So many legends have played in the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

But who makes it into the greatest Premier League XI?

Alan Shearer and Micah Richards were are asked to answer that question on the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast.

View who they selected below...

Alan Shearer's greatest Premier League XI (4-3-3)

GK: Peter Schmeichel

"Had to be. I hated him when I was playing against him. But I get on really well with him now - he's a really nice guy. Very, very good goalkeeper. Had to be him."

RB: Gary Neville

"For him to be a regular in that Man United team season in, season out... that's why I put him in there - longevity."

CB: John Terry

CB: Rio Ferdinand

LB: Ashley Cole

"England's best ever left-back. Definitely."

CM: Steven Gerrard

CM: Patrick Vieira

"I could easily have put Roy in there. I just went for Vieira. Would it be unfair to say he was a slightly better player than Keane? Could do slightly more on the ball?"

CM: Paul Scholes

RW: Wayne Rooney

LW: Thierry Henry

ST: Alan Shearer

"It will be no surprise to you guys who is the main centre-forward..."

Micah Richards' greatest Premier League XI (3-3-1-3)

GK: Peter Schmeichel

"The Great Dane. In terms of what Schmeichel could do, the presence he had. The awareness, the way he controlled the back line. His voice. He was without doubt number one."

RCB: Rio Ferdinand

CB: Vincent Kompany

"He was a very good midfielder but he was a way better defender.

LCB: John Terry

"He could play anywhere in the back four. Reads the game brilliantly."

CM: Steven Gerrard

"He's the best. Come on. We've talked about Gerrard so many times. He's the best we've produced - the best we've seen. He just didn't win the league."

CM: Patrick Vieira

"If you ask me who had a bit more ability [out of him and Keane]... just Vieira. Vieiria used to make those runs and dink the 'keeper..."

CM: Roy Keane

"I don't fancy a call off Roy to be honest!"

CAM: Wayne Rooney

"It was out of Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney for that number 10. I just went Rooney."

RW: Cristiano Ronaldo

LW: Thierry Henry

ST: Alan Shearer

"Aguero nearly got it. His goal-per-game ratio is better than yours, you know that? But 260 goals... just got you over the line."

Gary Lineker could not separate the two teams and, if they played eachother, thought the game would end in an entertaining 3-3 draw.