Key Takeaways A few iconic players, including Ronaldo, Luis Figo, and Michael Laudrup have played for both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The two biggest clubs in Spanish football are often competing for trophies as well as the best players in the world.

Some men have thrived in both shirts, while others have impressed at one club or the other.

As far as rivalries come, there are few more intense and anticipated than El Clasico. Regardless of form or circumstance, anytime Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid come together, it's a fiery affair. Since the very first Clasico in 1902, the stakes have only risen, with iconic moments being made in the process.

Despite the bitter rivalry between La Liga's most successful clubs, there have been some players who have represented both sides in their professional careers. Although uncommon, some of the world's finest footballing talent has kitted out in both the white of Madrid and the blue and red of Barcelona. With this in mind, the following list looks at the greatest players to have made these unlikely transfers throughout their careers. Ranking factors for the list include personal and team achievements, legacy, longevity, and impact on the sport.

10 Greatest Footballers Who Played for Real Madrid & Barcelona [Ranked] Rank Player 1 Ronaldo 2 Luis Figo 3 Michael Laudrup 4 Samuel Eto'o 5 Gheorghe Hagi 6 Luis Enrique 7 Bernd Schuster 8 Josep Samitier 9 Miquel Soler 10 Javier Saviola

10 Javier Saviola

Playing career: 1999-2015

Reuters

Born in Buenos Aires, Javier Saviola kicked off his career at River Plate before moving to Barcelona at the age of just 19. The exciting forward began his La Liga career with a bang, as he netted 17 times for the Catalan side. Despite his impressive start, Saviola's form began to dip in Barcelona, seeing him go on loan moves to Monaco and Sevilla between 2004 and 2006, a period that would see him win the UEFA Cup with the Spanish side.

Saviola did return to the Barcelona first team after his loan spells until his contract expired in 2007. That July, the Argentine would make the unlikely move to rivals Real Madrid on a free transfer. Despite winning La Liga with Real in 2008, Saviola mostly featured as a substitute before heading to Portugal in 2009 to represent Benfica. The attacker once again won the league in his debut season, this time playing a much larger role for Benfica as they claimed the Premeira Liga in 2010.

Team Appearances Goals & Assists Real Madrid 31 6 Barcelona 172 103

9 Miquel Soler

Playing career: 1983-2003

Miquel Soler is among the rare group of players to represent both Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, Soler's unlikely career path expands far beyond El Clasico. Not only did he represent the two biggest sides in Spain, but he also represented both team's city rivals Atletico Madrid and Espanyol, respectively. Joining Barcelona-based Espanol in 1983, he made the move across the city to La Blaugrana five years later.

His period at Camp Nou would see him pick up two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and another cup title during a loan period with Atletico. In 1995, the left-back would join the rivals of both Barcelona and Atletico as he signed for Real Madrid on a free transfer from Sevilla. However, Soler would only represent the club for one season before departing for Real Zaragoza.

Team Appearances Goals & Assists Real Madrid 19 3 Barcelona 109 4

8 Josep Samitier

Playing career: 1919-1939

Born in Barcelona, Josep Samitier had the honour of being a La Liga champion with both the Catalan club and rivals Real Madrid. The forward spent 13 years in Barcelona, earning his first Spanish title in 1929, as well as five Copa del Rey titles. Then, in 1932, Samitier would join Real Madrid.

His two years in the white of Madrid would see him add another league and cup title to his trophy cabinet. Following a career break for two years, Samitier would make the final transfer of his career, rounding off his playing days in France with OGC Nice. In 1972, the Spaniard passed away at the age of 70, following an impactful playing career.

Team Appearances Goals & Assists Real Madrid 16 9 Barcelona 103 86

7 Bernd Schuster

Playing career: 1978-1997

Born in Germany in 1959, central midfielder Bernd Schuster had significant and impactful periods at both clubs. Leaving Koln in 1980, Schuster would join the Catalan side, where he would reside for eight years. His time in Barcelona would be where he earned most of his club success, becoming a Spanish league champion and three-time Copa del Rey champion. In the summer of 1988, a free transfer would see Schuster join Real Madrid at the age of 28.

Here, the German would earn two more league titles and a Spanish Cup for his accolades. Following two years at Real Madrid, Schuster would make another rival-affiliated move across the Spanish capital to Atletico Madrid. Retiring in Mexico in 1997 playing for UNAM Pumas, Schuster also had the honour of helping his national side lift the European Championship in 1980, playing twice at the tournament.

Team Appearances Goals & Assists Real Madrid 88 29 Barcelona 241 99

6 Luis Enrique

Playing career: 1989-1999

Debuting in 1989, right-midfielder Luis Enrique would make 400 La Liga appearances in an impressive career where he had lengthy periods at both Real Madrid and Barcelona. Kicking off his career with Sporting Gijon, he joined the former in 1991 for a transfer fee of €1.5 million. Enrique would spend five years in the Spanish capital, helping Los Blancos claim La Liga in 1995 and the Spanish Cup in 1993.

