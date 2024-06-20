Highlights Senegal legends Aliou Cissa, Papa Bouba Diop and Sadio Mane all feature in a list filled with footballing talent.

Lions of Teranga shocked the world by defeating France at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Senegal won their first ever African Cup of Nations in 2021 against Egypt.

Senegal's footballing history is littered with brilliant talents from generation to generation. Making their international debut back in 1961 as an independent nation, the Lions of Teranga have produced some wonderful stars over the decades. Senegal are currently 17th in FIFA's World Rankings at the time of writing and tasted continental success in 2021 with their first ever AFCON.

That win against Egypt in Cameroon finally made good on two runners-up appearances in 2002 and 2019, and stood Senegal in good stead to compete for another win in the near future. While a next generation merge into modern times, they do so, supported by the heritage of being champions, and those greats that paved the way before them. Here are 10 of the best ever players from Senegal.

10 Aliou Cisse

Career Span: 1994-2009

A hardworking defensive midfielder who could play at centre-back if required, Aliou Cisse began his career in France with Lille and very briefly Sedan, before moving to PSG. Following four years in Paris, with a loan to Montpellier to boot, Cisse had stints in England with Birmingham City and Portsmouth before returning to Sedan and then Nimes.

As a player, Cisse is best recognised for captaining the Senegal national team at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, where his team made it all the way to the quarter-finals after famously beating France. He also captained the team which reached the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations Final.

He has coached his nation since 2015, following a rise through the ranks with the U23 side and while he lost out in his playing days - Cisse put those past failures to bed when he became the first Senegalese manager to win the tournament in 2022 after reaching the final in 2019.

Aliou Cisse's International Career Appearances 35 Goals 0 Assists 0

9 Papa Bouba Diop

Career Span: 1996-2013

Affectionately nicknamed ‘the Wardrobe’ by fans in England, Papa Bouba Diop was an imposing defensive midfielder, also adept in defence. Diop was considered a physically strong and aggressive player. His playing style, position, and ability drew comparisons to former France holding midfielder Patrick Vieira.

Like Vieira, Diop would of course play in the Premier League with Fulham and Portsmouth, where won the FA Cup in 2008. He also played in Switzerland for Neuchatel Xamax and Super League winning Grasshoppers in 2001, in France for Lens and in Greece for AEK Athens. At the latter, he won the Greek Cup in 2011.

Diop's second of a total of 11 international goals for Senegal was his most important. It arrived in a 1–0 victory over then-world champions France in the opening match of the 2002 FIFA World Cup. This was also Senegal's first ever match at the tournament. Additionally, he played in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, with Senegal finishing as runners-up in 2002.

Tragically, Papa Bouba Diop passed away in 2020 at the age of 42 following struggles with a type of motor neurone disease. Despite the illness taking away this powerful figure far too soon, his physical presence, legacy and undeniable ability will never be forgotten around both Senegal and the world.

Papa Bouba Diop's International Career Appearances 63 Goals 11 Assists 0

8 Tony Sylva

Career Span: 1993-2010

Goalkeeper Tony Sylva spent the majority of his 16-year professional career in France. Playing in 157 Ligue 1 games during eight seasons, he predominantly represented AS Monaco and Lille. Although he spent nearly a decade at the service of Monaco, he featured mainly for the reserve team during his spell, providing backup for Fabien Barthez and Flavio Roma. He made his debut in Ligue 1 in 1999 and contributed six appearances as Monaco won the title that term.

Before leaving in 2004, the keeper saw several loans elsewhere before Lille enabled him to really make his mark. Never appearing in fewer than 30 league games in his four years with Les Dogues, he helped his team to second place in 2004–05. For Senegal, Sylva earned 83 caps during nine years and was the starting stopper for that famous 2002 World Cup as the Taranga Lions reached the quarter-finals in their first appearance in the competition.

