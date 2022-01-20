Highlights The Premier League has witnessed some incredible comebacks over the years as teams show off their battling spirit to claim a huge result.

The Premier League is viewed by many as the best league in the world. It has provided some of the most memorable comebacks in football since the league was founded in 1992. A side coming from multiple goals behind is one of the most engrossing aspects of the sport. For a supporter witnessing their side complete an iconic comeback, it's an amazing thrill. This article looks back at some of the very best comebacks in the history of the Premier League, with Newcastle United, Liverpool, Manchester United, Leicester City and Tottenham all featuring on more than one occasion.

The Greatest Comebacks in Premier League History Fixture Result Season Newcastle United vs Arsenal 4-4 2010/11 Manchester City vs QPR 3-2 2011/12 West Brom vs Manchester United 5-5 2012/13 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool 3-3 2013/14 Manchester United vs Tottenham 5-2 2008/09 Norwich City vs Liverpool 4-5 2015/16 Arsenal vs Tottenham 5-2 2011/12 Leicester City vs Newcastle United 3-4 1997/98 Bournemouth vs Liverpool 4-3 2016/17 Leicester City vs Manchester United 5-3 2014/15 Tottenham vs Manchester United 3-5 2001/02

Newcastle 4-4 Arsenal - 2010/11

Newcastle were two goals down in this game after just three minutes, thanks to goals from Theo Walcott and Johan Djourou. It got even worse for the Magpies in the first half, and by the half-time whistle blew they trailed 4-0 with Robin van Persie adding a double and looked to be on the verge of a hammering.

Thankfully for Alan Pardew's side, they were handed a lifeline in the second half, following Abou Diaby's red card five minutes into the second period of the game for grabbing Newcastle midfielder, Joey Barton by the throat and hauling him to the ground. Two Barton penalties and a Leon Best strike flipped the game on its head and brought the score to 4-3 in a hectic 15 minutes. Then, with just three minutes remaining on the clock, Cheick Tiote's blistering 20-yard volley completed one of the most iconic comebacks ever witnessed in football. Newcastle captain, Kevin Nolan, could have won it in the dying moments but saw his shot, from Nile Ranger's flick-on, go narrowly wide of the post.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal 2010/11 Fixture Newcastle United vs Arsenal Goalscorers Theo Walcott (1') Johan Djourou (3') Robin van Persie (10' & 26') Joey Barton (68' & 83') Leon Best (75') Cheick Tiote (87') Result 4-4

Man City 3-2 QPR - 2011/12

Arguably one of the most memorable games in Premier League history, in part, thanks to the legendary commentary provided by Martin Tyler. This comeback from Manchester City would provide them with their first league title in 44 years. QPR were down to ten men in the second half following Joey Barton's dismissal, which made the visitors taking the lead all the more through Jamie Mackie, all the more surprising.

QPR were leading the game 2-1 in extra time, and with Manchester United's game already over, it seemed inevitable that the Red Devils would lift the title. But hope was provided for City after Edin Dzeko's 92nd-minute equaliser. Incredibly, just two minutes later, in almost unbelievable scenes, Dzeko's strike partner, Sergio Aguero, stepped up with a late winner to snatch the title away from United, in what is one of the most unforgettable moments in Premier League history.

Manchester City vs QPR 2011/12 Fixture Manchester City vs QPR Goalscorers Pablo Zabaleta (39') Djibril Cisse (48') Jamie Mackie (66') Edin Dzeko (90+2') Sergio Aguero (90+4) Result 3-2

West Brom 5-5 Manchester United - 2012/13

With the title already secured, Manchester United were simply playing for pride in Alex Ferguson's final game in charge of the club. It seemed that the side were determined to help their manager go out with a bang, flying into an early 3-0 lead. James Morrison pulled a goal back before the break, and the game arrived at half-time with the score at 3-1. Lukaku was brought on during the second half and scored within five minutes of arriving to make it 3-2, but strikes from van Persie and Javier Hernandez would put a wet blanket on The Baggies' hopes of a comeback.

