Scotland, the land of the brave, is a country brimming with legendary warriors such as Braveheart and mythical creatures like the Loch Ness Monster, and it's also home to some of the most iconic and commanding captains to grace football. The Scots tend to be stubborn and courageous individuals who have difficulty accepting defeat. That's why wearing the captain's armband has become such an important honour in the Tartan Army's history, and many of their past and present skippers have left their mark on the game.

Andy Robertson is the nation's current captain, and he's enjoyed a trophy-laden career at club level with Liverpool while also leading by example on the international stage. Countries need to get their captaincy choice correct because of the responsibilities they have in the role of the team leader and main voice. Legendary Scottish coach Sir Alex Ferguson once explained the difficulties that come with skippering a team:

"It's difficult for a captain because sometimes he has to tell the truth to players, you know? The encouragement he's got to give them sometimes can be quite volatile."

Scotland's captains have embodied the characteristics required of a skipper who sets the tone for their team, whether in victory or defeat. Graeme Souness and Colin Hendry were two Tartan Army heroes who weren't afraid to speak their minds while captain. They are just two of many iconic Scots who led the nation, and they did so with aplomb.

Here, the top 10 Scottish captains have been ranked, taking into account longevity with the armband, history made on duty and also their overall career at club and international level.

10 Andrew Watson

Captaincy period: 1882

We kick things off with Andrew Watson, who may have only made three reported appearances for Scotland but helped transcend the game by becoming the first black footballer in the nation's history. He was also the first black player to captain the Tartan Army and led them to wins over England (6-1 and 5-1) and Wales (5-1). He was born in Guyana but moved to Britain during his early childhood. He became financially independent when his father died, and combined a dry goods business with his passion for football.

Watson was the first person of colour to play football in Britain, and he led Queen's Park to two consecutive Scottish Cups in 1881 and 1882, playing for and working as a secretary for then-Britian's largest football team. He was also the first black player to play in the FA Cup, doing so for Swifts FC. The Scottish history-maker was known for his unique style, pace and composure while playing at full-back. He retired in 1892 and passed away in 1921, leaving a lasting legacy in the sport and helping unite the football community.

Andrew Watson Scotland Captaincy Overall caps Goals Assists Caps as captain 3 0 0 2

9 Scott Brown

Captaincy period: Feb 2013–Sep 2017

Image source: Reuters/Action Images

Scott Brown is one of the most polarizing figures in Scottish football due to his fiery personality, which often got him in trouble, but he was a leader who wore the captain's armband on 25 occasions with pride. A hardworking midfielder whose grit and determination were second to none. The outspoken Scot was ever-present during his international career after debuting in a 1-1 draw against the USA in December 2005. He played with energy as a box-to-box midfielder, getting up and down the pitch to put out fires and help the team in transition.

The Scotsman is a Celtic legend who won 23 major trophies with the Bhoys, including 10 Scottish Premierships, of which he was captain for the majority. He isn't a popular name among Rangers fans, but that's understandable, given the Old Firm derby. He was one of the faces of that heated rivalry during his playing days due to his leadership of the Hoops, and his captaincy of the national team echoed Sir Alex's suggestion that a captain must be volatile and truthful. He called time on his international career in September 2017 without appearing at a major tournament.

Scott Brown Scotland Captaincy Overall caps Goals Assists Caps as captain 55 4 2 25

8 Roy Aitken

Captaincy period: Oct 1986–Jun 1990

Roy Aitken was an imposing defender and midfielder whose leadership was one of his main attributes and saw him flourish for Scotland and Celtic as one of Scottish football's all-time greats. His relentless playing style earned him the nickname 'the Bear', and the Parkhead faithful urged him on by chanting 'feed the bear'. He enjoyed a lengthy international career, earning 57 caps, 27 of which were as the Tartan Army's captain, and he led his nation out at the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

Aitken's physical dominance helped the Bhoys win 12 major trophies, including six Scottish Premierships, and he was instrumental in many of those triumphs. His colossal presence made him the perfect candidate for the Scotland captaincy. He was part of the side that pulled off a famous 2-1 win over Sweden at Italia 90', winning the penalty that Mo Johnston netted to seal victory.

