 win. In the final matchup, Manning played like Brady of yore, managing the game and avoiding mistakes, while Brady played like Manning of yore, putting up massive stats but throwing two interceptions as Denver won 20-18, going on to win the Super Bowl that year as well.

When all was said and done, the two showed clear mutual respect for one another, with Brady attending Manning's Hall of Fame induction and quipping that he had "to make sure (Manning's) really done. Can't risk this guy coming back..." The two also participated on opposite teams for the rematch of the golf fundraiser "The Match: Tiger vs. Phil" in 2020, with Manning and Tiger Woods edging out Brady and Phil Mickelson.

