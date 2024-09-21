Key Takeaways Liverpool is a city with a rich footballing history, having produced some of the greatest players to have represented England.

Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard are among the best scousers to have graced the hallowed turf.

Trent Alexander-Arnold makes it into the top 11 despite still only being midway through his playing career.

Liverpool and the wider Merseyside area has always been a hotbed for football. In terms of trophies won, Liverpool rank as one of the most successful ever English sides, but Everton has also had significant title-winning teams over the years.

It is Liverpool-born former Evertonians who take up two of the top three places in the below list of the greatest scousers to have ever played the game. There is a player on the list who played for neither of the city's top two clubs, but former Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest striker Peter Withe still achieved plenty in the game.

Ranking Factors

The following factors have been taken into consideration when ranking the greatest Liverpool-born players:

Impact in the game itself, as well as in the city of Liverpool

How important they were to their clubs

The longevity their careers have had beyond their playing days

10 Greatest Players from Liverpool in Football History [Ranked] Rank Player Era Clubs 1 Wayne Rooney 2002 - 2021 Everton, Manchester United, Everton, DC United, Derby County 2 Steven Gerrard 1998 - 2016 Liverpool, Los Angeles Galaxy 3 Dixie Dean 1923 - 1939 Tranmere Rovers, Everton, Notts County 4 Robbie Fowler 1993 - 2012 Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester City, Liverpool, Cardiff, Blackburn, North Queensland Fury, Perth Glory, Muangthong United 5 Phil Thompson 1971 - 1986 Liverpool, Sheffield United 6 Trent Alexander-Arnold 2016 - Present Liverpool 7 Steve McManaman 1990 - 2005 Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City 8 Peter Reid 1974 - 1995 Bolton, Everton, QPR, Manchester City, Southampton, Notts County, Bury 9 Peter Withe 1973 - 1991 Wolves, Portland Timbers, Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Birmingham City, Huddersfield, Aston Villa 10 Tommy Smith 1962 - 1979 Liverpool, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Los Angeles Aztecs, Swansea City 11 Jamie Carragher 1996 - 2013 Liverpool

Related ‘I'm a Liverpool Great - I Snubbed Chelsea Transfer Because of Their History’ This article details how Liverpool great Alisson Becker turned down a Chelsea transfer, due to their lack of history.

11 Jamie Carragher

Playing career: 1996 - 2013

Jamie Carragher grew up watching Everton but was a key component of Liverpool's defence for the best part of 15 years. He was integral to the team that carried out one of the greatest comebacks in European football history, when they overturned a three-goal deficit against AC Milan to win the 2005 Champions League Final.

Carragher had many battles with some of the Premier League's most feared strikers, like Wayne Rooney, Didier Drogba and Thierry Henry - players that it could be argued on paper had too much for the scouser. However, the defender was a dogged competitor who drew strength from wearing the red Liverpool jersey.

Jamie Carragher's Career Club Appearances 739 & 4 Goals 4 Biggest Honours UEFA Cup winner 2001, Champions League 2005

10 Tommy Smith

Playing career: 1962 - 1979

Tommy Smith will go down as one of Liverpool's greatest-ever defenders. Playing in the sixties and seventies, Smith had a fearsome reputation and was happily willing to dish out punishment to the opposition in the form of brutal tackles.

Related 10 Greatest Liverpool Defenders in Football History [Ranked] Liverpool have been blessed with many fine defenders over the years.

Yet there was more to Smith's game than simply being a brute. He was comfortable on the ball as players under Bill Shankly's tenure were expected to be. He was also at Liverpool at a historic moment in the club's history, when the club won the European Cup for the first time in their history. Smith headed his team 2-1 in front against Borussia Monchengladbach. Undeniably, a Liverpool legend.

Tommy Smith's Career Club Appearances 629 Goals 47 Biggest Honours English First Division winner 1966, 1973, 1976, 1977, European Cup 1977 & 1978, UEFA Cup winner 1973 & 1976

9 Peter Withe

Playing career: 1973 - 1991

Unlike the others in these rankings, Peter Withe played for neither Liverpool nor Everton but achieved big things in the game. Standing at 6'2", Withe was a powerful centre-forward, who played non-league football while working at the docks before he got a move to Wolves.

