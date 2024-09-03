Key Takeaways Football history has seen many talented right-footers grace the sport in all areas of the pitch.

Among the talent pool spread across football history, there has always been a greater majority leaning towards a right-footed bias. Be it the pioneering feats of Johan Cruyff, or the relentless goalscoring exploits from Pele, or the utmost complete skill-sets of Zinedine Zidane and Michel Platini, these right-footed players have graced the sport in more ways than one, leaving their mark as legends of the game.

Below is a ranking of the 10 greatest right-footed players in football history, and it is evident from the ensuing names that the players qualifying for this list are quite simply some of the best footballers of all time as well.

10 Lev Yashin

Career Span: 1950–1970

As right foots usually go, the goalkeeping legend, Lev Yashin, did not need to rely on his to succeed, as, of course, his responsibilities between the sticks were much more hands-on.

But, in line with the focus of this list, the Russian was indeed a right-footed player, and it was sometimes this very foot which could be found swinging out to deflect shots that would otherwise have been goal-bound. As the only goalkeeper to have ever been awarded the prestigious Ballon d'Or, and perhaps the greatest to ever play in the position, it would be a disservice not to mention Yashin in this list.

Lev Yashin's Career Statistics Club appearances 358 Club clean sheets 178 Soviet Union caps 73 Soviet Union clean sheets 25

9 Marco Van Basten

Career Span: 1982–1992

Arnold Muhren's lofted cross from the left looked to have traveled too far and too high across the box, yet, there was Marco Van Basten, who had other ideas - the Dutchman struck with deadly precision, firing an arcing volley with his right foot, from what looked like a near-impossible angle, giving the keeper absolutely no chance at all.

To have the ability to pull off such a feat is one thing in itself, but in a Euros final? Indeed, this strike was the final nail in the coffin for the Soviet Union, as they lost 2-0 at the hands of the Netherlands in the decider of the 1988 Euros Championship.

Many regard this moment by Van Basten as one of the greatest in the competition's history, but this is simply what the three-time Ballon d'Or winner had in his locker.

Marco Van Basten's Career Statistics Club appearances 373 Club goals 277 Dutch caps 58 Dutch goals 24

8 Michel Platini

Career Span: 1972–1987

Goals, assists, exhilarating dribbles, intricate passes, laser-accurate set-pieces, Platini had it all - there is a reason why he was named the best player on the planet three times in a row. Every action he executed was consistently to perfection and, despite being naturally right-footed, the Frenchman was not afraid to put his left to work either. With admirable leadership and unwavering discipline, the former Juventus man also earned the nickname 'Le Roi' (the King) from fans.

Undoubtedly, Platini set a memorable legacy with his heroics in both club and national football, backed by a plethora of records and silverware glittered throughout his stellar career.

Michel Platini's Career Statistics Club appearances 550 Club goals 297 French caps 72 French goals 41

7 Ronaldo

Career Span: 1993–2011

Ronaldo Nazario, or "O Fenomenon" as he was dubbed, was a creator of pure magic with his right foot, and universally loved by the world of football for his excellence. Relentless injury scares could only do so much to the man, who would miraculously return in even the most unlikely situations.

Most notably, Ronaldo had barely played football in the build-up to the 2002 World Cup, following a devastating setback to his knee in 2000. Yet, the former Real Madrid legend returned unfazed in a Brazil shirt, at the peak of his powers, bringing to light one of the greatest outings by a player the world had ever seen in the competition.

He led his nation to a fifth world championship title with eight emphatic goals, two coming in the final, while sweeping up several individual awards in the process, including a second renowned Ballon d'Or. Above all, his heroics were iconically fashioned by a fascinating choice of haircut to boot.

Ronaldo's Career Statistics Club appearances 481 Club goals 309 Brazil caps 99 Brazil goals 62

6 Franz Beckenbauer

Career Span: 1964–1983

A defender by name, but a one-man army by trade, Beckenbauer could seemingly do anything he wanted, whenever he wanted. Whether it be tackles and interceptions to crumble opposition attacks, pinpoint passes from anywhere on the pitch, or even mazing runs through the park, "Der Kaiser" was one of the most complete outfielders the sport has ever seen. Such exemplary performances would go on to inspire the modern generation of defenders as well.

