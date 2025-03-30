To put it simply: in terms of the beautiful game, there are very few bigger clubs than Bayern Munich – and, truth be told, there are few clubs on planet earth that can rival the Bavarian outfit’s exploits over the years, both continentally and domestically.

To help keep them at the summit of German football – and in aid of their pursuit to conquer Europe once again – they are often interested in the biggest and best players the sport has to offer. By virtue of their stature in football circles, there is rarely a time that players turn down the chance of a move to the Allianz Arena – and, as such, Bayern have been home to a plethora of talent.