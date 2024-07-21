Highlights DeMar DeRozan was instrumental in reviving the Raptors, earning multiple All-Star and All-NBA nods.

Pascal Siakam's development story is legendary, helping the Raptors win their first championship.

Kyle Lowry is widely considered to be The Greatest Raptor of All Time.

The Toronto Raptors are one of the younger franchises in the NBA . The Raptors joined the NBA in 1995, as a part of the expansion draft that featured two brand-new Canadian teams.

It is not hard to figure out that only one of the two Canadian teams succeeded in the long run. The Vancouver Grizzlies were the other Canadian expansion team that was given an opportunity in the NBA. They are now the Memphis Grizzlies .

Where the Grizzlies failed, the Raptors thrived. They managed to capture the attention of fans and viewership, giving the NBA plenty of reason to not doubt their viability in the long term.

With the Grizzlies heading south of the border, the Raptors suddenly became Canada's team. As much as sports teams are intended for a local market, the Raptors claimed their spot in the national identity of Canadian basketball fans.

One of the biggest reasons that the Raptors were able to thrive is some of the star power that the team has seen during their existence. There were undoubtedly moments of trials and tribulations for the organization, but there had certainly been plenty of reason to tune into the games over the years as well.

While the Raptors may not boast the kind of history that a team like the Boston Celtics or L.A. Lakers do, their franchise greats stack up well for a team that has been around for less than 30 years. As the Raptors approach their 30th anniversary in the near future, it is important to recognize some of the names that have helped them get this far.

A very honorable mention has to go out to Chris Bosh before this list begins. Bosh is a Hall of Fame player and had some great individual seasons with the Raptors. However, due to the poor team management at the time, he lacked any considerable playoff success during his time as the leading man for the Raptors.

5 DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan helped revive a Raptors organization that had been struggling

DeMar DeRozan will hold a special place in the hearts of most Raptors fans. He was selected 9th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft by the team. DeRozan would prove to be one of their best selections in franchise history.

DeMar DeRozan – Career Stats and Accolades with the Raptors Category Stat PPG 19.7 RPG 4.1 APG 3.1 SPG 1.0 FG% 44.8 TS% 53.6 All-Star Selections 4 All-NBA Selections 2 Win Shares 54.0

DeRozan burst onto the scene with double-digit scoring averages in his second season with the Raptors. However, he would not truly blossom until one key trade paved the way for him to have a larger role in the team.

When the Raptors traded away Rudy Gay to the Sacramento Kings in 2013, they handed the keys of the franchise over to DeRozan and Kyle Lowry . Whether intentionally or unintentionally, that was one of the best moves that the organization had ever made.

With DeRozan and Lowry at the forefront of the team, the Raptors became a playoff team again. In the 2013-14 season, the Raptors finished 48-34, the third-best record in the Eastern Conference.

That season was also the first of four trips to the All-Star game in five seasons for DeRozan. During that five-season stretch for DeRozan, he averaged 23.4 points per game, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. The Raptors made the playoffs each of those seasons.

The problems for DeRozan and the Raptors came in the postseason.

DeRozan's Playoff Struggles with the Raptors Category Stat PPG 21.9 FG% 41.0 TS% 49.7 BPM -1.2

The Raptors just could not get over the hump during this stretch. Despite being a perennial playoff team, they peaked with an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in the 2016 playoffs. They would be eliminated by a foe who would become all too familiar to the Raptors: LeBron James .

DeRozan's role in Raptors' history is an important one, despite the playoff shortcomings. He will always receive a warm welcome whenever he is in town, wearing a visitor's jersey at Scotiabank Arena.

4 Pascal Siakam

Siakam is one of the greatest development stories in team history

The selection of Pascal Siakam with the 27th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft will easily go down as the biggest steal in franchise history. The Raptors managed to secure one of the five best talents near the end of the first round. Talk about value.

Pascal Siakam – Career Stats and Accolades with the Raptors Category Stat PPG 17.4 RPG 6.5 APG 3.6 FG% 49.1 3P% 32.7 All-Star Selections 2 All-NBA Selections 2 MIP 1 NBA Titles 1 Win Shares 44.0

Siakam blossomed into a truly talented pro during his third season. He won the Most Improved Player award in 2018-19 to recognize his growth and development as a player.