Roy Aitken Scotland Captaincy Overall caps Goals Assists Caps as captain 57 1 1 27

7 Graeme Souness

Captaincy period: May 1982–Jun 1986

Souness was one of the greatest Scottish players in history and a player who wore his heart on his sleeve during his 12-year international career, earning 54 caps. There were no flaws in the Liverpool legend's game; an all-rounded, never-say-die midfielder whose tenacious approach in the middle of the park helped the Reds to 16 trophies while at Anfield. He was a mainstay in the national team after debuting in October 1974, appearing in three World Cups, including in 1982 when he was captain of the Tartan Army.

The younger generation knows Souness for his controversial punditry, and his hardman style was rife during his playing days. Souey was prepared to make crunching tackles and go to war with the opposition, which led to many ill-tempered moments during his career. This didn't take away from Champagne Charlie's extraordinary talents, as he was also one of his generation's most technically gifted Scotsmen. He retired from international football in June 1986 after caretaker manager Sir Alex dropped him in the nation's final World Cup game against Uruguay. He claims the former Man United manager was unusually apologetic because of how highly he rated the Kop hero.

Graeme Souness Scotland Captaincy Overall caps Goals Assists Caps as captain 54 4 2 27

6 Gary McAllister

Captaincy period: May 1982–Jun 1986

Image source: Reuters/Action Images

Gary McAllister captained Scotland for four years with a winning mentality, always trying to better himself. This led to a lengthy career that saw him play into his late thirties, displaying his intelligence and high footballing IQ as a nifty playmaker. He bagged five goals and two assists in 57 caps, leading the team at Euro 1996. He enjoyed a phenomenal club career, plying his trade for Leeds United, Coventry City, Liverpool, and Leicester City. He became a cult hero at Highfield Road while making an impact in a short but sweet spell at Anfield.

The Enforcer did just that when he wore the captain's armband, raising the standards of those around him while coming to the fore with Man of the Match performances. He retired from international duty after being booed by a section of fans at Celtic Park during a 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic in April 1999. Gordon Strachan, McAllister's former Coventry manager, spoke about the iconic former midfielder's constant improvement, which signified an enthusiastic love he had for the game:

"Gary McAllister was a far better player physically and intelligence-wise at 35 than he was at 21, because he could take information in and make himself better."

Gary McAllister Scotland Captaincy Overall caps Goals Assists Caps as captain 57 5 2 33

5 Darren Fletcher

Captaincy period: May 2004–Oct 2017

Image source: Reuters/Action Images

Darren Fletcher was a workhorse whose importance for United in the 2000s went under the radar because of the superstar names he had around him. The five-time Premier League title-winning Scotsman was a reliable presence at the heart of the Red Devils' and Scotland's midfield, a superb athlete with a massive engine room. He was just 20 when he captained the Tartan Army to a 1-0 friendly win against Estonia in May 2004 and made 35 appearances as his nation's captain, whose fans fell in love with his passion when representing the country.

Fletch was a standout performer for the Scottish and a leader the nation's youth players looked up to during a period when they failed to qualify for a major international competition. He posted five goals and eight assists in 80 caps. His versatility was crucial, as he put in shifts at defensive midfield, on the right wing, and even in defence at Old Trafford. He helped his teams control games with his excellent passing range, which sometimes goes unrecognized because of Paul Scholes and Michael Carrick's grace on the ball. He was a handyman, willing to help his troops in any fashion, whether taking up a different position or motivating his teammates. His inspirational mentality is primarily why he's the Red Devils' technical coach.

Darren Fletcher Scotland Captaincy Overall caps Goals Assists Caps as captain 80 5 8 35

4 Colin Hendry

Captaincy period: May 1996–Mar 2001

Colin Hendry was a no-nonsense defender whose fearless personality made its way onto the pitch during his career, earning 51 caps and scoring three goals for Scotland. He was as tough as nails and a brute centre-back who opposition attackers feared. His hunger for success earned him the captain's armband for the Tartan Army, which he wore on 22 occasions. Hendry was nicknamed 'Braveheart' and had all the personality traits of the Scottish warrior who rebelled against the English. In fact, he captained his country to a 1-0 win over the Three Lions in a Euro 2000 qualifier.

