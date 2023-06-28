The world of football is filled with endless "what if" scenarios and Arsenal, a club rich in history, is no exception.

The club has had several players come through the door, including Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, but some players that The Gunners have targeted through the years didn't make it through the door.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we rank the 20 greatest players who could have donned the Arsenal jersey but, for one reason or another, didn't, ranking them from worst to best.

20 Joe Hart

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is clearly a big fan of Hart, as he tried to bring the England shot-stopper to The Emirates in both 2011 and later in 2016.

Wenger asked to sign Hart in 2011, whilst on loan at Birmingham, but his parent club Manchester City had no interest in selling, and viewed the impressive Englishman as a key part of their project.

However, in 2016, Pep Guardiola deemed that Hart's time in Manchester was over, and looked to offload him, with Arsenal one of the interested parties.

The club went in another direction though, opting to sign the experienced Petr Cech instead (more on him next), with Hart instead moving on loan to Torino in Italy.

19 Petr Cech

Cech is one of the best goalkeepers in Premier League history, and would rank higher on this list if he didn't end up playing for Arsenal at the tail end of his career.

In 2004, before Cech became a club legend at Chelsea, Arsenal had the chance to sign the Czech goalkeeper from Rennes.

Arsenal passed on the opportunity, and Cech went on to win multiple trophies with their London rivals, including the Champions League and multiple Premier League titles.

He did eventually join Arsenal, but right at the end of his career, but how Arsenal would have loved to have had him sooner.

18 Jamie Vardy

In 2016, after leading Leicester City to a historic Premier League title, Jamie Vardy became a hot property.

Arsenal triggered Vardy's release clause, and looked posed to sign the prolific striker, but the Englishman chose loyalty over the lure of a bigger club and stayed with the Foxes, a decision that definitely left a bitter taste in the mouths of the Arsenal faithful.

17 N'golo Kante

The tireless Frenchman N'Golo Kanté caught the world's attention during Leicester City's fairytale Premier League win in the 2015/16 season.

Arsenal was among the many clubs keen on signing the tenacious midfielder, just as they were with Jamie Vardy, as noted above.

However, Kanté eventually opted to join Chelsea, where he added more English and European titles to his name, leaving the Arsenal faithful to wonder about the trophy haul they might have had.

Wenger also revealed that he was offered the chance to sign Kante before he even joined Leicester, while the midfielder was in France's lower leagues, but opted against the somewhat risky move.

16 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Photo Credit: FourFourTwo

Zlatan's audacious personality is well known throughout the footballing world, and it was on full display in 2000 when Arsene Wenger invited him for a trial at Arsenal.

The big Swede's response? "Zlatan doesn't do auditions."

Thus, Arsenal missed out on one of the most prolific strikers of the 21st century, and Ibrahimović's journey took him to the likes of Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan, and PSG, where he cemented his legacy as a world-class goal scorer and incredible personality.

15 Didier Drogba

Before becoming Chelsea's leading man and the scourge of Arsenal's backline, Didier Drogba was on Wenger's radar.

In the early 2000s, Wenger had the chance to sign Drogba for a minimal fee from French club Le Mans.

However, the Frenchman felt Drogba was "not ready" for the Premier League.

It’s a decision Wenger later called one of his biggest regrets, especially after watching Drogba terrorise his defence for years.

14 Paul Pogba

During Paul Pogba's contract stand-off with Manchester United in 2012, Arsenal saw a chance to secure the services of the promising French midfielder.

However, Pogba opted for a move to Juventus instead, where he further honed his skills before returning to United in a record-breaking transfer deal.

Things didn't work out when Pogba returned to United, but Arsenal will be regretting missing out on one of the most talented midfielders of his generation.

13 Juan Mata

The creative Spaniard was admired by Arsene Wenger during his time at Valencia, and Arsenal was heavily linked with a move for Mata in 2011.

The Spaniard, however, ended up at Chelsea, where he played a crucial role in their Champions League-winning campaign in 2012.

The sight of Mata lifting the trophy surely added a sting to Arsenal's missed opportunity.

12 Gerard Pique

Barcelona's La Masia has produced countless talents over the years, and Gerard Piqué is one of them.

In the early 2000s, Arsenal was interested in signing the Spanish defender. However, complications similar to those encountered with Lionel Messi arose (we'll get onto that), as Piqué was hesitant to move without his family.

As a result, he remained in Spain before eventually moving to Manchester United and then returning to Barcelona, where he became a linchpin of their legendary defence.

11 Raphael Varane

Arsenal, always on the lookout for defensive talent, scouted a young Raphaël Varane during his time at Lens.

