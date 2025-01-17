The right-winger position has seen the best footballers in the world make their name in the sport. As football has evolved, wingers have adapted from the traditional role of providing crosses into the box and are tasked with being one of the leading creative outlets on the pitch.

With blistering speed, exceptional dribbling ability and clinical finishing, some of the biggest and most illustrious names to ever grace the pitch have made their name on the right flank. From the Champions League to the World Cup, right-wingers have featured prominently throughout the biggest successes in the elite competitions.

That being said, below is a list of the 10 greatest right-wingers in football history. From players as far back as the 1930s to those still plying their trade, there are only a few standout names among those considered the best in the position.

Ranking Factors

Legacy - How they are remembered and their last impact on football.

How they are remembered and their last impact on football. Longevity - How long they played throughout their career at the highest level.

How long they played throughout their career at the highest level. Statistics - The ability to consistently score and create goals is the standard on which a winger is judged upon.

The ability to consistently score and create goals is the standard on which a winger is judged upon. Individual Honours - What they achieved during their career.

10 Greatest Right-Wingers in Football History Rank Player Clubs 1. Lionel Messi Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami 2. Garrincha Serrano, Botafogo, Corinthians, Flamengo 3. George Best Manchester United, Los Angeles Aztecs, Fulham, San Jose Earthquakes 4. Stanley Matthews Stoke City, Blackpool, Toronto City 5. Jimmy Johnstone Celtic, San Jose Earthquakes, Sheffield United, Dundee, Shelbourne, Elgin City 6. Gareth Bale Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid, LAFC 7. Luis Figo Sporting CP, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan 8. David Beckham Manchester United, Preston North End, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, PSG 9. Arjen Robben Groningen, PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich 10. Mohamed Salah Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina, Roma, Liverpool

10 Mohamed Salah

Clubs: Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina, Roma, Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is one of two members of this list to be still plying his trade and could very well feature much higher when his career is said and done. 'The Egyptian King' arrived at Anfield via Roma after an unsuccessful spell in the Premier League with Chelsea, but no one could have imagined what he would go on to do.

He ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for a Premier League title and added a sixth Champions League on the way to winning the lot. Salah has taken England by storm with his blistering pace, quick dribbling and ability to cut inside and find the top corner. As things stand, he leads the Premier League in goals and assists and is on track for another record-breaking campaign.

Mohamed Salah Career Stats Appearances 731 Goals 366 Assists 189 Individual Honours Premier League Player of the Year (2018), Premier League Golden Boot (2018, 2019, 2022), FIFA Puskas Award (2018)

9 Arjen Robben

Clubs: Groningen, PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich

Arjen Robben was the definition of a one-trick pony during his career, and yet, no one could stop the Dutchman when he cut inside onto his left foot. Although he won multiple trophies at Chelsea and Real Madrid, it was not until his move to Bayern Munich that he entered conversations as one of the most exciting wingers to play the game.

He took the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final with two goals and two assists along the way before the crushing loss against Spain. However, he scored the match-winner in the 2013 Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund to add to his overflowing trophy cabinet. Robben may not have been the flashiest winger, but he knew what he could do and executed it to perfection. A deserved inclusion into the list.

Arjen Robben Career Stats Appearances 710 Goals 246 Assists 199 Individual Honours UEFA European Championship top assist provider (2004), Footballer of the Year in Germany (2010), FIFA FIFPro World XI (2014)

8 David Beckham

Clubs: Man United, Preston North End, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, PSG

David Beckham holds A-list celebrity status and is a household name across the planet, but his career was forged on the pitch at Old Trafford. Blessed with the best right foot in history, 'Bend it like Beckham' is a term used by aspiring footballers all over. His free-kick against Greece to secure World Cup qualification for England in 2002 is one of the most iconic goals ever to be scored.

A pivotal figure in the 'Class of 92', he was part of Manchester United's 1999 treble-winning side, falling short of Rivaldo for the Ballon d'Or the same year. In retrospect, his move to Real Madrid stunted what could have been a more luxurious career, but he led the way for football on the north American continent with his blockbuster move to LA Galaxy. There can be no list without the number seven.

David Beckham Career Stats Appearances 837 Goals 144 Assists 267 Individual Honours Premier League Playmaker of the Season (1998, 2000, 2001), Ballon d'Or runner-up (1999), English Football Hall of Fame (2008), Premier League Hall of Fame (2021)

7 Luis Figo

Clubs: Sporting CP, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan

A key figure in the Real Madrid 'Galacticos' era, Luis Figo won the Ballon d'Or in 2000 with Barcelona before making the infamous switch to their fierce La Liga rivals. He never looked back as one of the most gifted technical footballers of the early 2000s and quickly became a club legend at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning the 2002 Champions League.

Figo also starred as one of the 'Golden Generation' for the Portugal national side, reaching the final of the 2004 European Championships and the semi-finals of the 2006 World Cup, starring alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. What a career.

