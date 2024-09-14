Key Takeaways Superstars of the game including Erling Haaland and Jamal Musiala could have represented England.

Gareth Bale chose to represent Wales over England and led his nation to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

Other, lesser known stars include Edu Gaspar and Simone Perrotta.

England have enjoyed a recent rise that has seen them go deep in major international tournaments since 2018, although they have still been awaiting their first trophy since 1966. This has been mostly thanks to the constant talent emerging from the Young Lions' conveyor belt. Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis and Anthony Gordon are just three of several young guns firing on all cylinders in the national team.

However, many Three Lions teams, including the current one, could have been improved had eligible talent chosen to represent the nation. Mikel Arteta certainly wanted to switch allegiances in 2010. Still, FIFA denied the Spaniard the opportunity because the current Arsenal manager had to be eligible for the nation while playing under-16 football, which he did for Spain. This is why Arteta doesn't feature on this list ranking the top 10 players who could have played for England, but there are many past and present names you'll be familiar with.

10 Evan Ferguson

Republic of Ireland

We start the list with Evan Ferguson, who may have been viewed as Harry Kane's long-term successor if he had chosen England over the Republic of Ireland. The Brighton & Hove Albion upstart has made an eye-catching start to life at the Amex and looks set for a bright future in English football. The Bettystown-born frontman decided to honour the country of his birth and link up with the Boys in Green.

Ferguson's stock continues to grow in the Premier League, and his pace, movement, and end product have resembled Three Lions captain Kane. England fans may be ruing the young Seagulls forward's decision, but there are the likes of Ollie Watkins, Dominic Solanke and Eddie Nketiah waiting in the wings.

Evan Ferguson's Stats and Tournaments International Appearances 14 International Goals/Assists (G/A) 3/1 Club Appearances 113 Club G/A 35/8 Major International Tournament Apps N/A

9 Wes Morgan

Jamaica: 2013–2016

Wes Morgan captained Leicester City to the Premier League title in 2016, in what many call the biggest upset in football history. His leadership and doggedness at the back were crucial for Claudio Ranieri's Foxes. His defensive nous and importance that season somewhat went under the radar because of higher-profile names such as N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Kasper Schmeichel, and Jamie Vardy.

The former Nottingham Forest stalwart was born in Nottingham but decided to represent Jamaica over England in 2013. He was the first Caribbean international to captain a Premier League champion and the first Jamaica international to be part of a title-winning team. He was extremely proud of his Jamaican heritage and this showed throughout his career. He was presented the Gold Medal of the City of Kingston in 2016.

The Three Lions haven't had many issues finding top-quality centre-backs with each passing generation, but Morgan's leadership could have been a valuable addition to the team during the 2010s. This was amid a period when they crashed out of Euro 2016 at the hands of Iceland in the Round of 16, which was arguably one of the nation's biggest embarrassments.

Wes Morgan's Stats and Tournaments International Appearances 30 International G/A 0/0 Club Appearances 720 Club G/A 28/6 Major International Tournament Apps Copa America: 2015, 2016

8 Scott McTominay

Scotland

Scott McTominay spent much of his Manchester United career under scrutiny amid question marks over his role in the team. This hasn't been the case on the international stage with Scotland, as he's been a Tartan Army hero. The Napoli midfielder has been prolific for his country, finishing joint fifth in the Euro 2024 qualifying goalscoring charts with seven.

The former Red Devils academy graduate was born in Lancaster, England, and had a choice to make with both the English and Scottish FA courting him in 2018. He chose to go with his heart and his Scottish father and represent Scotland. His decision was made easier by the persistence of former manager Alex McLeish to persuade him to choose the Tartan Army in comparison to Gareth Southgate's text about a Three Lions role.

McTominay also had Sir Alex Ferguson in his ear, and the iconic former Manchester United manager isn't someone you say no to. He's since been key for his country, alongside Liverpool's Andy Robertson and Aston Villa's John McGinn.

