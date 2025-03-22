Football, we are all so often told, is all about the big players delivering in the big games. This is something so many of the greatest ever players have done over the years. Yet like life, football doesn’t always go as planned – especially on the biggest of occasions.

The following list will no doubt generate some degree of controversy, as there is no questioning the quality of the players in it. However, what is up for debate is their contributions in cup finals throughout their career. So ranked here are the 10 greatest players who ‘never showed up’ in cup finals.

Ranking factors

Star quality – how well-known a player is.

– how well-known a player is. Final numbers – the amount of big occasions a player has played in.

– the amount of big occasions a player has played in. Anonymity – the degree to which the cup final passed them by – a lack of goals, for example.

10 Lothar Matthaus

Germany

Former West Germany captain Lothar Matthaus is one of the greatest central midfielders since 1990. He had a very influential World Cup for the Germans in 1990. He would go on to lift the trophy in Rome, as they beat Argentina 1-0 in the final. The goal came from the penalty spot.

It seemed logical that Matthaus would take that spot kick, as he’d scored the winner from the spot in the quarter-finals against the Czechs and again in the penalty shoot-out semi-final win over England. Yet it was Andreas Brehme who took and scored Germany’s penalty, because Matthaus was reported to have trouble with his boots:

“The sole cracked and I had to play the second half with completely new boots, which I'd never worn before. They were a completely new model. I always preferred well worn-in boots, but I didn't have a second pair with me.”

So because of that, Matthaus turned down the opportunity to take responsibility to win his country the World Cup.

9 Hugo Loris

France

Hugo Loris was a World Cup with France in 2018. Yet in the final, he made a terrible error when he tried to dribble past Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic, who duly robbed him and scored. Loris played in and lost two other major finals for the French – the finals of Euro 2016 and the 2022 World Cup final.

In the Euro final in Paris, he would have been disappointed to have been beaten from outside the box by Eder. He also played in three cup finals for Spurs losing on all of those occasions. Of course, Loris would no doubt point to the fact that, as captain, it was he who lifted the World Cup in 2018, despite his error.

8 Alan Shearer

<