Luis Figo Career Stats Appearances 792 Goals 156 Assists 262 Individual Honours Portuguese Footballer of the Year (1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), La Liga top assist provider (1997, 1999), Ballon d'Or (2000), FIFA World Player of the Year (2001), Champions League top assist provider (2005)

6 Gareth Bale

Clubs: Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid, LAFC

One of the most underrated players of the modern generation, Gareth Bale, burst onto the scene at Tottenham Hotspur as a left-back before becoming one of the most exciting right-wingers in world football. The Welsh icon helped Spurs qualify for the 2012/13 Champions League campaign, during which he famously tore apart Inter Milan single-handedly at the San Siro.

After being named the Premier League Player of the Year in 2013, he secured a world-record move to Real Madrid, where he continued to dominate opposition defences with his blistering pace on the way to five Champions League triumphs. Despite the Madridistas turning on him towards the end of his time in Spain, his overhead kick goal in the Champions League final against Liverpool in 2018 will be remembered as one of the best final goals in competition history.

Gareth Bale Career Stats Appearances 665 Goals 225 Assists 154 Individual Honours Premier League Player of the Season (2013), UEFA Team of the Year (2011, 2013), PFA Young Player of the Year (2013), FIFA World Cup Golden Ball (2018)

5 Jimmy Johnstone

Clubs: Celtic, San Jose Earthquakes, Sheffield United, Dundee, Shelbourne, Elgin City

Celtic legend Jimmy Johnstone is one of the best talents to emerge from Scotland. The first on the list to enjoy his playing career in the 19th century, his expert dribbling technique paved the path for a glorious career. 'Jinky', as he was commonly referred to, played a starring role in Celtic's European Cup triumph in 1967.

He finished third behind England legend Bobby Charlton and winner Florian Albert in the Ballon d'Or rankings the same year. But long after his playing days, he is still regarded as one of Scotland's best. He was nominated as Celtic's finest player ever in 2022 and inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

Jimmy Johnstone Career Stats Appearances 356 Goals 86 Individual Honours Ballon d'Or third-place (1967), Rothman's Golden Boot Awards (1970, 1972), Celtic Best Player Ever (2022), Scottish Football Hall of Fame (2024)

4 Stanley Matthews

Clubs: Stoke City, Blackpool, Toronto City

The first recipient of the Ballon d'Or in 1956, Sir Stanley Matthews was knighted during his 27-year playing career before he hung up his boots at hometown club Stoke City, aged 50. A legend of the English game, his blistering speed, pinpoint crossing accuracy, and ability to beat a defender forged a long and distinguished career.

Matthews holds the record for the oldest player to play in the English top division at 50 years and 5 days old and the oldest senior player to represent the England national side at 42 years and 104 days old. Truly paving the way for the next generation.

Stanley Matthews Career Stats Appearances 717 Goals 71 Individual Honours Ballon d'Or (1956)

3 George Best

Clubs: Manchester United, Los Angeles Aztecs, Fulham, San Jose Earthquakes

George Best is the best right-winger to grace English football. To this day, the Northern Irish legend is still regarded as one of the most iconic figures in the sport. He terrorised opposition defenders during his 11-year spell at Manchester United. Best scored the all-important goal to give the Red Devils the lead in the 1968 European Cup final on his way to claiming the Ballon d'Or in the same year.

While his off-the-pitch antics often stole the headlines throughout his illustrious career, his dribbling ability, paired with his knack of creating and scoring goals, ensured he would be remembered as one of the best.

George Best Career Stats Appearances 559 Goals 198 Assists 13 Individual Honours Ballon d'Or (1968), Ballon d'Or third-place (1971), Football League Division Golden Boot (1968), Rothman's Golden Boot Awards (1970, 1971), English Football Hall of Fame (2002)

2 Garrincha

Clubs: Serrano, Botafogo, Corinthians, Flamengo

The story of Garrincha is one of the most remarkable in the history of the sport. Nicknamed "The Little Bird", he had one leg shorter than the other, which proved his greatest strength. Although he spent his club career in his native Brazil, most notably with Botafogo, Garrincha cemented his status as one of the best dribblers of the ball on the international stage.

He lined up alongside another Brazilian legend, Pele, guiding his nation to two consecutive World Cup triumphs in 1958 and 1962. He ended the latter competition with the Golden Ball. A forgotten name to most, but undoubtedly one of the best ever seen.

Garrincha Career Stats Appearances 345 Goals 102 Individual Honours FIFA World Cup Golden Ball and Boot (1962), World Soccer World XI (1962), FIFA World Cup All-Time Team inductee

1 Lionel Messi

Clubs: Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami

Lionel Messi, the greatest footballer of the modern generation, settled the famous Cristiano Ronaldo debate when he lifted the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. While he operated in a more central role towards the latter years of his career, the La Masia product burst onto the scene at Camp Nou aged 17.

The most decorated winner of the Ballon d'Or, the four-time Champions League winner, Messi dominated world football at Barcelona. There is quite simply nothing Messi could not do with the ball at his feet. He is the greatest to ever play the game.

Lionel Messi Career Stats Appearances 1,105 Goals 856 Assists 418 Individual Honours Ballon d'Or (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023), FIFA World Cup Golden Ball (2014, 2022), Copa America Golden Ball (2015, 2021), Champions League Golden Boot (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019)

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-01-25.