When he signed for Brian Clough at Nottingham Forest, his career really took off, winning the title with the east Midlanders and doing so at Liverpool's expense. This would happen again when Withe was at Aston Villa, who also denied Liverpool the title en route to winning the European Cup, in which he scored the winning goal in Rotterdam against Bayern Munich, which makes him arguably Villa's greatest-ever signing.

Peter Withe's Career Club Appearances 417 Goals 149 Biggest Honours English First Division winner 1978, 1981, European Cup winner 1982 Individual Awards English First Division top goalscorer 1981

8 Peter Reid

Playing career: 1974 - 1995

Born in Huyton, in the borough of Knowsley, Peter Reid grew up with a Liverpool supporting Dad and an Everton supporting mum. Influenced by his father, he grew up supporting the men in red. Reid recalls the Merseyside derby of 1967 eventually being decided by an Alan Ball winner for Everton. "I vividly remember thinking, ‘I hate you, Mum’ because her team had beaten mine," said Reid.

The Toffees' icon then went on to say: "Little did I know that I’d end up sharing her passion for Everton." Reid had started his career at Bolton but became a key part of the midfield in Howard Kendall's title-winning Everton side in the 1980s.

Peter Reid's Career Club Appearances 394 Goals 20 Biggest Honours English First Division winners 1985 & 1987, European Cup Winners' Cup 1985 Individual Awards PFA Players' Player of the year 1984/85

7 Steve McManaman

Playing career: 1990 - 2005

Willowly and creative, Bootle-born Steve McManaman burst onto the scene at Liverpool under Graeme Souness's tenure. He grew up as an Everton fan but ended up leaving the red side of Merseyside for Real Madrid.

Related Liverpool's greatest ever XI named by Jamie Carragher Jamie Carragher included the likes of Steven Gerrard, Mohamed Salah and Kenny Dalglish when naming his greatest XI in Liverpool history.

"To have a bit of success in a wonderful Real Madrid team was the cherry on the cake for me and to have won the Champions League twice is an achievement I’m very proud of," he said. McMannaman then added:

“And to be fair to Liverpool fans, I have always had a great reception when I have gone back for charity games and the like. I think they appreciate a local player coming through the ranks and doing well. Even if I was an Everton fan!"

Steve McManaman's Career Club Appearances 566 Goals 80 Biggest Honours Champions League winner 2000 & 2002, La Liga Champion 2001 & 2003

6 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Playing career: 2016 - Present

Liverpool-born right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has become something of an icon already. Former manager Jurgen Klopp quickly put his faith in the full-back, resulting in Trent winning major honours before he'd reached the age of 21.

Related 10 Best Right-Backs in the Premier League Right Now (2024) The Premier League is stacked with quality at right-back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kyle Walker & Kieran Trippier all quality players.

Instantly recognisable in his number 66 jersey, he has been involved in many memorable moments in a Liverpool shirt, one of them being during their historic comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final in 2019, when they were three-nil down after the first leg, with the fourth goal in the second leg at Anfield coming from a quickly taken corner.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Career Club Appearances 332 Goals 23 Biggest Honours Champions League winner 2019, FIFA Club World Cup Champions 2019, Premier League Champions 2020 Individual Awards UEFA Team of the Year 2019

5 Phil Thompson

Playing career: 1971 - 1986

Centre-back Phil Thompson played for Liverpool when they established their dominance in England and in Europe and is one of their greatest-ever defenders. He played under two of the heavyweights in the club's managerial history, in the shape of Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley.

Born in Kirkby, Thompson grew up supporting the Reds before being a key part of the back four that enabled Liverpool to win the European Cup for the first time in their history. By 1980, he was made Liverpool captain, playing alongside Alan Hansen. Thompson would later assist manager Gerard Houllier, at a time when Liverpool once again began to win silverware.

