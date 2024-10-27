Key Takeaways Right-footed players can excel at any position, from goalkeeper to striker.

Some of the most legendary figures in world football are left-footed. The likes of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona have produced magical moments that have left fans stunned.

However, as we all know, most players are right-footed and this includes some of the greatest players to ever grace the game such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Pele. Zinedine Zidane is another example, however, the Frenchman was equally adept with both feet, making him a defender’s nightmare.

These right-footed maestros are some of the most inspirational players in the history of the sport, who have left their mark on the beautiful game in a variety of different ways. With that in mind, below is an XI of the best right-footed players in football history.

Greatest Right-Footed XI in Football History Name Position Active Years Total Appearances Lev Yashin Goalkeeper 1949-1971 406 Cafu Defender 1989-2009 701 Franz Beckenbauer Defender 1964-1983 665 Bobby Moore Defender 1958-1979 824 Paolo Maldini Defender 1985-2009 901 George Best Winger 1961-1985 559 Michel Platini Midfielder 1973-1987 630 Zinedine Zidane Midfielder 1988-2006 798 Cristiano Ronaldo Winger 1995-Present 1,240 Johan Cryuff Striker 1964-1984 627 Pele Striker 1956-1977 739

Goalkeeper

Lev Yashin

Arguably the greatest goalkeeper of all time, Lev Yashin gets the nod in goal. The Russian was a very traditional number one, who wasn’t tasked with playing the ball out from the back like goalkeepers are asked to do in the modern game.

Nevertheless, Yashin used his stronger right foot to make incredible saves that no other keeper could make. The colossal goalkeeper was particularly acrobatic and was praised by many for his terrific leadership. The only goalkeeper to win the Ballon d’Or, he was known for his excellent work with his hands, but his personal accolades alone warrant his position in this star-studded team.

Right-Back

Cafu

Brazilian icon Cafu beat plenty of competition to rank as the greatest right-footed rightback in football history. The World Cup winner is not only regarded as one of the best Brazilian players to wear the yellow jersey, but also as one of the best fullbacks of all time.

Cafu, known for his pace and energy that he often used in the final third, used his right foot to evade challenges and dribble with great intensity. The defender would often get to the byline before producing inviting deliveries for the likes of Ronaldo.

Furthermore, Cafu was also brilliantly in the defensive scenario and would take the ball of opposition with ease using his stronger right-foot. As the most-capped player for the Brazil national team with 142 appearances, Cafu had to be selected ahead of other right-footed right-backs.

Centre-Back

Franz Beckenbauer

Franz Beckenbauer was a player ahead of his time. The aggressive centre-back fulfilled his typical duties as a defender such as making interceptions, flying into tackles and being superb in the air. However, the German also used his right foot to make accurate passes that many would associate with a midfielder.

Not only was his passing superior to those in his position, but his dribbling ability was also fantastic. Beckenbauer could glide with the ball at his feet and he would use his stronger foot to go on mazy runs, cutting through the opposition's central midfield. The European Cup winner will go down as one of the greatest players ever, with Beckenbauer having significant success and personal accolades to back up his case as an all-time great.

Centre-Back

Bobby Moore

A historic footballing figure, who showcased some of the best defending in history. Bobby Moore was a defensive mastermind known for his ability to read the game. He was always one step ahead of the attackers and was able to distance himself away from being in difficult situations. Moore would use his preferred right foot to make quick interceptions and clearances.

The defender was described by Pele as the greatest defender he had ever played against, which is praise of the highest order. Moore has the success to further validate this argument, as he captained England to their last and only World Cup triumph in 1966 and will go down in history as one of West Ham’s best-ever players.

Left-Back

Paolo Maldini

In an era where centre-backs are deployed as fullbacks and right-footed players are used at left-back, Paolo Maldini would be an invaluable asset in today’s game. The Italian played primarily as a left back, despite being right-footed and this was because his left foot was far from being considered weak in comparison to his stronger foot.

Maldini is one of the greatest defenders of all time, with the Italy international captaining both AC Milan and Italy for prolonged periods of time. The historic player held the record for appearances in Serie A until he was recently surpassed by Gianluigi Buffon in 2020.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maldini holds the joint record for most European Cup/UEFA Champions League final appearances (8) alongside Paco Gento.

Right Midfielder

George Best

A skilful and dynamic winger, who made everything look easy, George Best was arguably the best player of his generation and will be remembered for his imaginative playing style that got fans off their seats. Best, as a winger, used his right foot to get through the tightest of spaces. The Northern Irishman could beat three or four players at once, dazzling the opposition with his impressive footwork and skills.

He spent the majority of his career at Manchester United and was named European Footballer of the Year in 1968. Best scored some wonderful goals using his right foot and rightly beat off competition from wingers to earn his spot in this team.

Central Midfielder

Michel Platini

Michel Platini had everything you want in a midfielder and his deadly right foot made him a set-piece specialist too. The Frenchman, who was named the best player in the world three times in a row, is mainly known for his impact in the final third.

Platini was a creative genius, able to carve open any defence in the world on his own. He could score from range, beat his man and dictate a game. What made him stand out from other contenders in this position, was his ability to use his left foot in certain situations. However, the midfielder is known mainly for his magical right foot which he used throughout his trophy-laden career.

Central Midfielder

Zinedine Zidane

Speaking of fantastic Frenchman, Zinedine Zidane partners Platini in central midfield in his XI. Despite being a right-footed player, Zidane would often shift the ball to his left before unleashing some lethal finishes.

The France international could do anything on the field. For example, he could control a ball that was zipped into him at any height. Zidane could manipulate the ball like a winger, turn like a midfielder and shoot like a striker. His extraordinary performances on the field were rewarded with a plethora of personal accolades. He won the 1998 Ballon d’Or and was named FIFA World Player of the Year in 1998, 2000 and 2003.

Left Midfielder

Cristiano Ronaldo

Battling it out with Lionel Messi for the number one player of this generation, Cristiano Ronaldo just had to be included in this team. The Portuguese icon is known predominately for the incredible catalogue of goals he has scored.

Although he has found the back of the net with his weaker left and with his head, Ronaldo’s right foot might just be the best in world football. In his prime years, he used his right to skip past challenges in sensational solo runs.

His right foot still has unbelievable power and there’s no surprise that Ronaldo tops the list for the most official senior goals, most international goals and the most in Champions League history. Success has followed Ronaldo his entire career in various leagues, so his inclusion on the left flank is more than warranted.

Striker

Johan Cruyff

A technical genius, who invented his own style of football. Johan Cruyff was a silky player, who used his spectacular right foot to jink past defenders and cooly slot the ball into the back of the net.

Cruyff is probably the greatest Dutch footballer of all time, which is an impressive feat in itself. The talented forward also won the Ballon d’Or on three occasions, in 1971, 1973 and 1974.

He was selected in the World Team of the 20th Century in 1998, the FIFA World Cup Dream Team in 2002 and 2004 and was named in the FIFA 100 list of the greatest players in world football. The variety of finishes he had in his locker ensured his position in the side ahead of Brazilian striker Ronaldo.

Striker

Pele

Completing this legendary side is Brazilian icon Pele. His incredible goal-scoring record illustrates just how good his right foot was. His 1,279 goals in 1,363 games, which does take into account friendly matches, is a staggering record.

Pele is without a doubt one of the greatest players ever and his reputation increased significantly in the 1950s with his scintillating performances on the international stage. The forward thrived off pressure and scored majestic individual goals. Although he was unable to claim the Ballon d’Or, as the award was only given to those playing in Europe, Pele is an inspiration to the sport – and for some, the greatest ever.

