Key Takeaways Scotland has produced iconic managers like Sir Alex Ferguson & Bill Shankly, known for their successes at top clubs.

Former football players like George Graham & Tommy Docherty have excelled in management after their playing careers.

Jock Stein is remembered for leading Celtic to European Cup glory, while Bill Struth is honoured as one of the greatest Rangers managers.

Scotland has produced some of the most iconic and successful managers in football history. Some of these managers have had the opportunity to manage the national team, while others have excelled at club level.

Many of these coaches are former players who have performed exceptionally and then decided to continue to their career in the dugout. Players who are natural leaders are typically touted to become managers after they have retired.

A prime example of this is Sir Kenny Dalglish, who is one of the greatest British players of all time and proved to be a fine manager too after he hung up his boots. However, of all the Scottish coaches, the great Sir Alex Ferguson shone the most, first at St Mirren and Aberdeen and then during his hugely successful 26-year reign with Manchester United.

With that in mind, here are the greatest Scottish managers in football history.

Greatest Scottish managers in football history Rank Manager Teams Managed Major Honors Won 1. Sir Alex Ferguson St. Mirren, Aberdeen, Manchester United Two Champions Leagues, 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups, one European Cup Winners’ Cup, three Scottish leagues, four Scottish Cups and one Scottish League Cup. 2. Jock Stein Celtic, Leeds United, Dunfermline Athletic, Scotland One European Cup, 10 Scottish league championships, eight Scottish Cups and six Scottish League Cups. 3. Sir Matt Busby Manchester United, Scotland Five English First Division titles, two FA Cups, five Charity Shields and one European Cup 4. Bill Shankly Carlisle United, Grimsby Town, Workington, Huddersfield Town, Liverpool Three First Division titles, one Second Division title, two FA Cups, three Charity Shields and one UEFA Cup. 5. Sir Kenny Dalglish Celtic, Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers Three First Division titles, two FA Cups, one League Cup, one Football League Super Cup, four Charity Shields, one Premier League and one Scottish League Cup. 6. Bill Struth Rangers 18 Scottish League titles, 10 Scottish Cups and two League Cups. 7. Jim McLean Dundee United One Scottish Premier Division and one Scottish League Cup 8. Walter Smith Scotland, Rangers Ten Scottish Premier Division titles, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups 9. George Graham Millwall, Arsenal, Leeds United, Tottenham One Football League Trophy, two First Division titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, one Charity Shield, one Centenary Trophy and one European Cup Winners' Cup. 10. Tommy Docherty Scotland, Manchester United, Derby, QPR, Sydney Olympic, Preston, South Melbourne, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Altrincham One FA Cup, one League Cup and English 2nd tier champion.

10 Tommy Docherty

Managerial Years: 1971-1988

Tommy Docherty represented Scotland as both a player and manager. He played for several clubs, such as Preston North End and had 25 caps for the national team.

During his managerial career, he was in the dugout of several clubs. With one of the most decorated managerial CVs in football, Docherty enjoyed spells with Chelsea, Manchester United, Aston Villa, QPR, Porto and Derby County. He also took the opportunity to manage the Scotland national team and retired in 1988 after a long and successful career on the pitch and in the dugout.

9 George Graham

Managerial Years: 1980-2001

One of the few managers in the list to make a name for themselves without ever managing in his homeland. George Graham is praised for his work at Millwall, where he took them from the English Third Division all the way to the top flight.

At Arsenal, he delivered eight pieces of silverware, which included two league titles and the European Cup Winners’ Cup, becoming one of their finest-ever managers. Graham also guided Leeds United into the UEFA Cup before ending his managerial career with a League Cup triumph with Tottenham.

8 Walter Smith

Managerial Years: 1991-2011

Walter Smith began as an assistant manager before taking up his first managerial position at Rangers. Smith was assistant to the likes of Jim McLean, Sir Alex Ferguson and Graeme Souness and he clearly took advice from these great names as he had a trophy-laden career as a manager.

In his two spells with Rangers, he won 21 major honors, also taking the club to the UEFA Cup final in 2008. He had respectable spells at both Everton and Scotland, guiding the national team 70 places in the rankings for international sides.

7 Jim McLean

Managerial Years: 1971-1993

Jim McLean will be remembered for his successful 22-year spell at Dundee United. The Scotsman is both the longest-serving and most successful boss in the club’s history.

When he took over, United were in no position to compete for European titles, but McLean made this distant dream a reality. The club reached the European Cup semi-final in consecutive years, but lost out narrowly on both occasions to Roma and IFK Gothenburg. However, McLean’s men beat the likes of Barcelona and his team won the league in 1983 against all the odds. His side managed to pip Celtic, Aberdeen and Rangers to a huge league title.