Phil Thompson's Career Club Appearances 478 Goals 13 Biggest Honours English First Division Champions 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1982 & 1983, European Cup winner 1977, 1978, 1981 & 1984, UEFA Cup winner 1973 & 1976

4 Robbie Fowler

Playing career: 1993 - 2012

Robbie Fowler was a hugely popular figure in his two spells at Anfield. Affectionately known as 'God' by Liverpool fans, for his clinical finishing, the Toxteth-born striker gave fans of his hometown club plenty to celebrate.

Related 10 Greatest Liverpool Attackers in History [Ranked] From Michael Owen to Mo Salah, the 10 greatest Liverpool attackers have been ranked

Many Liverpool supporters were sad to see Fowler get sold to Leeds, but he remained a fan of his boyhood club and was in the crowd as a spectator in Istanbul when Liverpool won the 2005 Champions League. He did his fair share at Anfield to be remembered. In the 1994/95 season, he scored a hat trick against Arsenal at Anfield in just four minutes and 33 seconds, making it one of the fastest hat-tricks in Premier League history.

Robbie Fowler's Career Club Appearance 572 Goals 248 Biggest Honours UEFA Cup 2001, UEFA Super Cup 2001

3 Dixie Dean

Playing career: 1923 - 1939

Dixie Dean was an Everton legend with an absolute insatiable appetite for goals. The Birkenhead-born centre-forward scored an avalanche of goals while at Goodison Park. Such is his kinship with the club, it was at Goodison Park where Dean passed away, having watched the Merseyside derby there in 1980.

As far as former Liverpool manager Bill Shankly was concerned, Dean was the best. "Dixie was the greatest centre-forward there will ever be," he said. "His record of goalscoring is the most amazing thing under the sun. He belongs in the company of the supremely great, like Beethoven, Shakespeare and Rembrandt.”

Dixie Dean's Career Club Appearances 488 Goals 425 Biggest Honours English First Division Champions - 1928 & 1932 Individual Honours English Golden Boot 1928 & 1932; Most goals in an English top-flight season (60 goals) - 1928

2 Steven Gerrard

Playing career: 1998 - 2016

Put simply, Steven Gerrard was a talisman for the Reds. Not only that, he was Liverpool football club through and through, turning down the opportunity to move to Chelsea, who were at the peak of their powers at the time. Gerrard is arguably one of the 10 best central midfielders over the last 30 years.

He was able to go wide and whip in dangerous crosses, as well as drive forward and hit unstoppable long-range strikes, not to mention his ability to pick and hit arrow-like long passes and arrive in the box to score in the air. Gerrard had it all. All but a Premier League winners medal, which eluded him. That said, he was the inspiration to help his club carry out one of the greatest comebacks in the Champions League final when they overcame a three-nil deficit to beat AC Milan on penalties in 2005.

Steven Gerrard's Career Club Appearances 749 Goal 191 Biggest Honours Champions League winner 2005, UEFA Cup winner 2001 Individual Awards English Player of the Year 2009, UEFA Club Footballer of the Year 2005, Liverpool Player of the Season 2004, 2006, 2007 & 2009

1 Wayne Rooney

Playing career: 2001 - 2021

When he burst onto the scene in an Everton shirt at Goodison Park, by bending the ball into the top corner past Arsenal's David Seaman, Wayne Rooney seemed unstoppable. Today, he is ranked as one of England's greatest-ever players. While he left Everton for Manchester United as a teenager, it was clear you could take the boy out of Liverpool, but not Liverpool out of the boy.

Rooney maintained his resolute scouse persona, sometimes getting into mischief, but more often than not delivering goals and trophies. Sadly for the retired striker, his career with England didn't live up to his enormous talent, with the Three Lions not going beyond the quarter-finals of an international tournament during his era. This does little to dampen the memory of Rooney being an untamed beast of free expression and amazing goals.

Wayne Rooney's Career Club Appearances 764 Goals 313 Biggest Honours Premier League Champion 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, Champions League 2008, FIFA World Cup Club winner 2009, Europa League winner 2017 Individual Awards Manchester United player of the year 2008, 2009, 2014, 2015, English footballer of the year 2010

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-09-24.