Alex McLeish excelled as a defender, player, and Scotland manager.

Andy Robertson is a standout defender with major club honours and the Scotland captaincy.

Scotland has been blessed with some of the most dominant defenders in football history. Although there has been a slight decline in the quality of these defenders, there are still some standout names in the current squad.

Andy Robertson is a name that springs to mind with the left-back winning all major honours with Liverpool at club level. The defender is also the captain of the national team and that is quite an accomplishment in itself.

Icon Alex McLeish is another example of a brilliant defender, who went on to have a very successful career at club and international level. He even went on to become manager of the Scotland national team, although this stint was relatively short. With that in mind, here are the 10 best Scottish defenders who have worn the famous dark blue jersey.

Greatest Scotland defenders in Football History Rank Name Caps Years Active 1. Danny McGrain 62 1967-1988 2. Andy Robertson 76 2009-Present 3. Alan Hansen 26 1973-1992 4. Richard Gough 61 1979-2001 5. Wille Miller 65 1971-1990 6. Alex McLeish 77 1978-1995 7. Billy McNeil 29 1957-1975 8. Sandy Jardine 38 1964-1982 9. Colin Hendry 51 1982-2003 10. John Greig 44 1961-1978

10 John Greig

Years Active: 1961-1978

First on this list is John Greig, who over time became a Rangers legend. A loyal and devoted player, who joined the Scottish giants at just 17 years old. During his 17-year playing career, he made over 700 appearances for the club and eventually became captain. Greig led the club to their first continental trophy, lifting the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

The defender was part of the side that secured a 3-2 win over Dynamo Moscow in Barcelona. Greig was given the title ‘The Greatest Ever Ranger’ and this achievement alone warrants his selection on this list. In terms of his international career, the Scotsman donned his country's armband on 15 occasions. Significantly, he was the captain in their iconic 3-2 win against England at Wembley in 1967.

9 Colin Hendry

Years Active: 1982-2003

Although Colin Hendry didn’t make his international debut until the age of 27, he will go down as one of the best centre-backs produced by Scotland. He managed to amass over half a century of caps and was also captain on several occasions.

Most notably, he captained his country in the 1998 World Cup. His last appearance for Scotland came in 2001 in a match where he scored a double in a 4-0 thrashing of San Marino. His performances and accomplishments at club level grabbed the headlines. The dominant defender played a crucial role in the Premier League for Blackburn Rovers, and he was part of the famous title-winning side of 1994. For that reason, he also goes down as one of the best the English top-flight has seen.

8 Sandy Jardine

Active years: 1964-1982

Over the years, the Tartan Army have had numerous quality starting left-backs and an equally good backup on the bench. However, the same can’t be said for the other side of defence, where they have typically been short of a quality option.

Nevertheless, Sandy Jardine is an exception, with the talented right-back now considered as one of the most decorated players in football history. He played for Rangers and Hearts as well as representing the national side.

His ability to read the game and his great technical skills made him one of the best full-backs during this period. Jardine won the Scottish Footballer of the Year award on two occasions, first while at Rangers in 1975 and then towards the end of his career as a 37-year-old playing for Hearts in 1986. The Ibrox icon played a crucial role in Rangers’ treble-winning season in 1976 and 1978; at the same time, he appeared in two World Cups for his country.

7 Billy McNeil

Active years: 1957-1975

Just like Greig, Billy McNeil was devoted to one club. However, he was considered an icon in an extremely talented Celtic squad. He was captain of Jock Stein’s team that won nine consecutive Scottish League titles. Furthermore, he also won seven Scottish Cups and six League Cups during this period.

His most memorable moment came in 1967, when he captained the Bhoys' ‘Lisbon Lions’ to their European Cup victory in 1967. The Scottish giants beat Inter Milan 2-1 at the Estadio Nacional in the Portuguese capital.

