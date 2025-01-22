Many world-class wingers have come and gone from the Premier League over the years. Some have gone on to become some of the very best in Europe, and in world football, whilst others have come up through their respective academies and have made the English top flight their home.

In the modern day era, the talent coming up through the ranks is striking, with some of today's biggest names still very early on in their careers. Nonetheless, what they have achieved so far, and the moments of magic they have produced, is good enough to see them already in the conversation for being some of the best players to ever lace up and step out onto the field for a Premier League side.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has carefully curated a list of the 10 greatest right-wingers in Premier League history, and has ranked them according to the following:

Ranking Factors

Goals & Assists - Those whose goal and assists output helped their teams to win titles

Those whose goal and assists output helped their teams to win titles Longevity - How long they competed in the Premier League for

How long they competed in the Premier League for Achievements : Titles, individual awards, etc.

: Titles, individual awards, etc. Impact - Left on teams, and the league as a whole

Rank Player Team/s Premier League Appearances Goals/Assists Achievements 1. Mohamed Salah Chelsea, Liverpool 284 175/82 1x Premier League Champion 2. Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 236 103/37 3x Premier League Champion 3. Gareth Bale Tottenham Hotspur 166 53/22 N/A 4. David Beckham Manchester United 265 62/80 6x Premier League Champion 5. Freddie Ljungberg Arsenal, West Ham United 241 48/29 2x Premier League Champion 6. Raheem Sterling Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal 387 123/64 4x Premier League Champion 7. Steve McManaman Liverpool, Manchester City 275 41/59 N/A 8. Phil Foden Manchester City 181 60/28 6x Premier League Champion 9. Riyad Mahrez Leicester City, Manchester City 284 82/61 5x Premier League Champion 10. Bukayo Saka Arsenal 186 5245 N/A

* Still playing in the Premier League, and therefore, statistics could change.

10 Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

It is hard to believe that Arsenal's 'starboy', Bukayo Saka, is still only 23-years-old, but he is already considered one of the very best wingers that the Premier League has had to offer in its rich history.

Having entered the fray as a teenager, the Three Lions star has catapulted the Gunners' title charge over the last few years, putting on consistent displays and providing the goods in the form of goals and assists when Mikel Arteta's side have needed him the most.

Having already recorded 52 goals and 45 assists in 186 league appearances for the north London side, by the time his career in the English top flight is all said and done, don't be surprised if his numbers support the notion that he is one of the finest talents the league has ever seen.

9 Riyad Mahrez

Leicester City, Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez was introduced to the Premier League when his Leicester City side were promoted to the top flight after winning the Championship at the end of the 2013-14 season.

Whilst he scored just four goals in 30 appearances in his first season, he found his feet by year two, and his 17 goals proved monumental in Leicester's fairytale title-winning campaign.

After four seasons flying down the right flank at the King Power Stadium, he earned a big-money move to Manchester City, where he enjoyed two double-digit scoring seasons in five years, and also won the league another four times. He is considered one of the best African players to have ever played in the Premier League.

8 Phil Foden

Manchester City

A product of City's youth academy, Phil Foden made his Premier League debut in the 2017/18 season when he was just 17-years-old. But it wasn't until the 2020-21 season that he became a regular feature under Pep Guardiola.

Now having completed seven seasons with the club, Foden has won the league six times, and has established himself as one of the best wingers in world football, even though he is arguably even better in the No. 10 position, when he is given the opportunity to play on the half-turn, and attack the spaces in front of him.

The 2023-24 season was one of the very best of the 24-year-old's career so far, where his 19 goals and eight assists in 35 league appearances propelled him to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

7 Steve McManaman

Liverpool, Manchester City

Steve McManaman spent nine seasons between 1992 - the league's inaugural season - and 2005 playing in the English top flight, having left the league to spent four seasons in Spain with Real Madrid. Whilst he won seven trophies with Los Blancos, including two Champions Leagues, it was his play down the flanks at Anfield with Liverpool that put his name on the map.

Playing for his boyhood club, McManaman always gave his best efforts on the pitch, and was rewarded with 41 Premier League goals, whilst he also registered 59 assists, though one of those came when he joined Man City. As such, he is considered one of Liverpool's best ever wingers, and there have been many in the club's history which serves as a testament to just how good he was.

6 Raheem Sterling

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal

Having spent his entire senior career playing in the Premier League, Raheem Sterling will go down as one of the very best. Making his debut in 2012 at the age of 17 as one of Liverpool's youngest ever players, he showed his talent from day one.