6 Bill Struth

Managerial Years: 1920-1954

Being successful at one of the biggest clubs in Scotland was always going to warrant a place on this list. Bill Struth is regarded by fans worldwide as the greatest Rangers manager of all time, completely transforming the side and taking them to the pinnacle of Scottish football.

During his time with the Gers, he won 30 trophies, which included 18 league titles and 10 Scottish cups. He became the first Scottish manager to win a domestic treble, when he clinched all three trophies in 1949. As a result of his impact on the club, the main stand at Ibox was named after him in 2005. Struth passed away in 1956 and was buried in Craigton Cemetery, which overlooks the iconic Ibrox Stadium.

5 Sir Kenny Dalglish

Managerial Years:1985-2012

A simply fine footballer who probably doesn’t get the respect he deserves for his managerial career. He seamlessly continued Liverpool’s dominance in the 1980s and was praised for his role at the club following the Hillsborough Disaster.

He attended multiple funerals, including four in one day as he tried to show his respect to the 96 fans who lost their lives in this tragic incident. After his successful stint with his beloved Liverpool, Dalglish moved to Blackburn Rovers and following a four-year transitional period he guided the club to their first league title in over 80 years.

The Scotsman went on to manage Celtic but wasn’t as successful, although he did win a League Cup in 2000. Following an 11-year break from managerial duties, Dalglish returned to the dugout at Liverpool, who were not competing on the same fronts compared to his first managerial stint at the club. However, like he did at Celtic, the manager won the League Cup, adding to his previous Anfield successes.

4 Bill Shankly

Managerial Years:1949-1974

The man who began the Liverpool revolution. Before Shankly arrived at the club, the club were in the Second Division with little chance of earning promotion to the top flight. The Scot, who passed away in 1981, took the Reds from their lowest point to a prolonged period of dominance.

During his 15-year spell at the club, the manager guided Liverpool to three league titles, two FA Cups and the UEFA Cup. He will be regarded by many as Liverpool’s greatest-ever manager, mainly because of the way he transformed the side and took them to the pinnacle of world football. In his memory, the club erected the famous Shankly Gates one year after he passed away.

3 Sir Matt Busby

Managerial Years: 1945-1958

Sir Matt Busby will forever be remembered in football history for the manner in which he rebuilt Manchester during their lowest point in tragic circumstances. The impact the Bellshill man had on this club is indescribable and the club would be nowhere near the position they are today without the Scot.

Busby began his managerial stint in the dugout at Old Trafford and he created a formidable side. Despite large domestic success, the manager craved a European triumph. However, tragedy struck. On the way home from a tie against Red Star Belgrade, a plane carrying the squad and coaching staff crashed in Munich. This disaster saw twenty people killed.

After recovering from this traumatic incident, Busby rebuilt the club with the likes of Denis Law and George Best at the centre of the stage. Eventually, his desire was fulfilled and United won the European Cup in 1968.

2 Jock Stein

Managerial years: 1957-1985

Jock Stein is regarded a Celtic legend and will forever be remembered as the first-ever manager to lead a British club to a European triumph in 1967, as the Lisbon Lions brought home the European Cup. Taking a team of players all born within 30 miles of Glasgow and guiding them to a significant European triumph is an achievement that is unlikely to be repeated in football history ever again.

The Scotsman has received praise from some of the most decorated managers in football history and is regarded by some as the greatest manager not only in Scotland, but in world football. At Celtic, Stein won 10 league titles and eight Scottish Cups. The manager also led the Scots to the 1982 World Cup, but tragically died before the next World Cup.

1 Sir Alex Ferguson

Managerial years (1975-2013)

Regarded by many as one of the best managers in football history, Sir Alex Ferguson began his managerial career in more humble surroundings. Starting at East Stirling, ‘Fergie’ began rising through the ranks in Scottish football. His reputation as a manager really began to pick up at Aberdeen. The iconic manager took them to the pinnacle of Scottish football with huge European and domestic triumphs.

Breaking the Celtic and Rangers dominance is an incredible feat in itself, but winning both the European Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup grabbed the attention of Manchester United. Although we all remember Ferguson for the highs of his Man United tenure, he was almost sacked in the early stages of his career in England.

Described as a ‘failure’ by the British media, the Scotsman’s United tenure was saved by a Mark Robins goal that secured his first trophy at the club. Ferguson never looked back and began to piece together a team that would dominate the world for the next decade.

United put an end to Liverpool’s dominance during this period and won a dramatic treble in 1999. This colossal accomplishment is regarded by many as Ferguson’s greatest-ever triumph, although winning the Premier League title three times in a row is probably a close second. In his 26-year stay in Manchester, the greatest Scottish manager of all time managed to guide the club to a remarkable 38 trophies.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 20/10/2024