Since the team established themselves on their debut at the 2005 Australian Grand Prix with a double points finish, Red Bull have produced some of the biggest talents on the track in Formula 1 history.

Red Bull are now in their 20th season of F1, fuelled by their tenacious innovations and relentless desire to win. The current team boasts the Honda RBPTH002 engine and world-renowned drivers, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. But how did Red Bull make it to where they are today?

This ranking of Red Bull’s top racers in their entire history, as provided by Autosport, considers their accomplishments during their time at Red Bull and their sister team Toro Rosso, as well as the impact they had on future successes. So without further ado, here are the 10 greatest Red Bull drivers in F1 history.

Ranking factors include:

Success at Red Bull

Longevity

Impact they had on Red Bull

10 greatest Red Bull drivers of all time Position Driver Nationality Years at Red Bull 10. Alexander Albon Thai 2019 (Toro Rosso) 2019-20 (Red Bull) 9. Daniil Kvyat Russian 2014 (Toro Rosso), 2015-16 (Red Bull), 2016-17 (Toro Rosso), 2019-20 (Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri) 8. Pierre Gasly French 2017-18 (Toro Rosso), 2019 (Red Bull), 2019-22 (Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri) 7. Carlos Sainz Jr Spanish 2015-17 (Toro Rosso) 6. Sergio Perez Mexican 2021-present (Red Bull) 5. David Coulthard British 2005-08 (Red Bull) 4. Mark Webber Australian 2007-13 (Red Bull) 3. Daniel Ricciardo Australian 2012-13 (Toro Rosso), 2014-18 (Red Bull) 2. Max Verstappen Dutch 2015-16 (Toro Rosso), 2016-present (Red Bull) 1. Sebastian Vettel German 2007-08 (Toro Rosso), 2009-14 (Red Bull)

10 Alexander Albon

2019 (Toro Rosso) 2019-20 (Red Bull)

Although Albon never won for Red Bull, he displayed a series of impressive feats as a young driver. With Toro Rosso, he finished sixth in the German Grand Prix, during his first ever race on a wet track, and was then promoted to Red Bull’s squad later that year in Belgium. Albon totalled 26 appearances for Red Bull and is only the second ever Thai driver to compete in F1.

Alexander Albon's stats at Red Bull Years active 2019 (Toro Rosso), 2019-20 (Red Bull) Starts 38 (12 Toro Rosso, 26 Red Bull) Wins 0 Titles 0

9 Daniil Kvyat

2014 (Toro Rosso), 2015-16 (Red Bull), 2016-17 (Toro Rosso), 2019-20 (Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri)

In and out of the Red Bull team is Daniil Kvyat - while he may not be known for his consistency, he reaps the reward when it comes to racing for Toro Rosso as their third-highest points scorer. Kvyat took the wheel from Sebastian Vettel in 2015 at Red Bull and took a podium position in the Hungarian and Chinese Grands Prix that season. Unfortunately for the Russian, however, Verstappen took over shortly after, demoting Kvyat back to Toro Rosso. Part of Red Bull’s Young Driver Programme, Kvyat has won the GP3 title, a podium finish in European F3, and numerous victories at Red Bull Ring during his time at Toro Rosso, meaning he has earned his place in the top 10 based on his impressive contributions to the team.

Daniil Kvyat's stats at Red Bull Years active 2014 (Toro Rosso), 2015-16 (Red Bull), 2016-17 (Toro Rosso), 2019-20 (Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri) Starts 110 (89 Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri, 21 Red Bull) Wins 0 Titles 0

8 Pierre Gasly

2017-18 (Toro Rosso), 2019 (Red Bull), 2019-22 (Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri)

Another Young Driver Programme graduate, Gasly’s initial 12-race spell at Red Bull was shut down by Albon. He then returned to the ‘B-team’ (Toro Rosso), which is where he made his name. Gasly scored a podium in the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2019 and F1 fans will find it hard to forget the day he used McLaren's error to his advantage to pip Carlos Sainz at the post, winning the Italian Grand Prix in 2020. Alas, it was not meant to be for Gasly, as he never returned to the Red Bull starting line-up despite being praised for his extraordinary efforts.