Beckenbauer had the tangibles to support his work too - a three-peat of European Cups, innumerable league titles and countless individual honors on top, he truly was a football great.

Franz Beckenbauer's Career Statistics Club appearances 622 Club goals 75 German caps 103 German goals 14

5 Alfredo Di Stefano

Career Span: 1945–1966

Alfredo Di Stefano is a name that may often be lost in the back pages of history books, but let it be said, there were times when the Argentinean-born man displayed superhuman traits. After all, he is the only player to have won the most distinguished individual honor in the sport's history - the super Ballon d'Or.

Five consecutive European cups with Real Madrid denoted utter domination over the continent and Di Stefano played a pivotal role in all five too. With goals galore in each competition, including at least one goal in every final, he was a complete force of nature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Di Stefano's hat-trick in the 7-3 deconstruction of Entracht Frankfurt 1960 European Cup final is widely considered as one of the greatest individual performances in the competition's history.

Goals were just the tip of the iceberg for Di Stefano, however, - his contemporaries would even go as far as to label him "the most complete player to have graced the game".

Alfredo Di Stefano's Career Statistics Club appearances 428 Club goals 300 Spanish caps 31 Spanish goals 23

4 Johan Cruyff

Career Span: 1964–1984

Johan Cruyff was one of the most illustrious figures in football for his innovative "Total Football" style which pertains to this day, and many associate him with such pioneering feats.

Equally, Cruyff was also undoubtedly a genius with his feet - that was precisely why he was made the central, most crucial, piece to the earliest implementations of entertaining and free-flowing football. Without the flashy, show-stopper attitude, the Dutchman instead opted to blend artistry with efficiency, embodying what it truly meant to be an elite technician. He once said:

"Technique is not being able to juggle a ball 1,000 times. Anyone can do that by practicing. Then you can work in the circus. Technique is passing the ball with one touch, with the right speed, at the right foot of your teammate."

Johan Cruyff's Career Statistics Club appearances 567 Club goals 322 Dutch caps 48 Dutch goals 33

3 Zinedine Zidane

Career Span: 1989–2006

Though right-footed by preference, Zinedine Zidane could boast a vast catalog of exquisite finishes from either foot. Indeed, one of the finest strikes in Champions League history was netted by the Frenchman in the 2002 final against Bayer Leverkusen - a ruthless volley with his left peg from the edge of the box.

That said, his preferred right side was equally as lethal when it needed to be as well. A series of light touches and close manipulation may deceive defenders of Zidane's style, but just a yard would have been more than enough room for him to unleash a fierce shot at goal or a pinpoint pass into the feet of a teammate. Essentially, he was elegance personified, but with added steel and efficiency.

Zinedine Zidane's Career Statistics Club appearances 689 Club goals 125 French caps 108 French goals 31

2 Pele

Career Span: 1956–1977

For many who come to learn about the history of football, Pele is a name that crops up early more often than not. After pure mastery of the international stage in the 1950s and 1960s, the Brazilian defined an era to his name with his goalscoring exploits. A staggering record of three World Cups and another similarly exceptional world record of 1,279 goals in 1,363 games (including friendlies), the Brazilian is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time.

The one honor he missed out on was the Ballon d'Or which, at the time, was only granted to those plying their trade in Europe. However, the award's history was reimagined in 2016, with a series of "actual" winners labeled for each year in which the continental restrictions were in place, and Pele would have been recipient to seven throughout his scintillating career.

Pele's Career Statistics Club appearances 739 Club goals 683 Brazil caps 92 Brazil goals 77

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Career Span: 2002–Present

The long-withstanding duel between two titans, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, has been a cornerstone of modern football, and in such debates, the Argentine may hold an advantage through his Ballon d'Or record, but let that not take away from his outstanding Portuguese rival.

Although Pele has led the way in history for his relentless goal tallies, it is in fact Ronaldo who tops the list for the most official senior goals. In similar fashion, the Madeira-born man holds several more remarkable records, including the most international goals, and the most goals in Champions League history.

Having proven total domination of English, Spanish and Italian football, all whilst displaying admirable levels of hard work and inspiration to boot - Ronaldo is truly a legend in his own right, and perhaps the greatest among the crowd of right-footers that have graced the sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Career Statistics Club appearances 1017 Club goals 763 Portugal caps 212 Portugal goals 130

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com. Correct as of 02.09.2024