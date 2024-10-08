In recent years, the Scottish national team have been far from blessed with prolific strikers, but throughout history, the Tartan Army have boasted some lethal marksmen. The modern era hasn’t been kind to Scotland, qualifying for few international tournaments, and not performing at those they did attend, and a lack of out-and-out goalscorers has been apparent.

However, there have been many incredible strikers from Scotland in history, who have scored goals all over the world for both club sides and the Scottish national team. With this in mind, we will be taking a look at the 10 greatest Scottish strikers in football history.

Ranking factors:

Goal record

Career achievements

Impact

11 Ally McCoist

Notable Clubs: St Johnstone, Rangers

These days Ally McCoist is known as one of British TV's more likeable pundits but he also forged a playing career that had him up there with the best goalscorers in Europe.

In fact, McCoist won the European Golden Shoe twice in 1991-92 and 1992-93 as he mustered up an incredible 98 goals in all competitions across both seasons. In total, McCoist scored 355 goals to become Rangers' all-time top scorer and fired the Ibrox outfit to ten league titles, as well as a Scottish Cup and a Scottish League Cup.

He also ranks fifth for all-time goals for the Scottish national team, with 19 from 61 outings. McCoist never quite delivered outside of Scotland, enduring an underwhelming stint at Sunderland before signing for Rangers, but the sheer volume of goals suggests he could've made it anywhere if given the chance and the right kind of service.

10 Charlie Nicholas

Notable Clubs: Celtic, Arsenal, Aberdeen

A goal scoring machine across two spells at Celtic, as well as with Arsenal, Charlie Nicholas had a great career.

Winning the league title twice with Celtic and a Scottish Cup, Nicholas had a successful time in his homeland. Starting out at Celtic, where he quickly became known as one of the brightest talents around, Nicholas had a lot of interest in England. Ultimately, he joined Arsenal, where he went on to win a League Cup, thanks to two goals from himself in the final against Liverpool.

After plenty of goals and five years in London, Nicholas returned to Scotland, first with Aberdeen and then back to Celtic, where he continued to score goals. For the national side, Nicholas made 20 appearances, netting five goals, in a 17-year career full of glory.

Charlie Nicholas Career Stats Appearances 445 Goals 154

9 Andy Gray

Notable Clubs: Dundee United, Aston Villa, Wolves

Starting out at Dundee United as a teenager, Andy Gray quickly showed himself to be a talented player. A powerful forward, famed for his ability in the air, Andy Gray was a constant threat.

After a great start to life at Dundee United, Andy Gray moved to Aston Villa, where his form continued. He won the First Division golden boot in his maiden season with 25 league goals, before 29 goals in his second year earned him the PFA Young player and PFA Players player of the year awards. A British record £1.5 million move to Wolves followed, where he went on to score the winning goal in the 1980 League Cup final.

Trophies and goals went hand-in-hand for Gray, in an excellent career. He would then embark on a commentary career where the became the standout analyst on Sky Sports.

Andy Gray Career Stats Appearances 513 Goals 185

8 Lawrie Reilly

Notable Clubs: Hibernian

A one club man, Lawrie Reilly was a fantastic servant to his hometown club. Not only is he the club's all-time record appearance maker, but he also scored a lot of goals.

Scoring 238 goals, Reilly was a part of Hibernian's ‘Famous Five’ attacking line, which led the club to three Scottish titles.

Internationally, the goals continued to flow, with Reilly scoring 22 times in 38 appearances for the Scottish national side. Reilly is the fourth all-time leading scorer for Scotland, and was inducted into the Hampden hall of fame in 2005.

Lawrie Reilly Career Stats Appearances 253 Goals 185

7 Hughie Ferguson

Notable Clubs: Motherwell, Cardiff, Dundee

A player who was top scorer in Scotland on three occasions, Hughie Ferguson was the definition of a goal machine.

Starting out at Parkhead, before moving to his hometown club Motherwell, Ferguson ended up as the club's all time leading scorer with a quite incredible goal record. 284 goals in 301 games for Motherwell is remarkable, and prompted Cardiff to sign him in 1925 for £5,000.

Ferguson enjoyed four great years with Cardiff, where he was the club's top scorer in each year, but his finest moment came when he scored the winning goal against Arsenal in the 1927 FA Cup final, to give the club their solitary FA Cup triumph.

Finishing his career with Dundee, Ferguson had an excellent career, and is undoubtedly one of the greatest forwards Scotland have ever produced.

Hughie Feruguson Career Stats Appearances 435 Goals 363

6 Jimmy McGrory

Notable Clubs: Celtic, Clydebank

Jimmy McGrory is the most prolific goalscorer in British top-flight football history. With an almighty 445 goals in 468 games for Celtic, McGrory is unsurprisingly the club's leading marksman.

Internationally, he continued to find the net well, scoring six times in his seven international caps.

Throughout his career, McGrory netted an incredible 48 hat-tricks, a Scottish football record, as well as scoring eight goals in one game. A true goalscorer, McGrory was nothing short of incredible in front of goal, and is an absolute Celtic legend.