This meant McNeil became the first British player to lift the European Cup, as well as Celtic becoming the first British team to win the competition. After making a club-record 822 appearances, McNeil enjoyed various successful managerial stints with Aberdeen and former club Celtic.

6 Alex McLeish

Active years: 1978-1995

McLeish, who sits fourth in Scotland’s most capped list, more than justifies his inclusion on the list with success at club, international and as a manager. The Scotsman made his international debut against Portugal in 1980 and actually played in midfield. However, he is remembered for his terrific performances as a centre-back, where he spent the majority of his career.

The defender played for Aberdeen during their 1980s glory year, making nearly 500 league appearances for the club and at international level, he won 77 caps for Scotland. He formed a formidable partnership with Willie Miller and restricted the number of caps that the great Alan Hansen received. He represented his country at three World Cups during his international playing career.

5 Willie Miller

Active years: 1971-1990

Willie Miller struggled to get international recognition in the early stages of his career. He made his debut for Scotland in 1975 and managed just two more caps in the five years that followed.

His reputation increased when Aberdeen began to pick up under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson. The Dons won the Scottish top-flight in 1981 and Miller immediately began to cement his position in the international setup.

He played in both the 1982 and 1986 World Cup but suffered a career-ending injury which restricted him from being included in the 1990 squad. After establishing himself on the international scene, Miller went on to captain his country on nine occasions.

4 Richard Gough

Active Years: 1979-2001

Richard Gough had a very successful career and was an integral part of the national team setup. The defender’s international career began with a 2-2 Euro qualifying draw with Switzerland. This came just months before his 1983 Scottish title triumph with Dundee United. Gough also played in the 1986 and 1990 World Cups; he captained the Scotland side at Euro 92 in Sweden.

During his international career, he wore the captain's armband eight times in 61 caps, scoring six goals in the process. Gough controversially quit international football at the age of 31 after a public fall-out with manager Andy Roxburgh.

3 Alan Hansen

Active Years: 1973-1992

Not only was he a Scotland great, he was also a Liverpool icon, considered to be one of the best centre-backs to play for the Reds. His performances at club level probably put him among the greatest-ever players to wear the Liverpool shirt.

Alan Hansen did struggle for regular minutes at international level and this was mainly because of the strong partnership of McLeish and Miller. If this formidable pairing wasn’t one of the main components of the Scotland team, then Hansen would likely have made the appearances he deserved. Despite winning just 26 caps, Hansen was a gifted player who never complained and always performed at an exceptionally high level.

2 Andy Robertson

Active Years: 2009-Present

Regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world, Andy Robertson nearly claims the top spot on this list. Since making the big move to Liverpool in 2017, the energetic full-back has gone on to win all major honours with the Reds and has established himself as a world-class talent.

Robertson was deservedly appointed captain of the national team by manager McLeish. He made his first international appearance against Poland in 2014 and scored his first international goal against England later that year.

As he approaches his prime years, it is unlikely that Robertson will lose his place in the international side as they strive for success at a major final. Although he is surrounded by better players at club level, the defender continues to impress for Scotland at left-back. The 30-year-old is known for his great athleticism, relentless work rate and his ability to read the game at an exceptional level.

1 Danny McGrain

Active Years: 1967-1988

Danny McGrain secures his remarkable international and club career. The defender is well known due to his incredible 17 years at Celtic. He went on to play 659 games for Celtic, winning seven league titles, five Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.

McGrain also made a staggering 62 caps for his country, which eventually saw him become captain. Although he was primarily a right-back, he often had to play on the left-hand side due to the performances of Jardine, but he was equally impressive at left-back.

At the World Cup in 1974, he played in all three of Scotland’s undefeated games, despite suffering from extreme thirst. During the tournament he lost nearly two stone, only to be diagnosed as a diabetic upon his return.

Later he admitted that he would have died had Scotland not been eliminated. McGrain appeared in two World Cups, making five appearances and during this period he never lost a game. The fullback is regarded as one of Scotland’s greatest players.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27.10.24.