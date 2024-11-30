It almost sounds silly to say, but sporting matches are not the only aspect of a game day. In recent decades, with the influx of radio and television, sports pundits, or analysts, have risen to a position of prominence. It is they that offer watching eyes and listening ears an overview of the context surrounding two teams that will later be playing, while also offering succinct summaries on important matters at the game’s conclusion.

Modern punditry not only incorporates the need for a tactical insight into whatever sport they are covering, but personality too. Pundits that are funny, or at least can joke and laugh occasionally with their colleagues, offer a human, warm side to an otherwise factual and analytical approach, with both elements being of near equal importance.

With all of this being said, it is worth considering the question, which sports pundits are the best to ever do it?

Ranking Factors

Lists, as a concept, are subjective. It is more than feasible for two lists on the same topic to have different entrants depending on the opinions of its writer. With that being said, this list has been ranked with the following criteria in mind:

Overall quality - An obvious ranking factor, but an important one. Incorporating all facets of tactical knowledge, just how good are these pundits?

Longevity - In any field, longevity is key, a suggestion that the person has been consistent and reliable for a long stretch of time.

Watchability - Some analysts can possess the knowledge but are dull to watch. These entrants all hold some level of watchability, personalities that do not turn much, if any, of the audience away.

Best Pundits and Analysts in Sporting History Rank Name Sport(s) They Cover 1. Joe Rogan Mixed Martial Arts 2. Doris Burke Basketball 3. Cris Collinsworth American Football 4. Stephen A. Smith Basketball, American Football 5. Roy Keane Football 6. Thierry Henry Football 7. Larry Merchant Boxing 8. Jamie Carragher Football 9. Charles Barkley Basketball 10. Jim Courier Tennis 11. Peyton Manning American Football 12. Gary Neville Football

12 Gary Neville

A one-club player with Manchester United across a 19-year playing career, Gary Neville entered the world of punditry soon after his retirement in 2011, working with Sky Sports whilst serving as an assistant manager to the England national team between 2012 and 2016. Neville departed the world of punditry in 2015 for an ill-fated stint as Valencia manager, returning to his previous fold after being sacked just three months after his appointment.

Since then, Neville has developed into one of England’s more reliable pundits, often featuring on games covered by Sky as either a pundit or a commentator, the former right-back having received fairly consistent praise for his knowledge and tendency to truly research any topic he speaks about. Neville has also branched out to wider social media, through shows like Stick to Football and the Overlap.

11 Peyton Manning

“The Sheriff” Peyton Manning spent 18 years as a quarterback in the National Football League, winning two Super Bowl’s and five Most Valuable Player awards in this time, of which 14 years were spent with the Indianapolis Colts and the final four were spent with the Denver Broncos. It was a career that saw Manning elected to the NFL Hall of Fame in 2021, his first year of eligibility.

Since retiring from the game, Manning has grown into a solid pundit, one of the most-spoken about within the American football fan base due to his stellar career as a player. In 2023, he won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Personality/Sports Event Analyst, a testament to the respect he has garnered in his new role. He has won two further Emmys, in 2022 and 2024, for the Outstanding Live Series category, as he serves the Manningcast as an executive producer.

10 Jim Courier

Prior to punditry, Courier turned to professional tennis in 1988 and played until his retirement from the ATP tour in 2000, by which point he had won 23 singles titles. Courier was the youngest player to have ever reached all four of the major tournament finals, doing so at 22 years of age and setting a record that would stand until a certain Carlos Alcaraz broke it recently.

Courier has served as the lead commentator of the Australian Open since 2005, having worked as an analyst for numerous broadcasters between then and now. Given his pedigree as a player and in-depth analysis on each game that he covers, Courier has long been regarded as one of the sport’s best sources of knowledge as an analyst.

9 Charles Barkley

In the year 2000, Charles Barkley, “the Round Mound of Rebound,” called time on a 16-year playing career, in which the forward achieved a Most Valuable Player award in 1993 and 11 All-Star selections. To many modern NBA fans though, he is first remembered for his work as an analyst, which began in the same year as his retirement.

Barkley rose to particular prominence as an analyst thanks to Inside the NBA, a show he has featured on since 2000 and has won five Emmy Awards for. He is part of the show’s most famous lineup, alongside Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, with whom he shares an infectious chemistry that offers the show something different to most analytical programmes.

Despite having considered retirement in the past, it was announced in 2022 that Barkley had signed a 10-year extension to continue as an analyst, so it is unlikely that he will be going anywhere anytime soon.

8 Jamie Carragher

Having spent the entirety of his 17-year career as a defender with Liverpool, winning a Champions League title amongst multiple other honours, Jamie Carragher made a quick venture into punditry after his 2013 retirement, joining Sky Sports as both a commentator and a pundit, two roles he maintains today.

Particularly through his appearances on Monday Night Football, Carragher has displayed a wealth of tactical knowledge in his new position, often analysing team performances with care and detail. Carragher has grown in appeal to wider audiences, particularly since 2020, when he joined CBS coverage of the Champions League. Alongside Thierry Henry, Micah Richards and host Kate Scott (formerly Abdo), he has garnered praise as part of a team that many consider to be the British and footballing equivalent of the Inside the NBA crew.