Steadily increasing his goals output from the 2012-13 season, and making the switch from Merseyside to Man City, he went five consecutive seasons between 2017-2022 of scoring double-digit league goals, with his best ever campaign coming in 2019/20, where he scored 20 goals in 33 league appearances. Ironically, that was the year when City lost out to his former club in the title race.

After winning four league titles with the Sky Blues, he moved home to London to join Chelsea, and is currently on loan with Arsenal, but has failed to produce anywhere near the numbers he did under Guardiola.

5 Freddie Ljungberg

Arsenal, West Ham United

Freddie Ljungberg was a Premier League stalwart, playing between 1998-2008, with all but one of his 11 seasons spent in the English top flight playing for Arsenal, where he became one of their best ever league players.

His move to north London was somewhat a risky one at the time for the Gunners as he had no prior experience at the top level, having joined from Swedish side Halmstad. Nonetheless, it didn't take long for the winger to get up to speed, showcasing his natural-born talent as he marauded down the right flank effortlessly, and instilled fear in his defenders due to his knack for goalscoring.

Considered one of the best bargain transfers in Premier League history, Ljungberg finished his league career having registered 77 goal involvements in 241 appearances, helping Arsenal to claim two titles, including the infamous 'Invincibles' season, whilst he was also the league's Player of the Season in 2001/02.

4 David Beckham

Manchester United

David Beckham is one of those rare people who get to live out their childhood dream of playing for their boyhood club, doing so with Manchester United. Possessing one of the best right foots in football history, Beckham quickly rose to celebrity stardom, with his free-kick style given the name 'Bend it like Beckham', which even inspired a movie.

Part of United's iconic 'Class of 92', the London-born superstar helped his team win six league titles, including in the 1998/99 season, where Man United would go on to win the treble. Having made 265 league appearances, in which he provided 142 goal contributions, Beckham left in 2003 and moved around Europe, joining some of the most well-known clubs, including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and AC Milan. Between 2007-2012, he was the face of the MLS, with the LA Galaxy, but he will always be considered one of the Red Devils' best ever Premier League stars.

3 Gareth Bale

Tottenham Hotspur

Many forget that Gareth Bale, who is considered one of the greatest right-wingers in football history, started out as a left-back for Tottenham Hotspur when he first started at the club in 2007.

The Welsh wizard was versatile enough that he was able to be deployed on either flank and be effective, but after switching from the No. 3 jersey to the No. 11 jersey, it was when he was situated on the right-hand side that was where he gave defenders more of a problem. This was due to him being able to maraud down the pitch and then use his quick feet to cut inside and have a shot on goal from distance, where he, more often than not, found the back of the net.

2 Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo may be one of the greatest footballers of all time, but he didn't spend long enough in the English top flight to nab the top spot on this list.

Nonetheless, even in his somewhat brief spell in the league, playing six seasons in his first stint with the club between 2003-2009, the Portuguese winger was hugely influential at the club, scoring 84 goals in 196 appearances. His 2007-08 season was particularly impressive, where he notched 31 goals in 34 league appearances, winning his second consecutive Player of the Season award, whilst he not only picked up the Golden Boot, but was also the recipient of the Ballon d'Or.

After moving to Real Madrid for a then-world record transfer fee, Ronaldo spent some time in Italy with Juventus before returning to Man United in 2021, where, in 40 appearances, he scored 19 goals.

1 Mohamed Salah

Chelsea, Liverpool

Since his move to Liverpool in 2017, Mohamed Salah has been a phenomenon, and one of the world's best players. But before that, the Egyptian had prior Premier League experience, having made 13 appearances for Chelsea from 2013-15, though he was underwhelming, scoring just two goals.

However, there is just something about the environment at Anfield which has allowed him to thrive, and in his debut season for the club, he announced himself by scoring 32 goals in 36 league appearances. In his eight seasons at Liverpool, he has registered 18 or more goals every single season.

His 19 goals in the 2019/20 campaign handed Liverpool their first ever Premier League title, and at the time of writing, they are on course for their second, with Salah having scored 18 goals in 21 league appearances thus far. With this glistening form for the Reds, which has seen him win three Golden Boots, and a Player of the Season award, Salah has now put his name firmly in the conversation for being the greatest right-winger to have ever graced the Premier League.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, FBRef and Premier League - accurate as of 22/01/2025.