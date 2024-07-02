Russia has been a powerhouse for producing combat sports athletes for decades. Regions like Dagestan have produced some of the most ruthless wrestlers MMA has ever seen. Just the simple fact that a fighter is Russian has proven to be an intimidating fact. In this story, we'll take a look at the 11 best fighters to ever emerge from the country.

From top modern day UFC competitors such as Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev, to legends like Fedor Emilianenko and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Russia's impact on the sport is impossible to ignore.

In fact, so stacked is the list that the country has produced that we've had to increase the scope of these rankings to 11 entries from the usual top 10.

Ranking factors include:

Professional record

Titles won

Ability in the cage

Overall impact on the sport.

Top 11 Russian MMA fighters ever Rank Name Professional Record 1 Fedor Emelianenko 40-7-1 2 Khabib Nurmagomedov 29-0 3. Islam Makhachev 27-1-1 4. Vadim Nemkov 17-2-1 5. Khamzat Chimaev 14-0 6. Usman Nurmagomedov 18-0-1 7. Andrei Arlovski 34-24 8. Petr Yan 18-5 9. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 10. Alexander Shlemenko 67-15-1 11. Umar Nurmagomedov 18-1

11 Umar Nurmagomedov

Record: 18-1

Umar Nurmagomedov is one of many fighters on this list related to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and trained under the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Umar is related to Khabib as his cousin and is the nephew of Abdulmanap, who died in 2020.

Having started his run inside the Octagon with six-straight wins, including a victory over top contender Cory Sandhagen, Umar suffered his first UFC loss after failing to dethrone bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311. Despite the result, Nurmagomedov equipped himself well in the contest, winning the first two rounds before ultimately being overwhelmed by 'The Machine'. Still only 29, time is on his side to eventually become a champion.

10 Alexander Shlemenko

Record: 67-15-1

Alexander Shlemenko might not be a name that casual MMA fans recognize, but he's got an impressive resume. At age 40 he's amassed 66 wins and just 15 losses and fought as recently as June. He is the former Bellator middleweight champion and has a background in Greco-Roman wrestling. He's fought under the M-1 Global, EFN, and several Russian promotions banners throughout his career which has lasted more than 20 years. He also runs his own promotion, Shlemenko FC, which he also occasionally fights on. His most recent appearance was at Shlemenko FC 10 where he brutally defeated UFC veteran Curtis Millender via first-round TKO. His ground-and-pound finish went viral as fans were shocked he was still fighting with such a high-level performance.

9 Zabit Magomedsharipov

Record: 18-1

Zabit Magomedsharipov might be one of the UFC's biggest what-ifs. Magomedsharipov was the ACB featherweight champion before getting signed to the UFC and many felt he was going to be one of the greatest featherweights of all time. He won all six of his his UFC appearances, three by way of submission before abruptly retiring from MMA. The fighter left the sport in order to become a doctor and now coaches his younger brother, Khasan. If Magomedsharipov had stayed fighting he would have been in his prime and could be a UFC champion today. We'll never know just how truly great he could have been.

8 Petr Yan

Record:18-5

At one time, Petr Yan seemed unbeatable. He ran through the UFC bantamweight division, ultimately winning the title in 2020 when he defeated former champion Jose Aldo. But as swiftly as the former ACB champion climbed, he sunk right back down. Yan's series of bad luck came when he was disqualified while defending his title versus Aljamain Sterling in 2021. His career just hasn't been the same since. He lost a bad decision to Sean O'Malley and was defeated in a rematch with Sterling and a main event versus Merab Dvalishvili. Though his record as of late leaves much to be desired, he's still young and could bounce back if he can find his confidence once again.

7 Andrei Arlovski

Record: 34-24

Andrei Arlovski is the former UFC heavyweight champion and currently holds the record for the most wins in UFC heavyweight history at 23. He's a veteran of the sport having fought under the Strikeforce, WSOF, Affliction, EliteXC, ONE FC and M-1 Challenge banners throughout his more than 20 years in the sport. Arlovski has fought the who's who in the UFC heavyweight division including Francis Ngannou, Stefan Struve, Tai Ruivasa, Stipe Miocic, Frank Mir, Alistair Overeem and more. His latest UFC run came to an end in June 2024 after he suffered a four-fight losing streak. Arlovski has yet to compete since, but insists his career is not over.

