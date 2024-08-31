Key Takeaways WrestleMania X-Seven is considered one of the best PPV event in WWE history due to its fantastic matches and iconic moments.

WWE has produced some fantastic PPV shows through the years, but there are a number of them that stand head and shoulders above the rest. With icons like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The Undertaker, it’s no wonder that a lot of the best of the best come from the Attitude Era onwards. However, there are a couple of shows from the 'Golden Era' of WWE/WWF in the 80s and the mid-to-late 2000s that make it onto the list, with a tribute show to ECW also getting some love in the higher end of the ranking.

Here, we’ll be going through the best seven PPV events in WWE history, taking into account the show’s historical significance as well as the quality of the matches on the card and the entertainment value overall when deciding where each show ranks, and there will also be a heavy dose of nostalgia involved in the decision-making process.

Ranking Factors

Quality of the shows: First and foremost is the actual quality of the shows themselves, so how good the matches and angles are on the PPV events on the night.

5 WrestleMania VIII

April 1992

WWE

WrestleMania 8 is remembered mainly for two blowaway matches on the card, with those being Randy Savage vs Ric Flair for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship and Bret Hart vs Roddy Piper for the Intercontinental Championship. Whilst there are other moments from the show that are fun, it is these two matches that manage to put this show into the top 7 greatest WWE PPVs of all time.

Ric Flair vs Randy Savage was for the WWF Championship, but the main crux of the storyline was based around Miss Elizabeth and the ‘Nature Boy’ claiming that she was his partner before meeting Macho Man. The personal nature of the feud and the two talents in the ring produced one of the greatest matches of the company’s Golden Era.

Hart vs Piper is also regarded as one of the ‘Rowdy’ one’s best contests during his WWF tenure, with Hart managing to get the win via a unique reversal from the corner and starting his trajectory towards the top of the card.

WrestleMania 8 Match Card Shawn Michaels (w/Sensational Sherri) vs El Matador The Undertaker (w/Paul Bearer) vs Jake Roberts WWF Intercontinental Title Match: Bret Hart vs Roddy Piper (c) Jim Duggan, Sgt. Slaughter, The Big Boss Man & Virgil vs Repo Man, The Mountie & The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) (w/Jimmy Hart) WWF World Heavyweight Title Match: Randy Savage vs Ric Flair (w/Mr. Perfect) (c) Tatanka vs Rick Martel WWF World Tag Team Title Match: The Natural Disasters (Earthquake & Typhoon) vs Money Inc. (Irwin R. Schyster & Ted DiBiase) (w/Jimmy Hart) (c) Owen Hart vs Skinner Hulk Hogan vs Sid Justice (w/Harvey Wippleman) small Related 25 Best WWE Matches of All Time (Ranked) WWE history is filled with some of the best matches and rivalries of all time. However, some of them have raised the standards as well. Royal Rumble 2000 January 2000 The Royal Rumble show was the first that UK fans were able to watch on free television in January 2000 on Channel 4, and it absolutely delivered, becoming one of the greatest shows in company history.

The Rumble match itself isn’t the greatest, but it was the rest of the card that produced some magic, with the streetfight between Triple H and Cactus Jack, the debut of Tazz against Kurt Angle and the Tag Team Tables match between The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz being the highlights.

Triple H vs Cactus Jack was the high point of the night, with both men leaving everything in the ring, ringside area and entranceway (including thumbtacks) and HHH being established as a top tier player.

Royal Rumble 2000 Match Card Tables Elimination Tag Team Match: The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) vs. The Hardy Boyz (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) WWF Intercontinental Title Triple Threat Match: Chyna (c) vs. Chris Jericho (c) vs. Hardcore Holly WWF World Tag Team Title Match: The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & The Road Dogg) (c) vs. The Acolytes (Bradshaw & Faarooq) WWF World Heavyweight Title Street Fight: Triple H (c) vs. Cactus Jack 30-Man Royal Rumble Match

4 SummerSlam 2002

August 2002

WWE

SummerSlam 2002 was seen as a changing of the guard at the main event level, it was also a very strong card, with the opening and second to final matches being two of the best of the calendar year.

Rey Mysterio vs Kurt Angle would open the show and in 9:25 seconds have a non-stop flashbang of a match that would be Mysterio’s first WWE PPV contest of his illustrious career.

Shawn Michaels vs Triple H in an Unsanctioned Match was HBK’s return to the ring after damaging his back in 1998 in a match against The Undertaker, and Michaels did not look like he had lost even a step. The contest was the match of the night and brought one of the greatest to ever step foot in a WWE ring back into the fold to have an even greater second run in the company.

SummerSlam 2002 Match Card Kurt Angle vs Rey Mysterio Ric Flair vs Chris Jericho Edge vs Eddie Guerrero WWE World Tag Team Title Match: Christian & Lance Storm (c) vs Booker T & Goldust WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Rob Van Dam vs Chris Benoit (c) The Undertaker vs Test Unsanctioned Match: Shawn Michaels vs Triple H WWE Undisputed World Heavyweight Title Match: Brock Lesnar (w/Paul Heyman) vs The Rock (c)

3 Backlash 2000

April 2000

WWE

After an underwhelming WrestleMania 2000 event, Backlash would be the match that the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ should’ve been. The main event featured The Rock challenging Triple H for the WWF Championship, with the promise of Stone Cold Steve Austin set to be in the corner of ‘The Great One’ Rock, and it turned out to be one of the better main events of the year and the Attitude Era overall.

