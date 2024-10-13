Once upon a time, way back in the 90s and 00s, there was a time when every player dreamed of playing on Italian shores. AC Milan – who boasted some of Italy’s classiest players - were the dominant force in the Champions League, while the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan and AS Roma had all reached superstardom status.

Despite that no longer being the case with the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga all gathering pace on their Italian counterparts, the long line of talent that Serie A has been home to over the years is just sublime.

From talismanic forwards to swanky midfielders to the coolest of defenders, Italian football may have focused on the latter, but there has been no shortage of talent in the former duo of departments, as evidenced by the impending list of the Italian top flight’s top 10 players of all time.

Ranking factors

Number of Serie A titles.

Goals + assists (for forwards).

Longevity in the Italian top flight.

Memorable performances/seasons.

Clean sheets (defenders + goalkeepers).

Individual awards.

1 Paolo Maldini

AC Milan

Your favourite defender’s favourite defender. Paolo Maldini spent the entirety of his club career plying his trade for Serie A royalty AC Milan and, across 647 league outings, and puts together an incredibly compelling case to be remembered as the greatest-ever defender to grace the turf.

Composed, versatile and intelligent, the archetypal Italian won countless trophies with his beloved Rosoneri, including seven Serie A titles and a quintet of European Cups. Milan-born Maldini is a club legend in the truest sense and, for all those who have followed, set the benchmark for what a central defender should be.

To understand what sort of influence he had on the red side of Milan, the number three was retired in his honour once he, sadly for all football fans, hung up his boots in 2009 at the ripe old age of 41.

Paolo Maldini - Serie A Statistics Teams AC Milan Games 647 Goals 29 Assists 28 Titles 7x (87/88, 91/92, 92/93, 93/94, 95/96, 98/99, 03/04)

2 Diego Maradona

Napoli

What Diego Maradona is evidently lacking in Serie A outings, he certainly makes up for in his superstardom and all the eyes he brought to Italian football. Diminutive in size, the way that he could weave in and out of players was mesmerising and his deftness when doing so encapsulated everything joyous about the beautiful game: giving fans something to get excited about.

For Napoli, the gifted Argentine played just 187 games in Serie A over a span of eight years. In that time frame, he plundered 81 goals and 48 assists, winning two titles in 86/87 and 89/90. Much of his most memorable work came intangibly, however, when leaving the opposition in the wake of his talent. And what an abundance of talent the dainty playmaker had.

Diego Maradona - Serie A Statistics Teams Napoli Games 187 Goals 81 Assists 48 Titles 2x (86/87, 89/90)

3 Gianluigi Buffon

Juventus and Parma Calcio 1913