In 1996, he joined bitter rivals Barcelona, where he would spend the remaining eight years of his career. In Catalonia, Enrique would continue winning trophies in Spain. The creative talent helped Barca win two further La Liga titles, a UEFA Supercup and a Copa del Rey title. Following his retirement in 2004, Enrique would enter the world of management, which included a three-year reign at his old club in Catalonia.

Team Appearances Goals & Assists Real Madrid 213 27 Barcelona 300 148

5 Gheorghe Hagi

Playing career: 1983-2001

One of Romania's finest-ever players, Gheorghe Hagi, has represented clubs all across Europe, including Spain's elite. At the age of 25, Hagi made the move from his homeland to Real Madrid, costing the European giants a transfer fee of €4.3 million. He would spend two years in the Spanish capital, earning two Spanish Super Cups in the process. Across his two seasons, he would make 84 appearances for Los Blancos.

After a spell in Italy with Brescia Calcio, he would return to Spain, this time signing for Barcelona, for an almost identical transfer fee. Hagi would enjoy a similar playing career in Barcelona as he would in Madrid, earning two Spanish Super Cups in his two seasons in Spain. Following his stint at Barcelona, the seven-time Romanian footballer of the year would head to Turkiye, to spend his final five years playing for Galatasaray.

Team Appearances Goals & Assists Real Madrid 84 32 Barcelona 51 17

4 Samuel Eto'o

Playing career: 1997-2019

Prolific goalscorer Samuel Eto'o had an incredible footballing career, spanning 22 years. The forward from Cameron joined Real Madrid at the age of just 15, where he would stay for four years. Despite lining out just seven times for the Madrid side, his three Champions League appearances would make him a European champion in 2000. However, Eto'o would enjoy the prime of his career at rivals Barcelona, representing the club on just under 200 occasions between 2004 and 2009.

With 170 goal contributions in his time at the club, he goes down as a Barcelona great, having helped the club win two Champions League titles, three La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, and a Copa del Rey title. Following his time in Spain, Eto'o would enjoy periods in Italy, Russia, England, Turkey and Qatar, before hanging up his boots in 2019.

Team Appearances Goals & Assists Real Madrid 7 0 Barcelona 199 170

3 Michael Laudrup

Playing career: 1980-1998

Danish creative midfielder Michael Laudrup is considered one of the nation's greatest-ever talents. As well as his national success, he is also among the best players to represent both Barcelona and Real Madrid. After stints with Juventus and Lazio in Italy, Laudrup made the move to Barcelona in 1989.

Spending five years in Catalonia, he played for Barca a total of 226 times, becoming a European and four-time Spanish champion. A key member of a successful squad led by Johan Cruyff in the early 90s, the Danish midfielder made the unlikely move to Madrid in 1994. However, the move did not disrupt Laudrup's success, as he added another La Liga title, playing a key role in Real Madrid's campaign in his debut season.

Team Appearances Goals & Assists Real Madrid 76 35 Barcelona 226 79

2 Luis Figo

Playing career: 1991-2009

The Ballon d'Or winner of 2000 spent almost equal time at both Real Madrid and Barcelona, making 245 and 249 appearances respectively for the clubs. The Portuguese winger made the move from Sporting Lisbon to Barcelona in the summer of 1995, where he would stay for five years. Full of flair, Figo helped the Catalans win two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey titles. However, in 2000, a dramatic move to rivals Real Madrid would ensue in a record-breaking transfer.

Spending half of the year in Barcelona, and the other half in Madrid, this would also be the year that Figo earned his Ballon d'Or for his incredible calendar year. Figo would also taste La Liga glory with Real Madrid, topping the league on two occasions, as well as a European triumph, lifting the Champions League in 2002. After incredible years in Spain, Figo would head to Inter Milan in Italy, where he would spend the final five years of his career.

Team Appearances Goals & Assists Real Madrid 245 151 Barcelona 249 115

1 Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima

Playing career: 1993-2011

Topping off the list is two-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima. The clinical striker is one of the finest goalscorers in footballing history, as well as an icon of the sport. Joining Barcelona from PSV Eindhoven in 1996, the striker was just 19 years of age when he joined the Catalan giants. Netting a remarkable 47 goals in 49 games, Ronaldo enjoyed a successful three years with Barcelona, before departing for Inter Milan in 1997.

Despite his time in Italy being plagued with injury, he earned himself a move to Real Madrid in 2002, after an amazing World Cup-winning campaign with Brazil where he scored 9 times. His five-year spell at Real Madrid would see him win two La Liga titles, as well as his second Ballon d'Or. The centre-forward would round out his career in 2011, retiring in his native Brazil playing for Corinthians.

Team Appearances Goals & Assists Real Madrid 177 137 Barcelona 49 60

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04.11.24.