Or so it seemed. Lukaku netted his second goal of the night to bring the score back to 5-3 before Youssouf Mulumbu piled on the pressure with another goal just minutes later. The comeback was then completed with just four minutes on the clock when Lukaku sealed his hat-trick, denying Ferguson a winning exit.

West Brom vs Manchester United 2012/13 Fixture West Brom vs Manchester United Goalscorers Shinji Kagawa (6') Jonas Olsson (OG 9') Alexander Buttner (30') James Morrison (40') Romelu Lukaku (50' 80' 86') Robin van Persie (53') Chicharito (63') Youssouf Mulumbu (81') Result 5-5

Crystal Palace 3-3 Liverpool - 2013/14

After Chelsea had all but sealed Liverpool's fate in the previous game, the Reds went into the game against Crystal Palace knowing the best they could finish was level on points with City. But if Liverpool were to clinch the title, a nine-goal gap between them and the leaders would have to be overturned.

Liverpool got off to a flying start, netting three times in the opening 54 minutes to give the fans the faintest glimmer of hope. But 79 minutes into the tie, a deflected shot rebounded past Mignolet to make it 3-1. Just two minutes later, Dwight Gayle popped up with an important goal, leaving the visitors with nine minutes and a miracle needed. But all hopes were dashed when Gayle netted another just two minutes from time to level the game and break Liverpool fans' hearts.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool 2013/14 Fixture Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Goalscorers Joe Allen (18') Damien Delaney (OG 53') Luis Suarez (55') Damien Delaney (79') Dwight Gayle (81' 88') Result 3-3

Manchester United 5-2 Tottenham - 2008/09

Old Trafford was stunned into silence by Spurs when two strikes just three minutes apart from Darren Bent and Luka Modric would put the visitors 2-0 up going into half-time. However, it didn't take long for the stadium to erupt, as in just 22 second-half minutes, Manchester United mounted an incredible five-goal comeback.

Braces from Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo within 14 minutes would put Manchester United 4-2 in front before Dimitar Berbatov stepped up eight minutes later to round off the comeback with their fifth goal of the game. The mood had changed considerably around Old Trafford in the second half, and when the final whistle blew a mixture of relief and elation was felt among the home supporters.

Manchester United vs Tottenham 2008/09 Fixture Manchester United vs Tottenham Goalscorers Darren Bent (29') Luka Modric (32') Cristiano Ronaldo (57' 68') Wayne Rooney (67' 71') Dimitar Berbatov (79') Result 5-2

Norwich City 4-5 Liverpool - 2015/16

Liverpool's season was off to a bad start after defeats to West Ham and Manchester United and was compounded by a draw with Arsenal. Things seemed to be going from bad to worse when Liverpool went in at half-time 2-1 down at Carrow Road. A Wes Hoolahan penalty saw the home side increase their advantage to 3-1, but just one minute later, Henderson popped up to begin the comeback.

Over the next 20 minutes, strikes from Roberto Firmino and James Milner would put the visitors into a 4-3 lead. However, Norwich seemed determined to break hearts as Sebastien Bassong fired home a last-gasp equaliser in the 92nd minute. But incredibly, Norwich fans had their celebrations cut short when Adam Lallana somehow found a way to snatch a 95th-minute winner.

Norwich City vs Liverpool 2015/16 Fixture Norwich City vs Liverpool Goalscorers Roberto Firmino (18' 63') Dieumerci Mbokani (29') Steven Naismith (41') Wes Hoolahan (54) Jordan Henderson (55') James Milner (75') Sebastian Bassong (90+2) Adam Lallana (90+5) Result 4-5

Arsenal 5-2 Tottenham - 2011/12

The north London derby is usually guaranteed to be an entertaining encounter, and this one is up there with the best. Louis Saha and former Arsenal man Emmanuel Adebayor put the visitors 2-0 in front inside the opening 34 minutes. But two quickfire goals from Bacary Sagna and van Persie had the hosts level by the time the players went down the tunnel.

