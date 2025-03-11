What is a Rolls-Royce defender? Well, as described by The Athletic, 'A Rolls-Royce footballer must somehow — and effortlessly — combine muscular power (or, at least, the latent threat of being able to use it if they want to) with graceful movement (often described as “gliding over the turf”) and an impressive top speed… but without being overly defined by any of those things'.

These players make the game look easy, and in the modern game especially, stand out on the pitch. Centre-backs, such as Virgil van Dijk, Paolo Maldini, and Gerard Pique are often described as 'Rolls-Royces', due to their style of play and comfort on the ball, and feature in this list.

Ranking Factors

How easy they make the game look

On the ball ability

Comfort when playing

10 John Stones

Notable Clubs Played For: Everton, Man City

An England and Man City great, John Stones has won everything at club level, and has helped to revolutionise the modern game.

Extremely comfortable on the ball, Stones can play anywhere across the back line, as well as in midfield, as he epitomises the type of player that Pep Guardiola loves. Willing to put his body on the line when he needs to, Stones always seems to play the game at his own pace, as his positioning and ball-playing ability is so good.

An England regular for over 10 years, the Barnsley academy graduate rarely lets his teams down, and has helped to change the way that centre-backs play.

John Stones Career Statistics Club Appearances 412 England Caps 83 Trophies 17

Related 20 Best Defenders in World Football Right Now (Ranked) The 20 best defenders on the planet right now have been ranked in order.

9 Thiago Silva

Notable Clubs Played For: AC Milan, PSG, Chelsea

Having played in six different countries during his career, Thiago Silva has seen it all. First truly becoming a household name in 2009 when he joined AC Milan, the Brazilian defender went on to spend 15 years at the top level, for three of the biggest clubs.

Leaving AC Milan for PSG in 2012, Silva spent eight years with the French giants, winning a whole host of trophies. A fantastic ball-playing defender, Silva made the game look a breeze, as he brought the ball out of defence and helped to progress up the pitch.

Joining Chelsea in 2020 at 36 years old, he helped the London side to win the Champions League, as he continued to show his class. One of the best defenders of the modern era, Silva was always a standout performer for his teams.

Thiago Silva Career Statistics Appearances 759 Goals 49 Trophies 33

8 Ronald Koeman

Notable Clubs Played For: Ajax, PSV, Barcelona

An unbelievable goal-scoring defender, Ronald Koeman's career statistics appear more like an attacker than defender.

Standing at 5 feet 11 inches tall, the Dutchman didn't have the attributes of a typical defender, but his skill and ball-playing abilities helped him make the game look easy. Like many 'Rolls-Royce' defenders, Koeman's positioning, paired with his comfort on the ball, made him stand out as one of the best players around.

Excellent at set-pieces, he could produce moments of magic not usually associated with defenders, as the Barcelona legend played the game at his own pace. Even being the Champions League top scorer in 1994, Koeman was a truly unique player.

Ronald Koeman Career Statistics Appearances 684 Goals 240 Trophies 19

Related 10 Greatest Defenders of the 1980s [Ranked] The 1980s were awash with great defenders and the best were European

7 Gerard Pique

Notable Clubs Played For: Manchester United, Barcelona

A product of the Barcelona academy, while also spending his youth at Manchester United, Gerard Pique was a sensational player who went on to enjoy a fantastic career.

Although things didn't quite work out at Old Trafford, with Pique making just 12 first-team appearances, he would go on to become a legend at Barcelona, where he won almost everything he could. A key part of Pep Guardiola's iconic team, Pique's ball-playing ability was essential to their 'Tiki-Taka' style which teams struggled to cope with.

Winning the World Cup and European Championships with Spain, Pique has been a remarkable player for a number of years. Comfortable on the ball, but also happy to defend when he needed to, he was the perfect modern defender, which helped him to play at the top level for nearly 15 years.

Gerard Pique Career Statistics Club Appearances 667 Spain Caps 102 Trophies 37

6 Rio Ferdinand

Notable Clubs Played For: West Ham, Leeds, Man United

Once the most expensive defender in the world, Rio Ferdinand could have played in any era. With electric pace, strong on the ball, and excellent at thwarting attacks, it is no surprise he spent so long playing for Manchester United and England. A player who wouldn't look out of place in the modern game, Ferdinand was the definition of Rolls-Royce, especially due to his on-the-ball skills.

Almost impossible to get past, he was a favourite of Sir Alex Ferguson for a number of years. Always playing at his own pace, and barely having to get out of first gear, Ferdinand was a special player, who will always be recognised as a Premier League great.

Rio Ferdinand Career Statistics Club Appearances 700 Trophies 15

Related Greatest Manchester United 11 of the 21st Century Featuring club legends such as Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, the greatest Manchester United 11 of the 21st century has been named and ranked.

5 Bobby Moore

Notable Clubs Played For: West Ham, Fulham

The only man to ever lift the World Cup for England, Bobby Moore is arguably the greatest English defender in history. Not just a great leader, Moore was a sensational player who rarely got his shorts dirty, due to his excellent positioning. Always in control, and aware of where everyone is around him, the Englishman could still play in the modern day at the highest level. Also good on the ball, Moore could do it all, and was a key reason for his country's sole World Cup triumph.

A legend for