For a nation who have had little international success in recent years, Scotland have had some excellent players. Those who've impressed north of the border have often made their way down south to the Premier League to further showcase their abilities, in a more competitive league.

In fact, the greatest division in world football wouldn't be the same without a steady influx of Scottish talent supplementing those from English academies and stars imported from foreign top flights. Here we will be taking a look at some of the greatest Scottish players to play in the Premier League, in a list which includes multiple league title winners and individuals with outstanding legacies.

Ranking Factors

Achievements

Impact on the league

Overall ability

10 Scott McTominay

Premier League Clubs: Man United

Making his Man United debut in 2017, Scott McTominay has gone on to make 178 appearances in the Premier League. During his time with the Manchester club, where McTominay came through the academy, the Scot was never able to lock down a long-term starting role in the team, but when he did feature he was always reliable.

An all-action midfielder, who is able to play in both attack and defence, McTominay was often underappreciated whilst in the Premier League. Capable of popping up with key goals, as demonstrated by his impressive goal record for the national side, McTominay would be a great addition to any side. He has a great eye for a pass, but is also strong in the tackle and dominant in the air. It is no surprise he has quickly become a fans' favourite for Napoli, since joining them in the summer of 2024.

Scott McTominay Premier League Statistics Appearances 178 Goals 19 Assists 4

9 Christian Dailly

Premier League Clubs: Derby, Blackburn, West Ham

In a career which spanned over 20 years, Christian Dailly was a popular figure wherever he went.

A tough-tackling, no-nonsense defender, Dailly had spells with Derby, Blackburn, and West Ham in the Premier League, but was unfortunately relegated with all three clubs. A vocal leader on the pitch, Dailly was always reliable, and performed consistently during his career, which endeared him to the fans of his teams.

Statistically, Dailly would appear to have had a bad time in the Premier League, only having 37 clean sheets during his 196 appearances, but that doesn't tell the full story of a player who would give anything for his team, and was a tough test for any forward.

Christian Dailly Premier League Statistics Appearances 196 Goals 4 Clean Sheets 37

8 Brian McClair

Premier League Clubs: Man United

Brian McClair spent over a decade at Man United, making over 350 appearances, including 162 in the Premier League.

Often used as a back-up striker, to the likes of Eric Cantona and Mark Hughes, McClair was always ready to deliver when called upon. A lethal striker, who will be best remembered for his goal in the 1994 FA Cup final, McClair won four Premier League titles at Man United, under Sir Alex Ferguson.

As he got older, McClair became more of a midfielder, often being deployed to mark opposition threats out of the game due to his excellent tactical understanding and work rate. A real favourite of Fergie's McClair was an excellent and dependable all-round footballer.

Brian Mclair Premier League Statistics Appearances 162 Goals 18 Assists 13

7 Charlie Adam

Premier League Clubs: Blackpool, Liverpool, Stoke

The definition of a wand of a left foot, on his day Charlie Adam was a midfield maestro.

First appearing in the Premier League with Blackpool, Adam was deadly from set pieces, but also had great vision to play direct passes on the counter-attack. After impressing with Blackpool in their only season in the Premier League, Adam earnt himself a move to Liverpool. However, he struggled to make an impression on Merseyside, and left the club after just one season and 28 appearances.

Adam's next move was to Stoke, where he settled in straight away. 156 appearances over seven years followed, and Adam was a much loved figure at the club. His greatest moment in the league was in 2015, where he scored one of the Premier League's greatest goals by striking from inside his own half at Stamford Bridge, against Chelsea.

Charlie Adam Premier League Statistics Appearances 207 Goals 33 Assists 25

6 Colin Hendry

Premier League Clubs: Blackburn, Coventry

Potentially best known by those in England as being the man chipped by Paul Gascoigne during Euro 1996, Colin Hendry was a fantastic footballer.

Hendry made almost all of his Premier League appearances for Blackburn, and was a key part of the famous team that won the league in 1995. Hendry was feared by opponents and respected by teammates due to his no-nonsense approach and hard-man attitude.