After the break, in a total of 27 minutes from their first goal, Arsenal had completely turned the game around, netting a total of five goals. Tomas Rosicky put the hosts in front before a Theo Walcott double sealed Spurs' fate.

Arsenal vs Tottenham 2011/12 Fixture Arsenal vs Tottenham Goalscorers Louis Saha (4') Emmanuel Adebayor (34') Bacary Sagna (40') Robin van Persie (43') Tomas Rosicky (51) Theo Walcott (65' 68') Result 5-2

Leicester City 3-4 Newcastle - 1997/98

Newcastle's Robbie Elliott gave the Magpies a 1-0 lead in the opening three minutes of the game, and it appeared to set the tone as Newcastle dominated the opening 45 minutes but failed to capitalise any further on their lead. The match was turned on its head in just 13 minutes as Leicester scored a trio of rapid goals after the break.

Premier League legend, Alan Shearer had the last say. For the second time in the game, a 13-minute spell would flip the script as Shearer scored an incredible hat-trick in the dying embers to rescue all three points for Newcastle.

Leicester City vs Newcastle United 1997/98 Fixture Leicester City vs Newcastle United Goalscorers Robbie Elliott (3') Matt Elliott (55') Steve Claridge (60') Emile Heskey (68') Alan Shearer (77' 83' 90') Result 3-4

Bournemouth 4-3 Liverpool - 2016/17

Yet another roller-coaster involving Liverpool, this match though, was one that their fans will want to forget. Despite having a two-goal cushion at half-time, Liverpool would go on to capitulate against a feisty Bournemouth side. Callum Wilson pulled one back for the home side shortly after half-time, but their hopes were dashed once again as Emre Can made it 3-1.

However, goals from Ryan Fraser and Steve Cook in the space of two minutes levelled the scores before Nathan Ake popped up in injury time to bundle in a 93rd-minute winner and complete an impressive comeback by Eddie Howe's side, who weren't given much of a chance heading into the game at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool 2016/17 Fixture Bournemouth vs Liverpool Goalscorers Sadio Mane (20') Divock Origi (22') Callum Wilson (56') Emre Can (64') Ryan Fraser (76') Steve Cook (78') Nathan Ake (90+3) Result 4-3

Leicester City 5-3 Manchester United - 2014/15

After a flurry of early action, the newly promoted side found themselves down 3-1 by the time Ander Herrera scored in the 57th minute for Manchester United. However, things were soon about to change. A David Nugent spot-kick five minutes later inspired the start of an incredible Leicester comeback.

Esteban Cambiasso equalised just two minutes later and Jamie Vardy put the Foxes in the lead by the 79th minute. A late red card for United would see Leicester's victory confirmed as their second penalty of the game was rifled into the back of the net, sealing the score at 5-3, in what was an astonishing comeback by the Foxes.

Leicester City vs Manchester United 2014/15 Fixture Leicester City vs Manchester United Goalscorers Robin van Persie (13') Angel Di Maria (16') Leonardo Ulloa (17' 83') Ander Herrera (57') David Nugent (62') Esteban Cambiasso (64') Jamie Vardy (79') Result 5-3

Tottenham 3-5 Manchester United - 2001/02

Once again, Tottenham have made the list for throwing away a lead against Manchester United. Spurs supporters were over the moon as their side sailed into a three-goal lead heading into half-time. However, an unbelievable second-half performance from the Red Devils changed the mood around White Hart Lane, with many heading for the exit when David Beckham completed the comeback.

Tottenham got off to the worst possible start in the second half as Andy Cole headed home a David Beckham cross. Laurent Blanc, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Juan Sebastian Veron and Beckham completed the turnaround as United won the game 5-3, in what was the unlikeliest of outcomes at half-time.