Scott McTominay's Stats and Tournaments International Appearances 54 International G/A 11/3 Club Appearances 285 Club G/A 32/8 Major International Tournament Apps UEFA Euro: 2020, 2024

7 Kasper Schmeichel

Denmark

Kasper Schmeichel managed to step out of his father's shadow in the Premier League during 11 years at Leicester. He followed in his footsteps by winning the title in fairytale fashion with the Foxes in 2016. He's one of the most highly-regarded shot-stoppers of the modern era, keeping 83 clean sheets in 284 appearances in the top flight.

The former Manchester City academy graduate has also been Denmark's No.1 since his international debut in February 2013, which has helped make him a worldwide name. England could have had Schmeichel in their ranks due to his time spent in the country and English football. The Copenhagen-born goalkeeper chose to represent the country of his birth, a decision he and his father likely have no regrets over.

For many decades, the Three Lions' No.1 jersey has tended to be a burden on its wearer, with some shot-stoppers crumbling under the pressure. However, a battle between the Dane and Jordan Pickford for the No.1 shirt would have been an intriguing tussle.

Kasper Schmeichel's Stats and Tournaments International Appearances 107 International Clean Sheets 50 Club Appearances 728 Club Clean Sheets 235 Major International Tournament Apps FIFA World Cup: 2018, 2022 UEFA Euro: 2020, 2024

6 Edu Gaspar

Brazil: 2004-2005

Image: Getty Images

Edu Gaspar is known for overseeing Arsenal's recruitment as the club's sporting director during Arteta's reign at the Emirates. The Brazilian played for the Gunners in his playing days and became somewhat of a fan favourite, albeit perhaps not an integral part of Arsene Wenger's team in the 2000s. He was part of the Invincibles side that won the Premier League title unbeaten in 2004, managing two goals and three assists in 30 games that season.

The versatile midfielder was close to switching nationality to England five years into his Arsenal career after he was granted a British passport. He felt he had more game-time opportunities with the Three Lions, but a call-up to Brazil's national team scuppered the idea. He may still be contemplating what could have been given the lack of caps he earned for Selecao on the international stage. His tireless playing style could have suited the English national team, and he had Premier League experience behind him.

Edu's Stats and Tournaments International Appearances 16 International G/A 0/2 Club Appearances 241 Club G/A 16/16 Major International Tournament Apps Copa America: 2004 Confederations Cup: 2005

5 Simone Perrotta

Italy: 2002–2009

Image: Getty Images

Italy's former midfielder, Simone Perrotta, is one of the less familiar faces on this list but deserves recognition for a career which saw him reach the pinnacle of world football. AS Roma fans voted Perrotta the most underrated player in the club's history, which speaks volumes about his influence on Italian football. He was an all-action midfield tank who enjoyed a superb international career, helping Gli Azzurri win the FIFA World Cup in 2006, playing every game, including the final.

Perrotta was eligible to play for England because he was born in the market town of Ashton-under-Lyne in Manchester and lived there until age five. He's often labeled 'the Three Lions' last World Cup winner' despite never appearing for the country of his birth. He was born in the same hospital as 1966 World Cup winner Geoff Hurst, which could have been a good omen had he worn the white and red of England instead of Italy's blue.

Simone Perrotta's Stats and Tournaments International Appearances 48 International G/A 2/1 Club Appearances 578 Club G/A 59/33 Major International Tournament Apps UEFA Euro: 2004, 2008 FIFA World Cup: 2006

4 Louis Saha

France: 2004–2012

Louis Saha was a 'proper Barclays' striker who wowed English football fans throughout his illustrious career with Fulham, Manchester United, Everton and Sunderland. He hung up his boots in 2013 but wrote his name in Premier League history, winning the title twice with the Red Devils. The Frenchman netted 42 goals in 124 games at Old Trafford and was part of Sir Alex's side who won the UEFA Champions League in 2008.