7 Larry Merchant

Having made a name for himself as a prominent sports writer in the early stages of his career, Larry Merchant joined HBO Sports in 1978 and would remain with the company for almost four decades until his retirement in 2012. Merchant became known for his blunt and intense style of questioning while also serving as commentator on a number of massive fights.

An induction into the World Boxing Hall of Fame came in 2002, with a place in the International equivalent following seven years later. Though Merchant faced criticism for his style of analysis over the years, his legacy is unquestionable. To be regarded as the “greatest television boxing analyst of all time” by fellow analyst Dan Rafael and several others is no mean feat.

6 Thierry Henry

In 2014, Thierry Henry brought his 20-year playing career to an end, throughout which he had made himself nothing short of a legend, predominantly with Arsenal and Barcelona as well as the French national team. Henry entered punditry soon after his retirement, working in analysis and coaching simultaneously.

Henry has, in the past, held coaching or management roles with Belgium, Monaco, Montreal and the French under-21s and 2024 Olympic team. While this has seen Henry take breaks from punditry depending what managerial work he has undertaken, it removes little from the Frenchman’s ability as an analyst.

At the time of writing, Henry predominantly works with CBS as a pundit, alongside Carragher, Micah Richards and Kate Scott. It is here especially that he has shown he has a brilliant mind for the job, drawing on his own ability to accurately break down the actions of players that he has watched.

5 Roy Keane

Republic of Ireland midfielder Roy Keane was never far from controversy of some sort as a player, the ex-Man United man being known for his temper and tackling. Keane entered the world of management soon after his 2006 retirement, first with Sunderland for two years before a two-year stint with Ipswich Town between 2009 and 2011. He too worked as an assistant manager for his country, up until 2018.

Keane, however, has become better known as a pundit than a manager. His blunt, no-nonsense approach–a very similar attitude to the one he had as a player–has made him a fan favourite, with the Irishman often the first to speak up if ever a player in the game he is covering has done something to irritate him.

A respected and cherished pundit by many, Keane also possesses a strong tactical knowledge of the game which, when combined with the aforementioned personality he displays, resonated with those who watch him.

4 Stephen A. Smith

After four years of playing college basketball that came to an end due to injury, Stephen A. Smith embarked on a career in analysis that would see him rise to being one of the most well-known faces within American sports, be it for his coverage for the National Basketball Association or the National Football League.

Known for his humour, his catchphrases, and a warm, loud personality that makes it almost impossible to not watch him, Smith came to prominence particularly through the show First Take, which debuted in 2007 and is still running today. Though some of Smith’s takes are nothing short of controversial, he is certainly still one of the biggest-drawing American sports analysts.

3 Cris Collinsworth

As a player, Cris Collinsworth spent eight seasons in the National Football League, all of which being with the Cincinnati Bengals. He enjoyed a solid career as a player and entered broadcasting soon after his retirement in 1988, eventually joining the team involved in NBC’s NFL broadcasts. In 2009, after John Madden vacated the role of colour commentator on Sunday Night Football, Collinsworth was elected as his replacement.

Since then, Collinsworth has evolved into one of the most trusted and respected analysts within the American football field, having won the second-most Emmy Awards of any analyst or broadcaster with 17, behind only Bob Costas. More than capable of either on-screen analysis or providing commentary, Collinsworth was deservedly inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2023.

2 Doris Burke

Doris Burke’s first experience in basketball was as a player. Across high school and college, Burke developed into a more than capable point guard. By the end of her college career, she had been selected as an All-American in 1987 and had averaged nearly 18 points and seven assists across four years.

Burke’s first venture into analysis came in 1990 and she joined ESPN the following year, predominantly serving as an analyst on WNBA games across the decade. Burke made history in the year 2000 when she became the first woman to commentate on a New York Knicks game. She went from strength to strength, working as an analyst for some regular season matches until 2017 and as a sideline reporter for the NBA Finals between 2009 and 2019.

After Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson departed ESPN in 2023, Burke was announced as part of the new-look lead broadcasting team. The following year, in the playoffs and NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, Burke became the first woman to analyse both the Conference Finals and NBA Finals, a legendary honour.

1 Joe Rogan

Known as much for the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in the modern era as he is for his analysis work, Joe Rogan’s first stint working with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, or UFC, came in 1997, when he joined them as a young backstage interviewer. Though he made a strong start to what would be a brilliant analytical career, Rogan departed after two years as his salary was not enough to cover travel costs.

Upon Dana White’s arrival as new president of the UFC in 2001 after they were taken over by Zuffa, Rogan soon returned to the company as a colour commentator. Between his return and 2016, Rogan worked alongside Mike Goldberg and displayed an almost encyclopaedic knowledge of the fighters he was watching.

The winner of seven MMA Personality of the Year awards across his career, even if Rogan’s current commentary is of the exact standard that he was at during his earlier years, it is still very good. Rogan has become synonymous with UFC events, one of the highest marks one can attain as an analyst or pundit.