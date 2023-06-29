Aston Villa is a football club with a rich and storied history, and over the years, some outstanding players have donned the famous claret and blue jersey.

A club that boasts two European titles, fans may forget just how good Aston Villa were during their prime, and well as how brilliant some of the players who played for the club were.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as look back on and rank the 25 greatest players in Aston Villa's history.

25 Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish, a local lad who rose through the ranks, is arguably one of the most talented players to ever don the claret and blue.

Grealish's technical ability, vision, and flair made him one of the Premier League's standout players.

His performances helped Villa return to the top flight and establish themselves within the league, before his big-money move to Manchester City in 2021.

Though Grealish may no longer wear the Villa kit, his impact on the club will not be forgotten anytime soon.

24 Christian Benteke

Now he's in the MLS paying for DC United under Wayne Rooney, but at his peak, Christian Benteke was one of the most fearsome strikers in the Premier League.

With his aerial prowess, strength, and finishing ability regularly on display, his 19 goals during the 2012/13 season kept Villa in the top flight, and his performances throughout his time at Villa Park are remembered fondly by fans.

Despite the team's struggles, and his frustrations after leaving Villa for Liverpool, Benteke's impressive performances during his time for the club cannot be forgotten.

23 Stiliyan Petrov

Stiliyan Petrov’s influence on Aston Villa stretched beyond his performances on the pitch.

The Bulgarian international was a lynchpin in midfield, known for his tenacity, vision, and a range of passing that could unlock any defence.

Petrov’s determination and fighting spirit were never more evident than in his brave battle with Leukemia, which cut short his career, but won him even greater admiration from the Villa faithful.

22 Dean Saunders

Dean Saunders was a true marksman in front of goal and his time at Villa Park saw him establish himself as one of the Premier League's top strikers.

Signed by Ron Atkinson in 1992, Saunders' goal-scoring exploits were crucial to Villa's success during this period, particularly in the 1993/94 season when his 16 goals helped Villa secure a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and win the League Cup.

21 Olof Mellberg

When you mention great Aston Villa defenders, the name Olof Mellberg will undoubtedly crop up.

The Swedish international was a model of consistency and resilience during his seven-year stint at Villa Park.

As a central defender, his leadership, aerial prowess, and tough-tackling approach ensured that he was a nightmare for any forward.

Mellberg's dedication to the Villa cause, combined with his classy performances, earned him a special place in the hearts of the Villa faithful.

20 Martin Laursen

A rock at the heart of Villa's defence, Martin Laursen's leadership and defensive ability were key features of Martin O'Neill's successful Villa side.

The Danish centre-back was a commanding presence, with his strength and aerial ability making him formidable at the back and a threat in the opposition box.

Despite a career plagued by injuries, Laursen's impact was such that he is often remembered as one of Villa's best defenders of the modern era.

19 David Platt

After arriving from Crewe Alexandra, David Platt quickly developed into one of the finest midfielders of his generation.

His technical ability was coupled with an uncanny knack for scoring goals, particularly important ones.

Platt was Villa's top scorer in three consecutive seasons, a remarkable feat for a midfielder.

His performances not only endeared him to Villa fans but also earned him a regular place in the England squad.

18 James Milner

Milner's time at Aston Villa demonstrated his versatility and set the stage for the successful career that followed.

Arriving in 2008, James Milner quickly established himself as a key player.

His tireless work rate, combined with a keen eye for goal and a range of passing, made him stand out.

Milner was instrumental in Villa's sixth-place finishes in the 2008/09 and 2009/10 seasons.

He was named Villa's Player of the Season in his final year, underlining his importance to the team.

17 Gabby Agbonlahor

A product of Villa's youth academy, Gabriel Agbonlahor's speed, work rate, and goal-scoring ability quickly endeared him to fans.

Born in Birmingham, Agbonlahor made his debut in 2006, and over the next decade, he would become a crucial figure for Villa.

His best season came in 2009-10 when he scored 13 Premier League goals.

Agbonlahor's loyalty to the club during some of its toughest years is testament to his character and commitment.

16 Tony Daley

Known for his lightning-fast pace and ability to take on and beat defenders, Tony Daley was an exciting player to watch during his time at Villa.

As a winger, Daley posed a constant threat to opposition defences and was a vital part of Villa's attack in the late '80s and early '90s.

