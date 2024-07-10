Highlights The NBA Summer League gives young players a chance to prove themselves and get ready for the pro game.

Some may treat it as a meaningless tournament, but these six players would disagree.

Two of the greatest scoring performances in summer league history came in the inaugural season of the tournament in 2007.

NBA Summer League, held annually in Las Vegas, has provided a platform for many players to launch their careers over the years. Beginning in 2004 with just six teams, the NBA officially created the tournament in 2007, changing the name from the Las Vegas Summer League to NBA Summer League, with all 30 teams gradually becoming a part of it.

The tournament gives rookies their first taste of NBA action while giving returning players and free agents another chance to impress front offices.

While many players have played their way through the tournament to avoid early injuries, others have used it as an opportunity to announce themselves to the world.

Here are six players who did just that, scorching defenses and adding their names to the Summer League record books.

1 Anthony Morrow – 47 points

The most points he'd ever score in an NBA uniform

Anthony Morrow went undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2008 and signed with the Golden State Warriors as a free agent. He had an impressive rookie season before returning to their Summer League team the following year.

In the Warriors' fifth and final game of the tournament against the New Orleans Hornets, Morrow exploded for 47 points while shooting 18-for-26 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Jump shot after jump shot, Morrow tore apart the Hornets defense, which was helpless against this onslaught.

That Warriors team also featured rookie Stephen Curry , who was only the fourth-highest scorer on the team.

Morrow had a post-game interview after his record-breaking performance that highlighted his mentality going into the game.

"It's Summer League; I want to take it seriously. Last game against the Bulls, I had a tough second half and I didn't get going. I wanted to get going early in this game, and I got that going early. I just wanted to keep it rolling and get the win."

That 47-point game ended up being the most points Morrow would ever score in the league. His official NBA career high was a 42-point game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2012.

Morrow had a nine-year career in the NBA with his final stint coming for the Chicago Bulls in 2017.

2 Marcus Banks – 42 points

He played just one Summer League game, and that was enough

Marcus Banks was part of the legendary 2003 draft class with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade , going 13th overall to the Memphis Grizzlies . They traded him to the Boston Celtics along with Kendrick Perkins on draft night. Banks ended up playing for three teams in his first four seasons in the league and unfortunately, never made a strong impression. That's why he found himself playing in the inaugural Summer League in 2007 when he was entering his 5th season.

Banks was playing for the Phoenix Suns , and featured in just one game before being ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a sore shoulder. But in that one outing, Banks managed to be a part of history, when he set the record for the most points scored in a single game with 42, which was tied later in the tournament by Von Wafer.

When he destroyed the Cleveland Cavaliers in that game, it was evident that Banks was too good for the Summer League. He wasn't even a natural scorer, and was in fact a defense-first guy.

Banks ended up playing for eight seasons in the league, with his last game coming with the Toronto Raptors in 2010. He was traded to the Hornets later but never ended up featuring in a game for them. He had overseas stints in Greece, France, Lebanon, and Qatar, and also played briefly in the Big3 later.

3 Von Wafer – 42 points

An all-time game coming in the first year of the tournament

Von Wafer entered the league in 2005 when the L.A. Lakers drafted him in the second round of the NBA Draft that year. He played just 16 games for them throughout the season, before they waived him. He played one game in the next season for the L.A. Clippers before being waived again.

With just 78 total minutes under his belt in his first two years in the league, Wafer entered the 2007 Summer League to establish himself. And he did it with a bang.

In the first edition of the Las Vegas tournament, Wafer quickly made himself a name to remember, after dropping 42 points for the Denver Nuggets in a loss against the New York Knicks . He averaged a whopping 36.3 points per game in five games on a ridiculous 53.7 percent from the field and 44.0 percent from three. Unsurprisingly, he was named to the All-League team, but missed out on the MVP award with Nate Robinson taking the honors.

Wafer ended up six seasons in the league, with his most successful campaign coming for the Houston Rockets during the 2008-09 season. He was out of the league by 2012, and he ended up playing overseas with stints in China, Greece, Italy, and Russia.

4 Anthony Randolph – 42 points

His historical game came just days before Morrow went off

It's crazy to think that the 2009 Warriors Summer League team not only had Morrow and Curry, but Anthony Randoph as well. Like Morrow, Randolph also joined the Warriors in 2008, after being drafted with the 14th overall pick. He had a decent rookie year, but didn't stand out until he showed out in the Summer League in the following season.

Randolph's best game in that tournament, arguably the best ever of his career, came two days before Morrow's performance. He went off for 42 points in that game, punishing the Bulls on both ends of the floor. He tied Marcus Banks and Von Wafer with that game, but could only hold on to that record for less than two days.

Nevertheless, it was a dominant game from Randolph, who also had four steals and three blocks on zero turnovers. Keith Smart, who was the Warriors' assistant coach then, admitted how he was shocked by Randolph's outing during an interview later.

"We never thought he'd be able to post up and make a play, pass it out or shoot it. We never thought he could face a guy up and shoot a jumper."

Randolph was the Warriors' best player in that tournament, averaging 26.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and 3.0 blocks per game. He was arguably a better choice to win the tournament MVP over Blake Griffin , but eventually fell short.

Randolph played six years in the NBA, with his last game coming in 2014 for the Nuggets. After that, he played in Russia for a few years before joining Real Madrid, where he ended his career in 2023.

5 Furkan Korkmaz – 40 points

The Turkish swingman burst onto the scene with this game

After playing four years professionally in his home country, Türkiye's Furkan Korkmaz started his NBA journey with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2017. He played just 14 games in the regular season and spent the majority of the year in the G-League. In order to prove himself, he returned to the Summer League in the following season, and that decision paid off.

In the 76ers' first game of the tournament against the Boston Celtics , Korkmaz dropped a superb 40-point game on just 10 made shots. He made it rain from deep, going 8-14 from downtown. Step-back threes, pull-up threes, catch and shoot threes, Korkmaz looked unstoppable. The 76ers ended up losing the game, but it felt like they had found a gem after the Turkish wing entered the history books that night.

Korkmaz's role with the 76ers increased following that Summer League campaign, and he remained a rotational player with them until February 2024, when they traded him to the Indiana Pacers . He was waived by them immediately after the trade and has been unable to find a team since.

6 Marcus Sasser – 40 points

The latest entrant in the record books

Marcus Sasser was on his way to a poor start to his Detroit Pistons career before it all changed with a 40-point game in the Summer League in 2023. The Pistons traded up six spots to draft him with the 25th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. In his first four games in Vegas, he had a combined 38 points while shooting a miserable 37.2 percent from the field.

But in the Pistons' final game of the tournament, Sasser gave the Pistons 40 reasons to not regret the pick. He obliterated the Pacers single-handedly, shooting 16-25 from the field and 5-9 from three. He had a slow start to the game with just nine points in the first half but exploded in the second to lead his team to a win.

Sasser had already shown his defensive prowess in his previous games, so his masterclass against the Pacers proved he could be a total package. He showed it at times throughout the 2023-24 season and finished strong, averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting 37.1% from three on 7.0 attempts per game in his final five games.