Elsewhere on the card there were great matches too, with the underrated Light Heavyweight Title match between Dean Malenko and Scotty 2 Hotty, Intercontinental Championship match between Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit and bizarre Showster (The Big Show) vs Kurt Angle comedy squash match being the highlights.

Backlash 2000 Card WWF World Tag Team Title Match: Christian & Edge (c) vs D-Generation X (The Road Dogg & X-Pac) (w/Tori) WWF Light Heavyweight Title Match: Dean Malenko (c) vs Scotty 2 Hotty Bull Buchanan & The Big Bossman vs The Acolytes (Bradshaw & Faarooq) WWF Hardcore Title Six Pack Challenge Match: Crash Holly (c) vs Hardcore Holly vs Jeff Hardy vs Matt Hardy vs Perry Saturn vs Tazz The Showster (The Big Show) vs Kurt Angle T&A (Albert & Test) (w/Trish Stratus) vs The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) WWF European Title Match: Eddie Guerrero (w/Chyna) (c) defeats Essa Rios (w/Lita) WWF Intercontinental Title Match: Chris Benoit (c) vs Chris Jericho by DQ WWF World Heavyweight Title Match (Special Referee: Shane McMahon): The Rock vs Triple H (w/Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley & Vince McMahon) (c)

WrestleMania 19

March 2003

WWE

WrestleMania 19 is considered by many to be the greatest ‘Mania PPV show of all time, and for good reason. The final stretch of five matches is one of the most consistently great in WWE history (even with the baffling decision to have Triple H beat Booker T) and would cement Brock Lesnar as the face of the company going forward, even with his botched Shooting Star Press from the top rope being the lasting memory of that match for many.

Shawn Michaels vs Chris Jericho was another highlight of the event, with both men producing an instant classic, while The Rock vs Steve Austin 3 would be the Rattlesnake’s final WrestleMania match for quite some time.

WrestleMania 19 Match Card WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Matt Hardy Version 1.0 (w/Shannon Moore) (c) vs Rey Mysterio The Undertaker vs The A-Train & The Big Show World Women's Title Triple Threat Match: Trish Stratus vs Jazz vs Victoria (w/Steven Richards) (c) WWE Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match: Team Angle (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs Chris Benoit & Rhyno vs Los Guerreros (Chavo Guerrero & Eddie Guerrero) Shawn Michaels vs Chris Jericho World Heavyweight Title Match: Triple H (w/Ric Flair) (c) vs Booker T Hulk Hogan vs Vince McMahon The Rock vs Steve Austin WWE Undisputed Title Match: Brock Lesnar vs Kurt Angle (c)

2 ECW One Night Stand

June 2005

WWE

Although this is technically an ECW show, it was produced and created under the WWE banner, so it absolutely counts. Paul Heyman would bring his Extreme brand of pro wrestling back for a one-off show that then turned into a full weekly show a week later, and this tribute to THE independent promotion of the 90s was on point.

Lance Storm vs Chris Jericho was a very solid opener for the show, and the card would remain decent throughout the night with the ECW faithful in the Hammerstein Ballroom taking the show to that extra level.

The highlight of the entire event was the sensational contest between Mike Awesome and Masato Tanaka, which even coming in at just under 10 minutes is one of the most hard-hitting and brutal you will ever see on a WWE-produced show.

ECW One Night Stand Card Lance Storm (w/Dawn Marie) vs Chris Jericho Super Crazy vs Yoshihiro Tajiri (w/Mikey Whipwreck & The Sinister Minister) vs Little Guido (w/Big Guido, JT Smith, Tony Mamaluke & Tracy Smothers) Rey Mysterio Jr. vs Psicosis Sabu (w/Bill Alfonso and Rob Van Dam) vs Rhyno Chris Benoit vs Eddie Guerrero Mike Awesome vs Masato Tanaka The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) vs The Sandman & Tommy Dreamer

1 WrestleMania X-Seven

April 2001

WWE

WrestleMania X-Seven/17 is the pinnacle of WrestleMania shows, even with one of the most outrageous and polarising endings in history when Steve Austin aligned with Vince McMahon to essentially end the Attitude Era.

There are a number of fantastic matches on this card from 2001 with a lot of variety on show. From Raven defending his Hardcore title in a really fun match against Kane and The Big Show to the TLC match for the Tag Team titles (one of the best matches ever), there really is something here for everyone.

Even the match between Shane and Vince McMahon is a highlight, with the moment that a previously ‘paralysed’ Linda McMahon standing from her wheelchair and kicking Vince between the legs getting one of the biggest reactions of the entire night.

With eight matches on this show that can be considered good to great, it has to be considered the best PPV event in WWE history.