6 Usman Nurmagomedov

Record: 18-0-1

Usman Nurmagomedov is one of the best Russians in MMA not already signed to the UFC. He is the cousin of Khabib and trained under Abdulmanap just like Umar, who also appears on the list. He's the current Bellator lightweight champion and has competed in the UAE Warriors and Eagle Fighting Championship. He's currently undefeated in his professional career and has had just four of his 18 wins go to the judge's scorecards and will next compete at the end of January when he defends his title against Irishman Paul Hughes in the PFL.

5 Khamzat Chimaev

Record: 14-0

Khamzat Chimaev is considered one of the biggest prospects in the UFC right now. The Chechen fighter is undefeated in his short career and has gone to a decision just twice. He shot to stardom when he knocked out Gerald Meerschaert in just 17 seconds in September 2020 but his career has been marred with controversy. Chimaev has had trouble missing weight and even single-handedly changed three fights at UFC 279 when he came in heavy. He's also been difficult to pin down. He's suffered from several illnesses stemming from COVID-19 which have seen him pulled from many bouts over the years.

However, he returned to the Octagon at UFC 308 last October and submitted Robert Whittaker in brutal fashion. The 30-year-old should receive a shot at the UFC Middleweight Championship before the end of 2025 if he remains healthy.

4 Vadim Nemkov

Record: 17-2-1

Vadim Nemkov is hands-down one of the best Russian fighters in Bellator. He's a former combat sambo champion and previously held the Bellator light heavyweight title. He broke the record for the most consecutive Bellator light heavyweight title defenses (four) when he defeated Yoel Romero in 2023. He was a 2015 Rizin Heavyweight Grand Prix Semifinalist and returned to heavyweight when he competed, and won the PFL vs. Bellator super belt after submitting Bruno Cappelozza in the second round. He is part of Team Fedor Emelianenko, who will appear later in this ranking.

3 Islam Makhachev

Record: 27-1-1

If we are talking about active fighters, Islam Makhachev is the best and - quite honestly - it's not even close. But when it comes to all-time, he's a solid No. 3. Makhachev is the third fighter on this list from team Khabib. Unlike Umar and Usman, Makhachev is not a blood relation. However, Khabib views him like a brother. Makhachev won the Russian National Combat Sambo Championship and qualified to compete nationally, before a heart condition pulled him from the event. He's the current UFC lightweight champion and ranked as the No. 1 pound for pound fighter in the world by many. The comparison to Khabib is inevitable and the debate over who is better rages on. He has defended his title on four occasions, more than any other fighter in UFC lightweight history.

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov

Record: 29-0

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the best Russian MMA fighters of all time. He ended his career undefeated and left a legacy of fighters behind him even better than he was. In fact, three of them are on this very list. Nurmagomedov's wrestling was unparalleled and even though he didn't break massive records or hold numerous titles, he carved a path for himself in the UFC's history books. If not for the untimely and student death of his father and head coach in 2020, he might even be fighting still today. He held firm to a promise he made to his mother and hung up his gloves after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. He might have even gotten the No. 1 spot on this list but for the fact that he missed weight and pulled out of several fights earlier in his career.

1 Fedor Emelianenko

Record: 40-7-1

Fedor Emelianenko's contribution to MMA, in and outside of Russia is undeniable. He was one of the most feared and respected fighters throughout his nearly 25 year career. He is a former PRIDE heavyweight champion, a four-time combat sambo champion, a seven-time combat sambo national champion, and two-time Russian national judo bronze medalist, among other championships and accolades. He also competed in RINGS, Strikeforce, M-1 Global, Rizin, and Bellator and officially retired from MMA in 2023. He's universally thought to the best fighter to never fight in the UFC. The promotion even honored the GOAT heavyweight by including him as a character in their EA Sports video game. Emelianenko's legacy is felt with his protege's including Vadim Nemkov who is ranked No. 4 on this list. Several of the best UFC fighters have named Emelianenko as the best fighter of all time including Jose Aldo, Georges St-Pierre, and the No. 2 ranked fighter on this list, Khabib.