Known as 'Braveheart', Hendry was the sort of person you would love to have on your side, as he was willing to do anything for the team.

Colin Hendry Premier League Statistics Appearances 218 Goals 8 Assists 75

5 John McGinn

Premier League Clubs: Aston Villa

A pivotal part of Aston Villa's recent success, John McGinn is a wonderful footballer.

Loved by team-mates and adored by supporters for his workrate and endeavor, the signing of John McGinn in 2018 is one of Aston Villa's best of recent times.

Helping the club return to the Premier League in 2019 by scoring in the play-off final, McGinn was an instant success at Villa, and he has continued to go from strength to strength. In 2024, as the club qualified for the Champions League under Unai Emery, McGinn played in 35 out of the 38 league games, only missing the other three through suspension.

His non-stop running and ability to find a killer pass or finish at the key moment helped McGinn to endear himself to the Aston Villa faithful, and he is on course to become a true club icon.

John McGinn Premier League Statistics Appearances 174 Goals 16 Assists 19

4 Duncan Ferguson

Premier League Clubs: Everton, Newcastle

An Everton legend, and known for being one of the hardest players in Premier League history, Duncan Ferguson was an animal.

'Big Dunc' spent over a decade at Everton across two spells, as well as two years at Newcastle in a 16-year career which saw him score plenty of goals. An absolute bully and a nightmare for defenders, a story goes that Fergsuon once hospitalised two men who tried to break into his house, which paints a picture of how physical and strong he was.

A true target man who is adored by the Everton faithful, Ferguson was a match for any defender on his day, and not many enjoyed the test against him.

Duncan Ferguson Premier League Statistics Appearances 269 Goals 68 Assists 24

3 Gary McAllister

Premier League Clubs: Leeds, Coventry, Liverpool

Gary McAllister was already 27 at the start of the Premier League, but that didn't stop him imprinting a legacy on the new-look English top flight.

First representing Leeds, McAllister was a midfield general, captaining the club for two years. During his time at Leeds, they achieved Champions League qualification, which McAllister was a huge part of. After six years with the Yorkshire club, the midfielder moved to Coventry at age 31.

McAllister enjoyed four good seasons with Coventry, and was a key figure in their midfield during their relegation battles. He then left and joined Liverpool, aged 35. Despite his age, McAllister went on to have a great impact on Merseyside, with Gerard Houlier describing him as his most "inspirational" signing for the club. McAllister was an artist on the ball, and enjoyed a fantastic career at a high level.

Gary McAllister Premier League Statistics Appearances 325 Goals 49 Assists 47

2 Darren Fletcher

Premier League Clubs: Man United, West Brom, Stoke

Undoubtedly the most decorated player on this list, Darren Fletcher had an incredible career.

Winning five Premier League titles during his time with Man United, Fletcher was a very intelligent player who could play in a number of roles in midfield. Either deployed as a box-to-box midfielder or sitting deeper dictating the game, Fletcher often went unnoticed, but every action supported the team. He was very physical, a great tackler and a reliable passer, which made him a favourite of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Fletcher went on to have spells with West Brom and Stoke after leaving Man United, and sits second on the all-time appearance list for Scotland in a remarkable career.

Darren Fletcher Premier League Statistics Appearances 341 Goals 23 Assists 27

1 Andy Robertson

Premier League Clubs: Hull, Liverpool

After joining Liverpool from Hull in one of the biggest bargain signings in Premier League history, Andy Robertson has gone on to become one of the best left-backs the league has ever seen.

Tenacious, energetic, and everything Jurgen Klopp looked for in a player, Robertson was a major part of their success under the German, which included a league title in 2020. Regularly popping up with assists, and revolutionising the full-back positions alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, Robertson has a had a major impact on the Premier League.

Constantly pressing his opponents, and being a nightmare to play against, it is no surprise he ranks in first place on this list. Arguably the greatest in his position in the world for a number of years, Robertson is

the best Scot to ever play in the Premier League.