However, the lure of Real Madrid was too strong for Varane, who also rejected Sir Alex Ferguson's Man United in the process.

The move worked out for Varane, who went on to win four Champions League titles with the Spanish giants, all while Arsenal struggled to find a similar leader in defence.

10 Vincent Kompany

In 2006, Arsenal had the opportunity to sign a promising Belgian defender named Vincent Kompany from Hamburg.

However, the Gunners didn't make a move, and Kompany went on to join Manchester City.

There, he established himself as one of the Premier League's best defenders and a key figure in City's transformation into a football powerhouse.

9 Gareth Bale

The Welshman was spotted by Arsenal scouts during his time at Southampton, but the club opted to sign Theo Walcott instead, and also because they had Gael Clichy on their books.

Bale eventually signed for Tottenham Hotspur, where he developed into one of the world's best wingers.

His performances earned him a move to Real Madrid, where he won four Champions League titles.

Arsenal fans can't help but wonder what might have been if Bale had been brought to North London instead of their arch-rivals signing him.

8 Eden Hazard

Arsenal had their eyes on Eden Hazard during his time at Lille in the French Ligue 1.

The talented winger was making waves with his dribbling and playmaking skills, and Wenger wanted to bring him to the Emirates.

However, Hazard eventually chose Chelsea, where he dazzled fans at Stamford Bridge and earned a dream move to Real Madrid.

Arsenal's inability to secure his signature is certainly a case of 'the one that got away.'

7 Luis Suarez

Few transfer sagas are as intriguing and complex as Luis Suarez's failed move to Arsenal.

In 2013, Arsenal bid £40,000,001 for the Uruguayan striker, believing it would trigger a release clause in Suarez's contract.

Liverpool rejected the offer, stating no such clause existed, despite Suarez’s desire to move to North London.

The saga caused a great deal of controversy, and Suarez eventually moved to Barcelona a year later, where he continued his incredible goal scoring exploits, with Arsenal wishing they'd approached Liverpool more respectfully.

6 Karim Benzema

The French striker was linked with Arsenal multiple times throughout his career, with Arsene Wenger being an open admirer of the Frenchman.

However, despite various rumours and speculation, the Real Madrid man never made the move to the Emirates Stadium.

His scoring prowess and consistency over the years have only served to deepen the sense of 'what could have been' for Arsenal fans.

5 Samuel Eto'o

The Cameroonian striker was once a transfer target for Arsenal during his time at Mallorca.

Eto'o instead moved to Barcelona and later Inter Milan, where he became one of the most decorated African players in history.

The fact that Eto'o could have been an Arsenal player remains a tough pill to swallow for the Gunners faithful, who'd have loved to have seen the lethal forward at the Emirates.

4 Yaya Toure

From one of Africa's greatest ever players to another, Yaya Toure was close to joining Arsenal before his moves to Barcelona and Manchester City.

The name Yaya Touré stirs up memories of a powerful, dynamic midfielder with the technical skills to match. But in 2003, Touré was just another promising youngster from the Ivory Coast.

He had a trial with Arsenal and even featured in a pre-season friendly against Barnet. However, work permit issues prevented Arsenal from signing him.

He later joined Barcelona before his defining career period at Manchester City, where he won three Premier League titles and become one of the league's most dominant midfielders.

3 Kylian Mbappe

Like most of the footballing world, Kylian Mbappe was a target for Arsenal during his days at Monaco.

Now considered one of the world's best players, Mbappe showed signs of being a worldbeater in 2016, and Arsene Wenger, always one with an eye for young talent, attempted to bring the French starlet to the Emirates.

However, the allure of his hometown club, Paris Saint-Germain, proved too strong, and Mbappé chose the Parc des Princes over the Emirates.

2 Cristiano Ronaldo

In a parallel universe, Cristiano Ronaldo could have been lighting up the Emirates instead of Old Trafford.

Back in 2003, Ronaldo had impressed Arsene Wenger whilst playing for Sporting Lisbon and The Gunners were serious about signing the Portuguese phenomenon.

However, a superb performance by Ronaldo in a friendly against Manchester United swayed Sir Alex Ferguson to seal the deal for the Red Devils. The rest, as they say, is history.

1 Lionel Messi

It's hard to believe, but the great Lionel Messi was very close to becoming an Arsenal player.

In 2003, the club had already poached Cesc Fabregas from Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, and Arsene Wenger was keen on bringing in a young Argentine prodigy named Lionel Messi as well.

However, Arsenal's inability to find a London-based family for Messi to live with scuppered the deal.

One can only speculate about the heights Messi could have helped Arsenal reach, perhaps even turning their 'Invincibles' season into a dynasty.