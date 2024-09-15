Key Takeaways Ligue 1 has been home to some of the very best of all-time.

Lionel Messi misses out on top 10 after just two seasons in Ligue 1.

Zinedine Zidane, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kylian Mbappe all feature highly.

As a footballing nation, France is one of the best. The top French league, Ligue 1, has seen some of the greatest players the sport has had to offer, with footballing icons such as Lionel Messi, and Thierry Henry spending time there. However, as good as these players have been in their careers, they aren't necessarily the best to have ever played in the league.

Zinedine Zidane, Neymar Jr, and Michel Platini are other greats who have enjoyed incredible times in France, winning plenty of titles and awards between them, and their work earns them a place on this list. Titles, individual awards, and overall contribution to their team are just some of the factors that will be considered as the greatest players in Ligue 1 history are revealed.

Ranking Factors

Achievements

Performances

Longevity

10 Gregory Coupet

Career Span: 1993-2011

For many, Gregory Coupet is the best goalkeeper Ligue 1 has ever seen. The Frenchman spent the best years of his career with Lyon, where he won an impressive seven titles. He also had spells with PSG, Saint-Etienne and Atletico Madrid. During his Lyon days, he regularly played Champions League football, and was even voted as the fourth-best goalkeeper in the world in 2005, behind Petr Cech, Dida and Gianluigi Buffon.

In both 2004 and 2005, he was named as Ligue 1 goalkeeper of the season, and his agility and intelligence make it no surprise he enjoyed so much success. He is known for his incredible shot stopping ability, which was highlighted in a game against Barcelona in 2001, where he made a remarkable double-save, first from his own teammate, then Rivaldo. This save is described as one of the best of all time.

Gregory Coupet's Career Statistics Appearances 668 Goals Conceded 685 Clean Sheets 245 Trophies 18

Related 20 Best Goalkeepers in the World [Ranked] The world's 20 greatest goalkeepers - including the likes of Alisson Becker, Ederson and Thibaut Courtois - ranked in order.

9 Juninho Pernambucano

Career Span: 1993-2013

Famed for his remarkable free-kicks, Juninho is one of the best to grace Ligue 1. Described by many as the best free-kick taker of all time, Juninho was a master from the dead ball, scoring a ridiculous 77 during his career. However, he was more than just a free-kick specialist. A great leader with a strong eye for a pass, Juninho was a special talent. He won seven league titles in France, with Lyon, where he was captain, and will go down as a unique talent.

Juninho Pernambucano's Career Statistics Appearances 480 Goals 120 Assists 110 Trophies 16

Related Juninho's unreal free-kick for Lyon vs Barcelona in 2009 remembered Brazilian icon Juninho scored 77 free-kicks in his career, but this might have been the very best

8 Thiago Silva

Career Span: 2002-Present

Thiago Silva is a football and Ligue 1 legend. Having played for some of Europe's best clubs, including AC Milan, Chelsea and PSG, Silva has a footballing CV to match anyone. He began his career in Brazil, before spells in Portugal and Russia, and then a move to Milan, where he spent three years. PSG then signed the incredible defender, and after over 200 appearances, he is now a club legend.

An intelligent, no-nonsense defender, who spent the best years of his career with PSG, was unbeatable in his prime, and was a match for any attacker. He could do it all, and with seven Ligue 1 titles to his name, he is one of the best the league has ever seen.

Thiago Silva's Career Statistics Appearances 724 Goals 45 Assists 17 Trophies 16

Related 7 Greatest Thiago Silva Moments for Chelsea (Ranked) After Chelsea announced Thiago Silva will depart Stamford Bridge at the end of this season, we look at the Brazilian's best moments for the Blues.

7 Zinedine Zidane

Career Span: 1989-2006

The best years of Zinedine Zidane's career were spent outside of France, notably at Juventus and Real Madrid. However, during his earlier years, he was incredible in Ligue 1, and made a total of 200 appearances for Cannes and Bordeaux during a seven-year period.

The Frenchman came through at Cannes, and once he learned to channel his anger, he was one of their best players, which earnt him a move to Bordeaux. During his time with Bordeaux, Zidane won the Intertoto Cup, and was runner-up in the UEFA Cup. His performances continued to improve, and his incredible all-round ability was noticed all across Europe, with Premier League winners Blackburn holding an interest.

Ultimately, Zidane decided to move to Juventus and went on to become one of the best midfielders of all time, but his time in France was still outstanding, and the beginning of his great journey.

Zinedine Zidane's Club Career Statistics Appearances 689 Goals 125 Assists 141 Trophies 13

Related Why Was Zinedine Zidane So Good? Lionel Messi best summed up the Frenchman in just three words: "Elegant, artistic, magic."

6 Neymar Jr

Career Span: 2009-Present

One of the most entertaining and talented players of all time, Neymar is undoubtedly a Ligue 1 great. Beginning at Santos, before a big move to Barcelona, Neymar was always destined for greatness. After four great seasons in Spain, PSG broke the world record transfer fee, paying a reported £189 million for the Brazilian superstar. At PSG, Neymar was the main man, and continued to deliver fantastic performances during his six-year spell in Paris. His pace, skill, and overall technical ability were a level above the rest.