The Cameroonian star would then go on to play a pivotal role for the Raptors during their championship run in 2019.

Siakam's 2019 Playoff Run Category Stat PPG 19.0 RPG 7.1 FG% 47.0 TS% 54.0 WS 2.4 BPM 2.6

Siakam was the second-leading scorer behind Kawhi Leonard during the Raptors' lone championship in 2019. After Leonard left to join the L.A. Clippers , Siakam would take over the role as the top option on offense.

Siakam would have two All-Star and All-NBA nods, continuing to grow and enhance his game. Siakam was eventually traded to the Indiana Pacers , putting an end to his time with the Raptors. However, he will be fondly remembered as the greatest player development story in franchise history.

3 Kawhi Leonard

Leonard is always difficult to rank in this conversation

The conversation about where Leonard ranks in team history is always tricky. He was, without a doubt, the greatest one-year rental in NBA history.

Kawhi Leonard – 2018-19 Stats with the Raptors Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 26.6 30.5 RPG 7.3 9.1 APG 3.3 3.9 SPG 1.8 1.7 FG% 49.6 49.0 3P% 37.1 37.9 TS% 60.6 61.9 WS 9.5 5.0 BPM 7.2 10.1

The trade that brought Leonard to the Raptors was a big-time gamble by Masai Ujiri, but it certainly worked out for the organization. Leonard's playoff run has been done a lot of justice over the years.

Kawhi's impact was undeniable. Leonard led the postseason in win shares and value over replacement players. Simply put, the Raptors do not win a championship without him. Given the incredible value that Leonard provided during his lone season with the team, it is hard not to have him in the top five.

The conversation about his ranking is always polarizing. Some are bold enough to believe Leonard should be at the top for his one-of-a-kind season. Others will push him down the ranks due to his short stay. Third on the list feels like a good middle ground between those extremes.

2 Vince Carter

Carter popularized the Raptors in Canada

Half-Man/Half-Amazing has to be one of the coolest nicknames in NBA history. Or perhaps one would prefer Air Canada or Vinsanity. Whatever the case is, the man of many monikers is one of the most pivotal players in Raptors' history.

Vince Carter – Career Stats and Accolades with the Raptors Category Stat PPG 23.4 RPG 5.2 APG 3.9 SPG 1.3 BPG 1.0 FG% 44.6 3P% 38.3 All-Star Selections 5 All-NBA Selections 2 ROY Yes Win Shares 47.7

One cannot dispute the tremendous role that Carter played in the early years of the Raptors organization. Had it not been for Vince, the Raptors may have turned out the same way that the Grizzlies did.

Carter's shined bright from the get-go with the Raptors. The greatest dunker of all time captured the imaginations of not just the city, but an entire generation of Canadians.

The Raptors and Carter parted on sour terms. However, this is one of those situations where time truly did heal all wounds. Now that it has, Carter can be properly recognized for his contributions to the only team still north of the border.

1 Kyle Lowry

The Greatest Raptor of All Time does not need an introduction

Lowry is the near-unanimous pick for the greatest player in franchise history. One would be hard-pressed to find a basketball player more loved in the city of Toronto than North Philly's Finest.

Kyle Lowry – Career Stats and Accolades with the Raptors Category Stat PPG 17.5 RPG 4.9 APG 7.1 SPG 1.5 FG% 42.5 3P% 37.7 All-Star Selections 6 All-NBA Selections 1 NBA Titles 1 Win Shares 74.5

As mentioned, Lowry played a key role in helping revive the Raptors organization out of what many consider the dark ages of the team's history. Lowry would then turn around and play a key role in the first championship in team history.

While Siakam was the second-leading scorer during the Raptors' run to the championship, most would agree that Lowry was the second-best player on the team. His leadership was invaluable for the team throughout the entire season.

Lowry struggled to find a true home in the NBA during his time with the Grizzlies and Houston Rockets . He found that, and then some, with the Raptors.