There are many eye-catching captain performances in Hendry's highlight reel, but he was particularly dogged in a 2-1 loss against Brazil at the 1998 World Cup, leading his team during the tournament. He put his body on the line with constant tackles on Selecao stars Ronaldo Nazario and Rivaldo while going toe-to-toe with the five-time World Champions' midfield great Dunga. His club career was one to look back on fondly, winning the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers and the Scottish Premiership with Rangers. No matter the team he played for, he was their midfield gladiator.

Colin Hendry Scotland Captaincy Overall caps Goals Assists Caps as captain 51 3 0 22

3 George Young

Captaincy period: Apr 1948–May 1957

George Young was a giant defender who used his towering presence to bully the opposition off the ball and assert his leadership, allowing him to become one of the best captains to grace the Scottish game. He captained the Tartan Army at the 1949-50 British Home Championship and wore the armband at the 1958 World Cup, his first appearance in the tournament. Corky was a centre-back who also seamlessly played as a right-back, part of Rangers' Iron Curtain defence that was hugely successful in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

Scotland's iconic former captain earned 54 caps during his international career, including captaining his nation to a 4-2 win over Spain in a World Cup qualifier. The Grangemouth-born Scot was also crucial in a famous 3-1 win at the old Wembley, leading the team with an excellent defensive display. A man-mountain who was inducted into the Scottish Hall of Fame in 2005 and whose patriotism coincided with a stellar captaincy run. He won the Scottish League six times, the Scottish Cup on four occasions and twice a League Cup winner.

George Young Scotland Captaincy Overall caps Goals Assists Caps as captain 53 0 0 48

2 Andy Robertson

Captaincy period: Sep 2018 - Present

Robertson is Scotland's current captain, and he's done an excellent job in the role since Alex McLeish handed him the armband in September 2018. His experience is vital for the Tartan Army, and he is a proven winner who won every trophy on offer at Liverpool. He wrote his name in the history books as the Scot's most-capped skipper in June 2024 in a 2-2 against Finland, and he's been arguably Steve Clarke's most important player during his reign, leading his side out at Euro 2024. He's a modern left-back whose energy drives his team on while a creative machine, bagging three goals and 10 assists in 76 caps.

Robbo boasts a motivational personality that demands the best from his teammates and himself, a match made in heaven for captaining his nation. He alluded to his mentality and how he doesn't fear anyone:

"My attitude when I go onto the pitch has always been fearless. I've never gone into a game fearing anything or anyone."

Robertson continues to roll back the years for club and country and his voice is a loud presence for Scotland in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He's Mr Reliable, always doing his utmost to ensure he leads his nation to victory.

Andy Robertson Scotland Captaincy Overall caps Goals Assists Caps as captain 76 3 10 54

1 Billy Bremner

Captaincy period: Oct 1968–Sep 1975

Billy Bremner was the personification of a leader who always put the team first and excelled while wearing the armband for club and country. He was small but had all the attributes of a midfield dynamo, boasting an excellent passing range, remarkable stamina and elegance on the ball that won the hearts of Scottish fans. The late Bremmer posted three goals and two assists in 54 caps, captaining his nation during the 1974 World Cup, where they went unbeaten, only exiting the competition on goal difference. He led by example, ensuring his teammates were committed to the cause; he was at the forefront of the Tartan Army's rise during the 1970s.

Brock's contributions as a captain were significant at club level with Leeds, where he became a fan favourite at Elland Road. He twice captained the Peacocks to the English First Division title and lifted the FA Cup and League Cup. Brazil icon Pele hailed the Stirling-born Scot as one of the best players of his generation, and his influence on the Scottish game can't be disputed: a versatile midfield general whose leadership makes him the most outstanding skipper in his country's history.

Billy Bremner Scotland Captaincy Overall caps Goals Assists Caps as captain 52 3 2 39

Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt and Eu-Football.info. Correct as of 14.10.2024.