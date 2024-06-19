Highlights Host of iconic South Americans make the list including Maicon, Javier Zanetti and Cafu.

Kyle Walker and Gary Neville the two English representatives.

Six of the list plied their trade in Italy for significant spells.

The role of the right-back has seen a dramatic evolution over the years, going from a defensive-minded companion to the right centre-half to becoming an essential creative output in a modern-day team. With the likes of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold putting up assist numbers that have never been seen before, contrasting hugely with the warrior-like right-backs of old, it is clear to see the shift in styles.

Regardless of the era or the expectations individual right-backs have had on them, they have always been an important part of any XI. Across the lifespan of the beautiful game, many right-backs have stood out including Cafu and Kyle Walker, making the position their own and putting their iconic stamps on it. With that in mind, here are the top 10 greatest right-backs in football history.

Related 10 Best Left-Backs in Football History [Ranked] The 10 best left-backs in football history have been ranked in order - Ashley Cole, Marcelo and Paolo Maldini all feature.

10 Maicon

Notable clubs: Cruzeiro, Monaco, Inter, Manchester City, AS Roma

Signing from French outfit Monaco in 2006, Maicon joined Inter for a reported fee of €6.8 million. During his time at the San Siro, Maicon won four Serie A titles, three Italian Cups, a FIFA Club World Cup, three Italian Super Cups. The most noticeable piece of silverware he won in Milan was the Champions League win in 2009-10, which he won under Jose Mourinho.

During his years at Inter, Maicon was an entertainer with his darting runs taking spectators' breaths away. His samba flair earned him a place in the Brazilian national team, where he earned 76 caps. Maicon carried his entertaining style into his international appearances, scoring one of the most iconic World Cup goals ever. The goal came against Korea DPR, where Maicon, in line with the goal from wide, unleashed a powerful strike through a seemingly impossible angle. Maicon retired in 2021 after spells at Manchester City and AS Roma.

Maicon Major Honours 17 Appearances 480 Goals 34 Assists 63

9 Gianluca Zambrotta

Notable clubs: Juventus, FC Barcelona, AC Milan

Italian World Cup winner Gianluca Zambrotta was a pioneer in the evolution of the modern-day right back. In his early days as a player, Zambrotta was a talented winger, so much so that his abilities earned him a move to Italian giants Juventus from Bari in 1999. Over the next six seasons at the Old Lady, Zambrotta slowly but surely moved backwards, from right wing to right back, a trend that has become common in football.

After a successful period at Juventus, Zambrotta joined FC Barcelona, a move that gives an insight into just how good of a player he was. Due to his days spent on the wing, Zambrotta maintained his strong attacking instincts, bursting forward at every opportunity. Additionally, the player was solid defensively, reading his opponents incredibly well. Zambrotta moved to AC Milan after a successful spell at the Nou Camp before retiring in 2013.

Gianluca Zambrotta Major Honours 8 Appearances 610 Goals 29 Assists 50

8 Kyle Walker

Notable clubs: Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City

The definition of the modern-day full-back, Kyle Walker has spent more than 15 years in the English top flight, performing at an elite level. From his days as a youngster at Sheffield United to becoming a title-winning captain at Manchester City, Kyle Walker has been riding the wave of the right-back movement. Since joining City from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017, Walker has won 17 major honours.

Related Kyle Walker Builds Perfect Right-Back Using 6 Current Defenders The Manchester City man pulled from multiple current players to create the ultimate right-back

Since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola has allowed Walker to take up several roles and positions many wouldn't have dared to play him in. From drifting into midfield pockets or operating as a centre-back, Walker has proved the doubters wrong and become one of the most tactically aware right-backs of his generation.

Kyle Walker Major Honours 18 Appearances 613 Goals 12 Assists 52

7 Lilian Thuram

Notable clubs: Monaco, Parma, Juventus, FC Barcelona

Lilian Thuram made his name at Parma, where he performed incredibly well in Serie A. His impressive defensive displays in France's World Cup win in 1998 and in Serie A over the next few seasons caught the eye of Juventus. If his World Cup medal wasn't enough to get Juventus' attention, then his French Player of the Year award in 1997 did. Once a €36 million deal was agreed upon, Thuram moved to Turin. While at the Old Lady, Thuram won two Scudettos, a UEFA Cup, an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup, adding to the one at Parma.

Related 10 Best Defenders Going to Euro 2024 [Ranked] Premier League stars Virgil van Dijk and Kyle Walker feature among the best defenders heading to Euro 2024.

In 2000, Thuram won yet another international trophy, the European Championships. Six years later, Thuram moved to another European giant, FC Barcelona. While in Catalonia, the Frenchman won a Spanish Super Cup and after two seasons, he retired. Thuram was known for his bullish style of play, winning back the ball and doing everything in his power to not give it away. His powerful play and calm head made him a formidable opponent to face, rarely getting beaten one-on-one. Thuram was old-school but incredible at his defensive duties, making him one of the greatest players in the position.