With a goal record as good as McGrory’s, it is no surprise he is so loved by the Glasgow club.

Jimmy McGrory Career Stats Appearances 475 Goals 481

5 Stevie Chalmers

Notable Clubs: Celtic, Morton, Partick Thistle

Stevie Chalmers turned out for five clubs during his career, but it was Celtic where he had the greatest impact.

The club's fourth all-time leading scorer, with 231 goals during his 12-year spell, Chalmers is famed for his goals, but it was one in particular that earned him legendary status. With just five minutes left of the 1967 European Cup final, with the score 1-1 against Inter Milan, Chalmers fired home to win the trophy for Celtic. Alongside his remarkable goal-scoring exploits, that late winner at the Estadio Nacional in Lisbon would forever ensure he is loved at Celtic Park.

Internationally, his career wasn't too impressive, making just five appearances, although he did find the net three times.

Stevie Chalmers Career Stats Appearances 483 Goals 245

4 Hughie Gallacher

Notable Clubs: Newcastle, Chelsea, Derby

One of Newcastle's best ever players, Hughie Gallacher scored goals everywhere he went.

Netting 130 times in 160 Newcastle appearances, it is unsurprising that he is so well-loved on Tyneside. Also playing for Chelsea, Derby, Notts County and more during a career filled with goals, Gallacher certainly knew where the net was as he ended his career with over 400 goals in 554 games.

Helping Newcastle to the First Division title in 1926/27 is the height of his career, but he also won a Scottish Cup with Airdrieonians at the start of his playing days.

Internationally, the goals were in full flow, too. An incredible 24 goals in just 20 games is testament to his goal scoring ability, in a career that has him remembered as an all-time Scotland great.

Hughie Gallacher Career Stats Appearances 404 Goals 554

3 Jimmy Johnstone

Notable Clubs: Celtic, Sheffield United

Another member of the Celtic side that won the 1967 European Cup, Johnstone is considered by many to be the greatest Celtic player of all time.

The European Cup was Celtic's fifth trophy of the 1966/67 season, alongside the Scottish League, the Scottish Cup, the Scottish League Cup, and the Glasgow Cup. After this unbelievable season, Johnstone was voted in third place for the Ballon d'Or.

His ability was described as being a 'gift from God', with quick feet, determination and a true eye for goal. Although he doesn't have the goal record of some of the others on this list, Johnstone's ability beyond the goals is hard to ignore, and it is no surprise he is seen as the best to wear the famous green and white hoops of Celtic.

The 1967 Celtic side is the best they have ever produced, arguably the best in Scottish football history, and Jimmy Johnstone was a pivotal part of it.

Jimmy Johnstone Career Stats Appearances 565 Goals 134

2 Denis Law

Notable Clubs: Man City, Man United

Part of a select group of people who can say they have played for both Man City and Man United, Denis Law is one of the greatest goalscorers in Scottish football history.

Law spent the opening years of his career traveling around, starting at Huddersfield, before moving to Man City and Torino. Law scored goals for all these clubs, but it wasn't until he joined Man United in 1962 that he settled down and was truly at home, becoming one of the greatest forward players in the club's history. Law went on to spend 11 years with Man United, where he won two league titles, the European Cup and the FA Cup.

Third on the United all-time scorers list, just behind Bobby Charlton and Wayne Rooney, Dennis Law had a remarkable career, capped off with winning the 1964 Ballon d'Or.

For the national side, Law netted 30 times in 55 appearances, making him joint top scorer, alongside a certain Kenny Dalglish.

Dennis Law Career Stats Appearances 485 Goals 227

1 Kenny Dalglish

Notable Clubs: Celtic, Liverpool

Kenny Dalglish is joint top scorer for the Scottish national team, but his club career was arguably even more impressive as one of the most decorated footballers of all time.

Coming through at Celtic, where he ultimately became the club's captain, Dalglish was prolific in front of goal, netting 111 times in 204 games for the Glasgow club. Winning a whole host of trophies, Dalglish enjoyed a great eight years at Celtic, before departing for Liverpool, in a move that was very unpopular with the Celtic fanbase at the time. Dalglish was ultimately booed by fans on his return to Celtic Park during a testimonial game, demonstrating their dislike for his departure.

At Liverpool, Dalglish was incredible. For many, he is the club's best ever player, and earned himself the nickname 'king'. Scoring a great number of goals, 118 in 355 games, and being the driving force behind the club's success, Dalglish cemented himself as a Liverpool legend. Winning six English league championships, the FA Cup, four League Cups, five FA Charity Shields, three European Cups and one European Super Cup, Dalglish had a glistening spell at Liverpool.

For Scotland, Dalglish made 102 appearances, which is the record, and scored 30 goals, which is also a record. Dalglish is a legend of Scottish football, and the greatest they have ever produced.

Kenny Dalglish Career Stats Appearances 559 Goals 229

