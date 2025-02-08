Summary The Scottish Premiership has seen some incredible players over the years.

Though many believe the English top flight to be better, that is not to say there haven't been some exceptional talents in Scotland.

None of the entrants are active players, though many ventured into management after retirement.

The Scottish Premiership has seen countless stars grace it with their presence over the years. Particularly in England, the top flight in Scotland is often not held to the same standard as the Premier League, but that does not take away from the sheer volume of great players that have played Scottish football over the years.

Though many typically associate success in Scotland with Celtic and Rangers exclusively, that has not always been the case. Particularly in the 1980s, Aberdeen and Dundee United went to great lengths to halt the Old Firm’s comprehensive grasp on the country, winning numerous honours, domestically and continentally, between them.

In modern football, many brilliant players have spent chunks of their careers in Scotland, with current Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson immediately springing to mind. Which players, then, have been the greatest to ever play in the Scottish top flight?

Ranking Factors

Lists are subjective, with two on the same topic having different entries being more than feasible, as it depends on the opinions of the writer. With that being said, this list has been ranked on the following:

Tenure - How many years did each entrant spend playing in the Scottish top flight?

How many years did each entrant spend playing in the Scottish top flight? Legacy - How well is each entrant remembered by the fans of the club, or clubs, that they played for?

How well is each entrant remembered by the fans of the club, or clubs, that they played for? Honours won - A simple but important factor, how much success did each entrant experience?

10 Greatest Scottish Top Flight Players in History Rank Name Playing Career Notable Teams in Scotland 1. Davie Cooper 1974-1995 Clydebank, Rangers, Motherwell 2. Kenny Dalglish 1969-1990 Celtic 3. Ally McCoist 1978-2001 Rangers 4. Henrik Larsson 1989-2013 Celtic 5. Jimmy Johnstone 1962-1979 Celtic 6. Alex McLeish 1976-1995 Aberdeen 7. Richard Gough 1980-2001 Dundee United, Rangers 8. Gordon Strachan 1974-1997 Dundee, Aberdeen 9. Andy Goram 1981-2004 Hibernian, Rangers 10. John Robertson 1981-2000 Hearts of Midlothian

10 John Robertson

Hearts of Midlothian

Few players are as synonymous with Hearts of Midlothian as John Robertson, the all-time top scorer in the club's history. A striker, Robertson debuted for Hearts as a teenager in the early 1980s. Though he won no major honours with the club, he guided Hearts to a second-place finish in the league in 1986 after helping them earn promotion from the First Division three years prior.

Robertson’s form interested many teams, and it was Newcastle United that moved for the attacker in 1988. After 14 games and no goals, however, the forward moved back to Hearts the same year, where he remained for another decade. Robertson ended his career with six runners-up medals; three from the league, two from the Scottish Cup and one from the League Cup. He retired with 214 league goals for the Edinburgh club, a record that still stands.

9 Andy Goram

Hibernian and Rangers

“When I pass away, it will say on my tombstone, ‘Andy Goram broke his heart.’”

Such were the words of Celtic manager Tommy Burns when he was asked about Andy Goram in the 1990s. A goalkeeper, Goram started his career with Oldham Athletic, moving to Scotland in 1987 to join Hibernian, who his father played for, where he would stay for four years.

Goram was best known, however, for his seven-year stint with Rangers in the 90s, where he earned the epithet “The Goalie” for his stunning form and abilities as a shot-stopper. Goram won five league titles with the Gers and was a crucial player for every title victory. A Scotland international, Goram went on to play for Motherwell, Hamilton Academical, Queen of the South and Elgin City in the twilight years of his career before his 2004 retirement.

8 Gordon Strachan

Dundee and Aberdeen

Best remembered for his time in England as a player, with stints at Manchester United, Leeds United and Coventry City, Gordon Strachan spent a decade of his career in Scotland, establishing himself as one of the league’s best-ever midfielders. Strachan began his playing days with Dundee, spending three seasons with the club before joining Aberdeen in 1977.

Across seven years at Pittodrie, he was a crucial factor in the Dons' interruption of the Old Firm’s dominance over the country. Under a certain Alex Ferguson as manager, Strachan helped fire Aberdeen to two league titles, three Scottish Cups and, most famously, the European Cup Winners’ Cup and European Super Cup in 1983, beating Real Madrid in the final of the former competition.

7 Richard Gough

Dundee United and Rangers

Defender Richard Gough started his senior career in 1980 with Dundee United, after stints in England and South Africa as a youth player. Gough was signed by legendary manager Jim McLean and quickly became a key part of his first team, helping them win the league title in 1983 and reach the semi-finals of the European Cup the following season.

Gough then moved to England, captaining the Tottenham Hotspur team that lost the 1987 FA Cup final. His time south of the border was brief, however, as Gough joined Rangers just a year after his move to London, where he remained for a decade.

A Scotland international, Gough was captain of the Rangers side that famously won nine straight league titles between 1989 and 1997, before departing the club for America in the year they won their ninth successive trophy.

6 Alex McLeish

Aberdeen

After two years of playing for their youth team, Alex McLeish became part of the senior Aberdeen team in 1978, where he would play for 16 years. A defender, McLeish debuted in the same year that Sir Alex Ferguson was appointed as the club's manager and would quickly rise to a prominent role within the team.

Aberdeen, under Ferguson, managed to slow the dominance of Rangers and Celtic in Scotland. Much of that was due to their defence, which consisted of McLeish, Jim Leighton and Willie Miller and is one of the league’s best-ever backlines. McLeish played a vital role in Aberdeen’s European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph, which included a critical goal against Bayern Munich in their run to the trophy.

McLeish departed Aberdeen in 1994 after making over 500 appearances for the team which, combined with his honours, firmly cemented him as an icon at Pittodrie.

5 Jimmy Johnstone

Celtic

A diminutive forward, Jimmy Johnstone is regarded as one of Celtic’s greatest-ever talents, a high honour for a team with so many players to choose from. Nicknamed “Jinky” for his exceptional dribbling ability, Johnstone was one of the Lisbon Lions that guided Celtic to European Cup glory in 1967, the same year he finished third in the Ballon d’Or rankings.

Johnstone spent 13 years at the Glasgow-based club, making his professional footballing debut in 1962. Johnstone would win nine league titles in green and white hoops, all of which were successive between 1965 and 1974, and nine domestic cups. A legend in every sense of the word, a statue of Johnstone now stands by the main entrance of Celtic Park, a testament to his impact as a player.

4 Henrik Larsson

Celtic

After four years of football in his native Sweden, Henrik Larsson moved to Feyenoord in 1993, where he truly made a name for himself. Following a contract dispute with the club in 1997 after asking to leave, Larsson joined Celtic, where he would establish himself as perhaps the best foreign player to ever play in the Premiership.

Larsson had a staggering record, netting 224 goals and notching 63 assists in 292 appearances across seven years in Glasgow. The Swede, who played in over 100 international matches for his country, is regarded as one of Celtic’s best-ever forwards, having guided the club to four league titles and four domestic cups.

In 2004, the Swede moved to Barcelona on a free transfer, having finished as Celtic’s top scorer in six of the seven full seasons he completed.

3 Ally McCoist

Rangers

Now