Summary Russia have had some great players over the years and were a serious force during the Soviet era.

Former Premier League stars Andrey Arshavin and Roman Pavlyuchenko are two of their memorable players from more modern times.

Lev Yashin is regarded by many as the greatest goalkeeper of all time.

Many of Russia's finest players have plied their trade among the European elite. Historical success from their Soviet times as well a European Championship semi-final appearance in 2008 all came before they hosted the World Cup in 2018, when they reached the quarter-finals.

From Andrey Arshavin's superb solo run in the Euros to Igor Akinfeev's penalty heroics in the 2018 World Cup, Russia have had many modern moments to celebrate in recent tournaments. During the Soviet era, the USSR made the semi-finals of the World Cup in England in 1966 and won the first ever European Championship in France in 1960. Taking into account historic successes and the unbelievable talent during a bustling USSR period, here are the ten best Russian football players of all time.

10 Greatest Russian Players in Football History Rank Player 1 Lev Yashin 2 Albert Shesternyov 3 Igor Netto 4 Rinat Dasayev 5 Valentin Ivanov 6 Valery Karpin 7 Aleksandr Kerzhakov 8 Roman Pavlyuchenko 9 Andrey Arshavin 10 Grigory Fedotov

10 Grigory Fedotov

Career span: 1934-1949

Father of Vladimir, a player who holds the all-time appearance record for CSKA Moscow, Grigory Fedotov laid foundations in football not only for his family, but for his country too.

Fedotov senior was a mercurial force in the Soviet world of football in the 1930s and 40s, and although he was never internationally capped, he scored 124 goals in 155 appearances for CSKA Moscow. In 1948, Fedotov became the first player in the Soviet league to score 100 goals, and thus, 'the Grigory Fedotov Club' was born, with all the players who have scored 100 or more goals in Soviet and Russian football since granted membership.

9 Andrey Arshavin

Career span: 1999-2018

Before his four-year stint at Arsenal, Andrey Arshavin was the apple of Zenit's eye and proved himself as a superb talent, sitting just behind the strikers. Things ultimately didn't work out in London - as the player felt alienated by the city and was also played out of position by Arsene Wenger - either up front solely, or sitting off either wing.

Arshavin was an inspiring force for the Russian team that surged to the Euro 2008 semi-finals before defeat to eventual champions Spain. His performances saw him finish sixth in that year's Ballon d'Or. That would've been a fine addition to the Russian Footballer of the Year award he picked up in 2006. Arshavin also notably finished joint-top of the assisting ranks in Euro 2012 - his three assists equal with Mesut Ozil, David Silva, and Steven Gerrard.

Andrey Arshavin's international career Russia caps 75 Russia goals 17 Russia assists 20

8 Roman Pavlyuchenko

Career span: 1998-2022

Another fine offensive threat from that great late-2000s to early-2010s Russian era, is Roman Pavlyuchenko. The lanky striker only retired two seasons ago and his longevity also extended to his exploits in front of goal too. In 489 total league appearances, he notched 179 goals - with 45 of those arriving after age 35.

His 69 league goals for Spartak Moscow in 141 games earned him a move to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur in 2008 and while his initial settling-in period was strained with a new language to learn, Spurs fans knew what he had to offer.

At Euro 2008, Pavlyucheko was part of the Guus Hiddink side that lit up the competition. Pavlyuchenko spent three full seasons at White Hart Lane and scored 21 goals in 78 Premier League games before returning to Russia.

Roman Pavlyuchenko's international career Russia caps 51 Russia goals 21 Russia assists 6

7 Aleksandr Kerzhakov

Career span: 2001-2016

Aleksandr Kerzhakov enters this list as the penultimate modern great before proceedings get dominated by Soviet players. At 5'9", Kerzhakov was an excellent poacher, mainly for Zenit and the Russian national team. He is the country's top scorer with 30 goals in 91 outings and this adds to a superb CV that reflects 204 goals in 510 matches with clubs such as Zenit, Sevilla, Dynamo Moscow, and FC Zurich.

Kerzhakov is in fact the most prolific goalscorer in the history of Russian football, with 233 goals scored in competitive games. Featuring at two World Cups and two European Championships, in 2014 he surpassed the scoring record held by Vladimir Beschastnykh for the Russian national team.

Aleksandr Kerzhakov's international career Russia caps 91 Russia goals 30 Russia assists 18

6 Valery Karpin

Career span: 1986-2005