Lilian Thuram Major Honours 12 Appearances 685 Goals 13 Assists 18

6 Gary Neville

Notable clubs: Manchester United

Gary Neville is a local lad, a one-club player, and a leader. From graduating through Carrington as part of the Class of 92 to playing for the first team at Manchester United, Neville never looked back. Once he made his debut for the club he adored, he fought for decades to keep his place in what was one of the greatest sides ever.

Neville played his role perfectly and became an expert at the right-back position. With a United career spanning just under two decades, Neville survived squad overhauls and superstar signings. Due to his accomplishments and huge role in United's success over the seasons, Neville is highly regarded as one of the greatest right-backs England has ever produced.

Related Manchester United's 25 Greatest Players Ever (Ranked) Manchester United's 25 greatest players ever have been ranked, featuring Sir Bobby Charlton, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, George Best & Roy Keane.

Gary Neville Major Honours 29 Appearances 602 Goals 7 Assists 49

5 Carlos Alberto

Notable clubs: Fluminense, Santos, Flamengo, New York Cosmos

Brazilian icon Carlos Alberto is highly regarded as one of the country's very best to wear the yellow and blue jersey. Though he spent a highly successful 15 years in the Brazilian top flight for Fluminese, Botafogo, Flamengo, and mostly Santos, he was better known for his time with the Brazilian national team. In 1970, Carlos Alberto captained his country to win their third World Cup.

Alberto collected four Brazilian league titles alongside the prestigious World Cup trophy. In his later years, Alberto played for MLS side New York Cosmos, where he was a league champion on four occasions. Alberto retired from the game in 1983 before managing across South America. Alberto was known for leadership, but he also had an excellent eye for a pass; be it short or from range, he was a creator from deep, which was far from ordinary at the time.

Carlos Alberto Major Honours 9 Appearances 797 Goals 72

4 Javier Zanetti

Notable clubs: Inter

Born in Buenos Aires to Italian parents, Javier Zanetti was destined for stardom with two incredible footballing nations in his DNA. After rejecting interest from Argentinian giants Boca Juniors and River Plate, Zanetti decided to join Inter and go to his parents' country. Once Zanetti touched down on Italian soil, the rest became history. In his 19 years at the club, the Argentinian became arguably one of the most iconic captains of all time. Zanetti lifted five Serie A titles, four Italian Cups, a UEFA Cup, a Champions League and a Club World Cup.

Related 10 Greatest Argentine Players in Football History [Ranked] From Lionel Messi to Diego Maradona, Argentina have time and again produced true greats of the game.

Not only was Zanetti an excellent right-back, but he could also play on the left as well as the centre of midfield. With his confidence in attack and incredible ball ability, Zanetti, for spells in his career, was used in the midfield, as seen in the Champions League final victory. Zanetti may not have won a World Cup with Argentina but, made an everlasting legacy at Inter as one of the greatest the club had ever seen.

Javier Zanetti Major Honours 17 Appearances 1,001 Goals 26 Assists 42

3 Philipp Lahm

Notable clubs: Vfb Stuttgart, Bayern Munich

German maestro Philipp Lahm played 332 times for Bayern Munich and 113 times for his country between 2002 and 2017. During his lengthy career, Lahm won 23 titles, with the World Cup victory in 2014 a crowning gloriy with his country. From his debut to his final match, the German oozed class.

He played football at his own tempo, and with such a calm head on his shoulders, nothing seemed to fluster him. Alongside his calmness on the ball, he read the game with ease, plucking the ball away from rampant attackers. The German legend was also a tough tackler, and his all-around play gave Guardiola the idea to move him into the midfield for Bayern, a positional move that came with great success for Lahm and his team.

Philipp Lahm Major Honours 26 Appearances 773 Goals 28 Assists 94

2 Dani Alves

Notable clubs: Sevilla FC, FC Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain

FC Barcelona and Brazi's Dani Alves is largely known for being one of the most highly decorated players of all time. From silverware in his native Brazil, to league and cup titles in Spain, France and Italy. He also won two Copa America crowns for Brazil in 2007 and 2019 respectively.

Related 15 Most Decorated Players in Football History Ranked by Trophies Won Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema are among the huge names that have won trophies aplenty during their careers.

Dani Alves Major Honours 41 Appearances 995 Goals 69 Assists 199

1 Cafu

Notable clubs: AS Roma, AC Milan

Cafu began his career in Brazil, playing for Sao Paulo for six seasons before moving to Europe. He played for half a season at the Spanish outfit Real Zaragoza before returning to his homeland. It was clear that Cafu was too good not to test himself again in Europe, so when Italian giants Roma came knocking, he could not say no. After a successful spell in the Italian capital, where he won one Serie A title and a Coppa Italia, Cafu moved to AC Milan, where he embarked on the most successful era of his domestic career.

While at the San Siro, Cafu picked up even more accolades, including the Champions League in 2007.

Internationally, Cafu has won two World Cups and is the most capped player for the Brazil, with 143 appearances. His superb passing range, free-flowing dribbling, blistering pace, and valiant defending made him a flawless right-back. Cafu is a true icon of the game and is largely recognised as the greatest right-back ever due to his ability and remarkable achievements.

Cafu Major Honours 21 Appearances 573 Goals 21 Assists 65

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17.06.24