Although he never won them the Champions League that they were desperate for, he still goes down as one of the greats. If it wasn't for injuries, Neymar could have been even greater, which seems incredible considering the levels he reached.

Neymar Jr's Club Career Statistics Appearances 589 Goals 360 Assists 221 Trophies 29

Related 15 Players with the Highest Transfer Fees Combined in Football History The most expensive players in football history ranked by their combined transfer fees.

5 Laurent Blanc

Career Span: 1983-2003

Laurent Blanc spent the majority of his career in France, turning out for five different clubs in Ligue 1. The dominant centre-back played for Montpellier, Nimes, Saint Etienne, Auxerre, and Marseille during a 20-year career which saw him win one Ligue 1 title, and two Coupe de France.

Blanc began his career as an attacking midfielder, before moving back to defence. He was a strong, intelligent defender and was able to utilise his midfield attributes to play out from the back and link up with the attack. He even had a keen eye for goal as a defender, scoring an impressive 136 goals during his career.His defensive prowess, married to his midfield attributes, made him the ideal player as the game progressed. He will be remembered as one of the best Ligue 1 has seen.

Laurent Blanc's Club Career Statistics Appearances 720 Goals 136 Assists 6 Trophies 11

Related 10 Greatest French Footballers of the 1990s [Ranked] French football produced a host of icons in the 1990s including Zinedine Zidane and Eric Cantona.

4 Michel Platini

Career Span: 1972-1987

Much like Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini enjoyed a lot of his success abroad, but his years in France were just as impressive. During his time with Nancy and Saint-Etienne, the midfield maestro was incredible. He was known for his remarkable passing ability, creating chances out of nothing, but he also had a real eye for goal. Not only from dead balls, but also open play, Platini scored a lot of goals from midfield, 297 in total.

After leaving France for Juventus, he went on to win three Ballon d'Or's, which indicates the talent he possessed. Ligue 1 has seen some brilliant attacking and defensive talents, and Michel Platini is right up there.

Michel Platini's Club Career Statistics Appearances 550 Goals 297 Assists 48 Trophies 11

Related 10 Greatest French Midfielders in Football History [Ranked] The success of the French national team over the years has largely been driven by an array of fabulous midfielders, but who are the best 10?

3 Kylian Mbappe

Career Span: 2015-Present

During the 2016/17 season, Kylian Mbappe exploded onto the scene. Not only did his Monaco side go deep into the Champions League, recording memorable wins over Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, but they also won Ligue 1. At just 17 years old, Mbappe was a massive part of this team, and he has never looked back since.

After a remarkable first season, Mbappe joined Ligue 1 rivals PSG, where he became an international superstar. He scored an outstanding number of goals, and helped PSG to almost total dominance in France. He is one of the fastest players the sport has, with quick feet, incredible finishing ability, and a determination to become the best he can be. Mbappe is set to become one of football's greats, and his time in France was incredible, with very few matching his level from the moment he made his debut.

Kylian Mbappe's Club Career Statistics Appearances 378 Goals 291 Assists 126 Trophies 21

Related Kylian Mbappé receives a standing ovation at the Santiago Bernabéu Kylian Mbappé receives a standing ovation at the Santiago Bernabéu as he is subbed off after he scores a brace. Was it ever in doubt? Let us know your thoughts.

2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Career Span: 1999-2023

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of football's most incredible talents. He has played all over the world, at some of the best clubs, including Inter Milan, Barcelona, Manchester United and Ajax. Yet some of his best years came in France, with PSG.

Zlatan joined the French giants in 2012, and spent four impressive years there. He elevated the club even further, and helped to ensure that they were undoubtedly the best in France. Ibrahimovic was a striker that had it all. Scoring goals, holding the play up, and also willing to do the dirty side of the game. His fantastic acrobatics also meant that he was capable of scoring spectacular goals. PSG have a lot to thank the great Swedish striker for, and his quite remarkable goal record of 156 goals in 180 games, means he is absolutely one of the best to step foot in Ligue 1.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Club Career Statistics Appearances 827 Goals 496 Assists 202 Trophies 32

Related Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Just how good was he? 20 years ago, on this day, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored one of his best goals when Ajax beat NAC 6-2. Let us know your thoughts.



Relive the goal here: youtube.com/watch?v=q2WsVHbD7zg

1 Just Fontaine

Career Span: 1950-1962

Just Fontaine is best known for his amazing 1958 World Cup campaign, where he scored 13 goals in six games, which remains the record today for most goals in a single tournament. This indicates his quality in front of goal, and he was also as efficient during his time in club football, in Ligue 1.

Fontaine represented both Nice and Reims during the 1950s and 60s, where he scored an incredible 165 goals in just 200 games. He led Reims to a European Cup final in 1959, and won four Ligue 1 titles during his career. Fontaine was a powerful centre forward, who always knew where the goal was, and his goal return backs that up perfectly. Unfortunately, due to injury, the great striker had to retire at just 28 years old, but this shows how good he was during his career, as he was able to leave such an impressive legacy.

Just Fontaine's Club Career Statistics Appearances 236 Goals 196 Trophies 6

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09.09.24