That said, Saha struggled to make a name for himself on the international stage amid the abundance of French strike talent he competed with. This resulted in a bit-part role with Les Bleus, but he rejected the chance to play for England in 2004. The late Sven Goran-Eriksson tried to tempt him to join his squad for the European Championships that year, having seen him flourish for Fulham before a January move to United. The Swede's inquiry was turned down, with the Paris-born striker staying faithful to the country of his birth.

Louis Saha's Stats and Tournaments International Appearances 20 International G/A 4/3 Club Appearances 492 Club G/A 158/30 Major International Tournament Apps UEFA Euro: 2004 FIFA World Cup: 2006

3 Jamal Musiala

Germany

The new age of England's attacking talent comprises gems who are elegant on the ball and creative, which causes nightmares for their opposition. Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Kobbie Mainoo embody those attributes, but they are perhaps not as captivating as Germany's Jamal Musiala. The Bayern Munich attacker has become one of European football's fastest-rising stars with his unpredictability and box of tricks.

Jamal Musiala was born in Stuttgart, Germany, but raised in London, rising through the youth ranks in Chelsea's academy while even representing England from U15 to U21 level, but that's as far as his Three Lions story goes. His move to Bayern in the summer of 2020 quickly saw him switch nationality because he felt it was only right he represents the country of his birth, meaning one of England's biggest rivals got their hands on an attacking sensation destined for greatness.

The former Southampton youngster showed the FA why they should have fought harder to retain his services with an exquisite performance in a 3-3 draw at Wembley two years ago. The four-time Bundesliga champion has since become a poster boy for German football.

Jamal Musiala's Stats and Tournaments International Appearances 36 International G/A 6/8 Club Appearances 199 Club G/A 52/34 Major International Tournament Apps UEFA EuroL 2020, 2024 FIFA World Cup: 2022

2 Erling Haaland

Norway

Erling Haaland has been a revelation since arriving in the Premier League with City in the summer of 2022. The imposing frontman has broken several records, including holding the record for the most goals scored in a 38-game season (27 goals). He's won the Golden Boot two seasons in a row and was vital when the Cityzens won the continental treble in the 2022-23 campaign with 38 goals in 45 games across competitions.

However, Haaland has been less able to spearhead Norway to international success, with Drillos Lovene failing to qualify for UEFA Euro 2024. They also missed out on a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, their last appearance at a major tournament 24 years ago. City's Terminator has been prolific, netting 32 goals in 35 caps, but those haven't been able to take his nation to the main international stage.

It begs the question of how Haaland and England would have fared had he chosen to represent the Three Lions earlier in his career. He was born in Leeds while his father, Alf-Inge, played in the English top flight but decided to follow in his old man's footsteps and wear the red of the Nordic nation.

Erling Haaland's Stats and Tournaments International Appearances 35 International G/A 32/3 Club Appearances 285 Club G/A 232/50 Major International Tournament Apps N/A

1 Gareth Bale

Wales: 2006–2022

England's national team has been graced with legendary wingers with each passing era. The likes of 'Goldenballs' David Beckham, 'The Magician' Stanley Matthews and 'Digger' John Barnes spring to mind, while Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and City's Foden have most recently taken the baton.

However, had Gareth Bale opted to choose the Three Lions over Wales, this arguably would have led to trophy success, ending 58 years of hurt. The icon was eligible to play for England through his grandmother when the golden generation was burning out. He'd have been Beckham's successor, having debuted for Wales in 2006, the same year Becks' prominence in the team was fading.

It was just a pipe dream for England fans, though, as Bale made it abundantly clear in 2016 that he would never have considered switching nationality. The former Tottenham hero said after the Welsh qualified for Euro 2016: "I wouldn't care if I never qualified [for a major tournament] - I would never play for England."

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner finished his international career with Cymru as undoubtedly their greatest-ever player, with 40 goals and 22 assists in 111 caps.

Gareth Bale's Stats and Tournaments International Appearances 111 International G/A 47/22 Club Appearances 554 Club G/A 185/132 Major International Tournament Apps UEFA Euro: 2016, 2020 FIFA World Cup: 2022

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 11/09/2024