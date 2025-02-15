England's top flight throughout football history has been littered with legendary figures in the 20th and 21st centuries and the Premier League and the old English First Division boast incredible names.

Of course, for most of the last century, it was dominated by British players. Then, the sport changed, and there was a sudden influx of foreign players, all of whom came to leave their marks on what is now the most-watched league in the world.

This means, as fans, we've been treated to an incredible conveyor belt of players this century, those who stand the test of time for their achievements, iconic moments, and overall quality and talent. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has attempted to pick out the greatest 10 players ever to play in England's top flight, regardless of nationality.

Ranking Factors

Lists are subjective, with two on the same topic having different entries being more than feasible, as it depends on the opinions of the writer. With that being said, this list has been ranked in the following:

Tenure - How many years did each entrant spend playing in the English top flight?

10 Greatest Players in English Top Flight History Rank Name Playing Career in England Notable Teams 1. Thierry Henry 1997-2007 & 2012 Arsenal 2. Kenny Dalglish 1969-1990 Liverpool, Celtic 3. Jimmy Greaves 1957-1990 Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham United 4. Cristiano Ronaldo 2003-2009 & 2021-2022 Manchester United 5. Bobby Charlton 1956-1976 Manchester United, Preston North End 6. Ryan Giggs 1990-2014 Manchester United 7. Bobby Moore 1958-1977 West Ham United, Fulham 8. Peter Shilton 1966-1997 Leicester City, Southampton, Nottingham Forest 9. Stanley Matthews 1932-1965 Stoke City, Blackpool 10. George Best 1963-1977, 1979-1980 & 1982-1983 Manchester United, Fulham

10 George Best

Notable Clubs: Manchester United

With his rock 'n' roll style of play, boyband looks and playboy lifestyle, George Best was one of the original celebrity footballers, but don't let that fool you - he was one of a kind. Enjoying his days at Manchester United, he won the Ballon d'Or in 1968 and came third in 1971 for his exploits, whilst also winning two league titles, two Charity Shields and one European Cup.

Famous clips and highlights from his career show an incredibly skilful player, and he was regarded as one of the most talented players to ever come from these shores. His career transcends time, and he had a perfect blend of pace, agility and creativity which made him one of the best players of the 20th century. In fact, he was voted fifth place in the FIFA Player of the Century vote. And we've all seen the famous quote that summed up his lifestyle.

"I spent a lot of money on booze, birds, and fast cars – the rest I just squandered".

9 Stanley Matthews

Notable Clubs: Stoke City and Blackpool

Sir Stanley Matthews is a true footballing legend and is often regarded as one of the greatest English players of all time. He holds the incredible record of being the only player to be knighted while still in professional football, and he was also the first winner of both the European Footballer of the Year and the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year awards, making him a pioneer of the English game.

His career was impressively long, as he remained fit enough to play until he was 50, and he spent the majority of it at two clubs: Stoke City and Blackpool. One of the FA Cup finals was also nicknamed "The Matthews Final" for his inspirational performance, and he also won the inaugural Ballon d'Or in 1956.

8 Peter Shilton

Notable Clubs: Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Stoke City

Continuing on our theme of longevity, we had to include a goalkeeper in the list and there is no one more fitting than Peter Shilton. His outstanding career stretched 31 years and, in that time, he became the player with the most appearances in English football, and he stands on the list as the player with the most in professional football history.

He earned a record 125 caps with England, representing them at three World Cup tournaments (1982, 1986 and 1990) and had the best view of anyone on the pitch when the Diego Maradona 'Hand of God' incident occurred. Known for his consistent quality, shot-stopping and reliability, Shilton was one of a kind and dedicated professional who played at the top level for so long.

He also featured in the World XI on six occasions and in the PFA First Division Team of the Year 10 times. For Nottingham Forest, he was key in their back-to-back victories in the European Cup and his career will stand the test of time for its length and success.

7 Bobby Moore

Notable Clubs: West Ham United

Bobby Moore 1966 World Cup

We've all seen the image; Bobby Moore lifting the World Cup trophy above his head, wearing that famous red kit in 1966 - it is iconic. And so was he. Defined by his elegance and the fact he looked a cut above the rest, the defender is regarded as West Ham United's best player ever and one of England's greatest ever too.

He reached the semi-final of the 1970 World Cup as well and made 108 caps, which was a record high at the time. In 1970, he was the runner-up in the Ballon d'Or, losing out to the great Gerd Muller. At club level, he helped the Hammers win the FA Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup and is revered by all in England as a true legend of the game.

6 Ryan Giggs

Notable Clubs: Manchester United

The Man United star features on this list for multiple reasons: his longevity, his trophy successes and the quality he showcased across his career. A one-club man, Ryan Giggs was one of the standout stars of the Class of 92' and he spent 23 years at the top level. With 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies and multiple cup successes, he really did win it all.

He holds the record for the most Premier League assists (162) and the most appearances by a United player (963) and is the only player to score in 22 successive Premier League seasons. In his younger days, he was a flying winger down the left before slowly moving into a deeper role in midfield where he was equally effective, and he boasted an incredible left foot and football IQ. One of his standout moments came in their treble-winning campaign when he scored the winner against Arsenal, dribbling past multiple players before firing in an unstoppable shot and his career was full of success and quality.