The debate over which players belong in the Premier League's greatest-ever XI has ignited passionate war of words style discussions throughout the years. England's top-flight league has hosted a dazzling array of football’s most celebrated talents over the past three decades, each leaving their mark on the game.

With such an abundance of talent across every position, differentiating between icons like Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard becomes a deeply subjective endeavor. Meanwhile, recent seasons have seen formidable figures like Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Kevin De Bruyne emerge as serious contenders for inclusion in the conversation surrounding the ultimate Premier League XI of all time.

What's more, the faces seen on television analysing, scrutinising, and describing the action on the pitch are just as idolised and important as those directly involved with each kick. Alan Shearer and Micah Richards are among the very best at opening their mouths and putting their football brains to good use, and the duo were asked to answer the question about the Premier League's greatest XI on the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, with all the details revealed below.

It's worth noting these top 10s were collated in May, 2023.

Alan Shearer's Greatest Premier League XI

Five Manchester United players feature in 4-3-3 formation

In truth, there can't be too many qualms about Shearer's picks. All the usual household names make it, with a strong back five of Peter Schmeichel, Ashley Cole, Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, and Gary Neville making up a defensive infrastructure of entirely Manchester United and Chelsea icons. This is hardly a surprise given the latter holds the record for fewest goals conceded in a season, while the Red Devils have won a record 13 titles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea hold the record for having conceded the fewest goals in a Premier League season with 15 in 2004–05.

When choosing Schmeichel, Shearer explained: "Had to be. I hated him when I was playing against him. But I get on really well with him now - he's a really nice guy. Very, very good goalkeeper. Had to be him." He also declared Cole as "England's best-ever left-back."

In midfield, Frank Lampard—despite being the Premier League's highest-scoring midfielder—misses out, with Shearer opting for Patrick Vieira, Paul Scholes, and Steven Gerrard instead, even though Gerrard controversially never won a league title. On choosing Vieira over Roy Keane, Shearer said: "I could easily have put Roy in there. I just went for Vieira. Would it be unfair to say he was a slightly better player than Keane? Could do slightly more on the ball?"

His formidable lineup is completed by Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney, and Shearer himself leading the attack. "It will be no surprise to you guys who is the main centre-forward.." the confident ex-striker said, after having previously translated his talk into walk during his playing days, as he became the Premier League's highest-ever goalscorer, tallying 260 goals in 441 appearances for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

Micah Richards' Greatest Premier League XI

Vincent Kompany included in unconventional 3-3-1-3 team

There are a lot of similarities in both Shearer and Richards' teams, with Schmeichel, Ferdinand, Terry, Gerrard, Vieira, Rooney, Henry, and Shearer making the final selections. Elsewhere, Lampard remains the most notable absentee. But of the three changes the former Manchester City star made, the most prominent is the introduction of Vincent Kompany.

For the most part, both teams told the narrative of longing for the Barclays era of England's topflight. But by opting for an awkward, lobsided 3-3-1-3 formation, Richards was keen to ensure he took note of his former side's recent dominance and grip on domestic football by including Kompany, a lieutenant in the heart of defence who helped Pep Guardiola initiate his reign of terror that has now seen the Cityzens win the last four Premier League titles on the trot. "He was a very good midfielder, but he was a way better defender," Richards said about his former partner in crime.

Except for Kompany, though, Manchester City and Liverpool in the post-Gerrard era have been completely overlooked. There's no Kevin De Bruyne, no Virgil Van Dijk, no Mo Salah, and no Rodri. While Shearer umm'd and ahh'd over Keane's inclusion, Richards refused to make the same mistake, saying: "I don't fancy a call off Roy to be honest!" About his partner, Gerrard, he then added:

"He's the best. Come on. We've talked about Steven Gerrard so many times. He's the best we've produced - the best we've seen. He just didn't win the league."

Up front, Henry and Shearer featured, just as they did for his punditry partner. One change, though, saw Cristiano Ronaldo step in on the right-wing. The 39-year-old remains the last Premier League player to have won a Ballon d'Or whilst still at an English club, and with his impressive record of 103 goals, 37 assists, six Player of the Month awards, and three league titles in just 236 appearances, there's few who would dare argue against his short - but immensely sweet - legacy.