Although injuries hampered his career, Daley's skill and athleticism left a lasting impression. He was a member of the team that finished runners-up in the inaugural Premier League season in 1992/93.

15 Gary Shaw

A key component of Villa's early 80s success, Gary Shaw's skilful play and natural eye for goal made him a standout player.

In the 1980-81 First Division-winning campaign, Shaw was phenomenal, forming a lethal partnership with Peter Withe.

He scored 18 league goals, earning him the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

His promising career was curtailed by injuries, but his contribution to Villa's successes ensures his place among the club's greats.

14 Juan Pablo Angel

The Colombian striker's flair, technical ability, and goal-scoring prowess quickly endeared him to the Villa faithful during his seven-year stint at the club.

Signed for a club record fee in 2001, Angel initially struggled to adapt but soon found his feet, scoring 23 goals in the 2003-04 season.

He left Villa having scored 62 goals in all competitions, making him one of the club's most prolific foreign imports.

13 Ian Taylor

Ian Taylor was a player who truly understood what it meant to play for Aston Villa. Born in Birmingham, Taylor was a boyhood Villa fan.

His love for the club was evident in his performances; he played with an infectious energy and commitment.

A powerful midfielder, Taylor had a knack for scoring crucial goals, including one on his debut in a 2-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday.

His bond with the fans made him a cult hero, and his passion for the club remains evident in his role as a club ambassador.

12 Nigel Spink

Some players earn their place in club history through consistency over many seasons; others do it with a single, unforgettable performance. Nigel Spink falls into the latter category.

In the 1982 European Cup final, an injury to first-choice goalkeeper Jimmy Rimmer thrust substitute Spink into the limelight.

Despite it being his European debut, Spink was outstanding, making a series of crucial saves to keep a clean sheet and secure Villa's 1-0 victory.

11 Dwight Yorke

Aston Villa has produced many exciting forwards over the years, but few have been as naturally gifted as Dwight Yorke.

The Trinidadian was a joy to watch, his skill, flair, and finishing ability making him a fan favourite during his nine-year stay at Villa Park.

Yorke's tenure at Villa saw him rack up 98 goals in 287 appearances, his most prolific spell as a professional. Even after his move to Manchester United, his performances for Villa remained etched in the fans' memory.

10 Andy Gray

Andy Gray was a dynamic, powerful, and instinctive forward whose time at Aston Villa coincided with a period of rising fortunes for the club.

After signing in 1975, Gray's impact was immediate. His strength and aerial ability made him a nightmare for defenders, while his eye for goal was second to none.

In his first season, he netted 29 times, earning him the PFA Young Player of the Year award. A year later, he was named PFA Players' Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year.

9 Gareth Barry

Gareth Barry is a testament to loyalty and consistency in an era of fleeting allegiances.

His 12-year stint at Villa saw him make over 400 appearances, a feat that places him third on the club's all-time list.

Initially a left-back, Barry transitioned into a central midfield role where his composure, range of passing, and tireless work rate were best utilized.

He served as the club's captain from 2006 until his departure in 2009, demonstrating leadership skills that matched his footballing abilities.

8 Ron Saunders

Though a manager and not a player, the impact of Ron Saunders on Aston Villa was monumental, so much so that he deserves a mention on this list.

Saunders took the reins in 1974 and in seven years transformed Villa from a struggling Second Division side to the champions of England and later Europe.

He is the only manager to have guided Villa to the First Division title, which his team won in 1981. Though he departed before Villa's European Cup triumph, the victory was very much the result of his efforts.

7 Dennis Mortimer

Dennis Mortimer's name is synonymous with leadership and success at Aston Villa.

As the captain of the 1982 European Cup-winning team, Mortimer's place in Villa folklore is secured.

His tireless running and astute passing were key to Villa's successes in the early 80s.

In 1981, he led the club to the First Division title, the pinnacle of domestic achievement.

A year later, he became the first Villa captain to lift a European trophy, a defining moment in the club's history.

6 Billy Walker

Billy Walker is one of the earliest stars in Aston Villa's history, his legacy preserved in the annals of the club's record books.

From 1914 to 1933, Walker mesmerized fans with his creative ability, intricate passing, and deadly finishing.

Even in an era where football was notably low-scoring, Walker racked up an impressive tally of 244 goals, a club record that stands to this day.

Despite numerous changes in football since his time, Walker's impact is a constant reminder of the rich tapestry of Villa's history.