Pierre Gasly's stats at Red Bull Years active 2017-18 (Toro Rosso), 2019 (Red Bull), 2019-22 (Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri) Starts 108 (96 Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri, 12 Red Bull) Wins 1 Titles 0

7 Carlos Sainz Jr

2015-17 (Toro Rosso)

Tension with teammate Max Verstappen drove Sainz to some impeccable performances at Toro Rosso, scoring 48 of the team’s 53 points in 2017. Now with an admirable 23 podiums in F1, the Spaniard is arguably the talent that got away from Red Bull’s homegrown prodigies. He is currently driving alongside Charles Leclerc for Ferrari, but as we know, he'll soon be replaced by a certain Lewis Hamilton.

Carlos Sainz' stats at Red Bull Years active 2015-17 (Toro Rosso) Starts 56 Wins 0 Titles 0

6 Sergio Perez

2021-present (Red Bull)

Signing in 2021, Perez has brought the Red Bull team five wins since his arrival, and has proved to be a strong replacement for Gasly and Albon. The most successful Mexican driver in the history of F1, he finished fourth in his first season at Red Bull. A new personal best of second in the standings led the team to the Constructors' Championship last season, with unforgettable performances in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan.

Sergio Perez' stats at Red Bull (as of 17/09/24) Years active 2021-present (Red Bull) Starts 83 Wins 5 Titles 0

5 David Coulthard

2005-08 (Red Bull)

The living legend that is David Coulthard is next on the list, as he helped build the foundations for Red Bull’s success in the early days of the operation. Bringing home Red Bull’s first Monaco Grand Prix podium and totalling 71 races during his three-year stint at Red Bull led the Brit to become a fan favourite. He continued working for Red Bull post-retirement as a consultant, which only broadens his benefits to the team.

David Coulthard's stats at Red Bull Years active 2005-08 (Red Bull) Starts 71 Wins 0 Titles 0

4 Mark Webber

2007-13 (Red Bull)

A loyal driver and humble teammate, Mark Webber provided the consistency needed for Red Bull to establish their name in the early years, racing for the team between 2007-2013. The 2009 German Grand Prix saw Webber’s first of many race victories, which he now reminisces on as the proudest moment of his career. A total tally of 42 podium finishes earned the respect of Red Bull fans and built the foundations for the team to rise up.

Mark Webber's stats at Red Bull Years active 2007-13 (Red Bull) Starts 129 Wins 9 Titles 0

3 Daniel Ricciardo

2012-13 (Toro Rosso), 2014-18 (Red Bull)

Daniel Ricciardo wasted no time in stealing the limelight at Red Bull, joining the squad from Toro Rosso in 2013. He finished third that season in 2014 and again in 2016, before Verstappen became his teammate. He claimed seven wins for Red Bull and is remembered as a key component in the recipe for their consecutive title wins.

Daniel Ricciardo's stats at Red Bull Years active 2012-13 (Toro Rosso), 2014-18 (Red Bull) Starts 139 (39 Toro Rosso, 100 Red Bull) Wins 7 Titles 0

2 Max Verstappen

2015-16 (Toro Rosso), 2016-present (Red Bull)

Nobody can argue that Verstappen hasn’t earned his place in the top three. 61 wins in 202 races at Red Bull is a ridiculous ratio, and it is no wonder Mercedes have got their eyes on him. He made his debut in F1 aged just 17 and has excelled since, championing the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016 upon promotion to Red Bull from Toro Rosso. Fast forward to 2024, and he's a three-time world champion, and will undoubtedly go on to win many, many more... should he choose to remain in the sport, that is.

1 Sebastian Vettel

2007-08 (Toro Rosso), 2009-14 (Red Bull)

Vettel boats four team titles and is the only driver to have won for both Toro Rosso and Red Bull. He became the youngest person to win the F1 Drivers’ Championship at age 23, but opposition teams will remember him best for his astonishing 13 wins in 19 Grands Prix in 2013, which riled up Red Bull fans and ultimately led them to four consecutive championships.