Highlights Virgil van Dijk's 2023/24 PFA Team of the Year means that only Rio Ferdinand has been included in the XI more times than him and three other centre-backs.

Kyle Walker, despite also securing his fourth appearance in the team, is behind Gary Neville for total appearances.

Other players in their who have been included in the XI the most times for their respective positions include Steven Gerrard and Thierry Henry.

The 2023/24 PFA Premier League Team of the Year has been announced, with most of the names expected to feature earning a place. Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka were notable absentees, while Virjil van Dijk and Ollie Watkins were the only successful nominees outside the campaign's top two sides.

Kyle Walker secured his place for the fourth time in his career, while title winners Manchester City were also represented by Player of the Year Phil Foden, as well as Rodri and Erling Haaland. The latter two made their second successive appearance in the prestigious XI.

Runners-up Arsenal were also well represented, with five of their star players securing sports. William Saliba and Martin Odegaard were among the names who featured last season as well, while Declan Rice, Gabriel Magalhaes and David Raya debuted.

A team that always sparks widespread debate, most wouldn't argue against the idea that securing a spot on a consistent basis likely puts a player in the conversation around Premier League greats. But to highlight just how excellent some of the best players in the league's history were, we've named the XI that have made the most appearances in the PFA Team of the year in Premier League history.

Eleven with Most PFA Team of the Year Appearances Position Player No. of Appearances GK David De Gea 5 RB Gary Neville 6 CB Rio Ferdinand 6 CB Gary Pallister/ John Terry/Nemanja Vidic/Virgil van Dijk 4 LB Ashley Cole 4 RW Cristiano Ronaldo 5 CM Patrick Vieira 6 CM Steven Gerrard 8 LW Ryan Giggs 6 ST Alan Shearer 6 ST Harry Kane/Thierry Henry 6

Goalkeeper and Defence

Four centre-back options tied for second place

The undisputed goalkeeper with the most appearances in the PFA Team of the Year is David de Gea. Arriving from Atlético Madrid in 2010 at the age of just 19, the Spaniard took time to settle in at Manchester United, but eventually established himself in England and was rewarded with his first place in the team for his performances during the 2012/13 season. His shot-stopping heroics dominated the goalkeeping plaudits in the 2010s, winning the number one spot in the Team of the Year in four consecutive seasons between 2014 and 2018.

Widely regarded as one of the Premier League's best ever right-backs, Walker's recent successes put into context Gary Neville's achievements. The City defender's fourth appearance in the team this year pales in comparison to Neville's six, spanning a period between 1996 and 2007.

If the PFA's team selection is anything to go by, Rio Ferdinand, like Neville, is the undisputed best centre-back to play in the Premier League. The imperious United defender has appeared in the side on six separate occasions, making him the only centre-half to appear more than four times.

Complimenting Ferdinand at the heart of this theoretical XI could be one of four separate players, all of whom have been crowned in the Team of the Year four times. Gary Pallister, John Terry, Nemanja Vidic and the latest to join this club, Van Dijk, complete the defensive partnership with the United legend.

At left-back, Ashley Cole, perhaps unsurprisingly, stands alone. Earning this accolade for the first time with Arsenal in the 2002/03 season, Cole secured the spot three years on the bounce, before his last appearance in the team whilst at Chelsea, for his exceptional 2010/11 season.

Midfield

Steven Gerrard partners Patrick Vieira

On the right-hand side of this team is Cristiano Ronaldo, who actually earned his final appearance in the squad as a striker for United, during the 2021/22 season. The rest of his four appearances came in his initial period in the north-west, where he lit up the Premier League with his dynamic flair and goal-scoring exploits from out wide.

Centrally, Patrick Vieira partners Steven Gerrard. The former was a staple of Arsene Wenger's most successful Arsenal side, captaining the team to three league titles under the Frenchman, and featuring in six successive Teams of the Years between 1998 and 2004, demonstrating his dominance during the period.

As for Gerrard, the Liverpool legend is the only man to feature more than six times, managing eight appearances across an illustrious career. Carrying the Reds through what was often a turbulent period, Gerrard was present in the side in seasons between 2000 and 2014, and the honour perhaps ends the debate about who the best player was out of himself, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes.

On the left, the man to have played in the most Premier League seasons ever takes the stage. Ryan Giggs' longevity is reflected in his several appearances in the league's best eleven, featuring in the first ever team in 1992/23, as well as in 2008/09.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Gareth Barry (653) and James Milner (635*) have made more Premier League appearances than Ryan Giggs (632).

Strikers

Henry, Shearer and Kane all tied

Three strikers are in contention to share the front two spots of this side, with Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Harry Kane all amassing six Premier League Team of the Year awards. Arguably the three greatest strikers in Premier League history, the trio all boasted exceptional goal-scoring records.

Shearer is, of course, the league's top goalscorer, netting 260 goals in the competition, and first earned a place in this side in the division's inaugural season. Harry Kane follows the former Newcastle man in the charts, netting 208 goals for Tottenham, and was named in the XI in four consecutive years between 2014 and 2018. Finally, Henry's ability to deliver in front of goal is reflected in his golden boot tally, having won more than any other player, with the Arsenal legend earning his six spots in the team of the year in six straight seasons. Picking two out of the three is a tough call, but supporters will no doubt have a personal preference.