Tony Sylva's International Career Appearances 83 Clean Sheets 28

7 Henri Camara

Career Span: 1998-2018

Yet another member of Senegal’s 2002 squad, Henri Camara was a journeyman striker who saw a 20-year career wind through 18 different clubs. For UK-based readers, he notably appeared for a number of teams like Wolverhampton Wanderers, Celtic, and Wigan Athletic among others. This came after establishing himself alongside Papa Bouba Diop in Switzerland, as well as a goal-laden spell at Sedan in France.

Although, through looking at Camara’s club record, it’s clear to see that he never really found his home - he was a fine asset at international level. After making his debut in 1999, Camara went on to play in that fairytale run in the 2002 World Cup, scoring two goals, including a golden goal, in the Round of 16 against Sweden, which took them to the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Henri Camara's International Career Appearances 99 Goals 29 Assists 5

6 Roger Mendy

Career Span: 1978-1995

Deemed by many to be among the best Senegalese defenders of all time, Roger Mendy was a pioneering figure for African players moving to Europe. His career started with nine seasons at Senegalese giants Jeanne d'Arc club school in the capital Dakar. In this time he earned the first of his 87 international caps, at the age of 17.

In 1985 his feats earned him a move to Toulon in France, where he spent three seasons before a move to Monaco, with whom he reached the European Cup Winners' Cup final in 1992. He made history in 1992 when he became the first Senegalese player to play in Serie A when he signed for Pescara. Mendy effectively made the first steps for both his country and his continent in Europe, and held the door open for all that followed.

Roger Mendy's International Career Appearances 87 Goals 3

5 Eduoard Mendy

Career Span: 2011-Present

Edouard Mendy didn't have an easy path to the top. He was relegated twice while at French side Cherbourg, but he also famously spent several months on unemployment benefits. He joined Marseille as a fourth-choice keeper, and it was only in 2017, at then-second-tier Reims, that he secured a starting position.

After helping Reims secure promotion - and an impressive debut season in Ligue 1 - he moved to Rennes, where he caught the attention of Chelsea. The assertive goalkeeper, with a penchant for a camera save, became a firm favourite at Chelsea and became the first African goalkeeper to play in a final of the UEFA Champions League since Bruce Grobbelaar in 1985.

Chelsea defeated Manchester City 1–0 in the final and Mendy equalled the record of most clean sheets in a UCL season with nine, the same as Santiago Canizares in 2000–01 and Keylor Navas in 2015–16. The giant keeper was also a key component of Senegal's historic first continental success in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. With the rest of the team, he was awarded the distinction of Senegal's National Order of the Lion. Mendy now plies his trade in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ahli.

Edouard Mendy's International Career Appearances 83 Clean Sheets 28

4 Idrissa Gana Gueye

Career Span: 2007-Present

Tireless defensive midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye arrives in this list as Senegal's record cap holder and holds the distinction of being the first Senegalese player to reach over 100 caps. After beginning his career at Diambars, Gueye joined French club Lille's reserve team in 2008. He would go on to play for the side's first team from 2010 to 2015, winning a Ligue 1 and Coupe de France double in 2011, before moving to England with Aston Villa.

After just a year, he signed for fellow Premier League club Everton before returning to France with PSG in 2019. Gueye scored seven goals in 111 games for the Parisians, winning both Ligue 1 and the French Cup twice and helping them reach the 2020 Champions League final. Gueye returned to Everton in 2022. After making his international debut in 2011, Gueye was part of the Senegalese squad at the 2012 Summer Olympics. He then played for Senegal at two FIFA World Cups and five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. Following defeat in the 2019 final, he helped his country win the 2022 showpiece. He too, received the National Order of the Lion.

Idrissa Gana Gueye's International Career Appearances 111 Goals 7 Assists 5

3 Kalidou Koulibaly

Career Span: 2009-Present

Another of Senegal’s decorated AFCON winners, and yet another current Saudi Pro League player, Kalidou Koulibaly has earned his time in the Middle East after a stellar career in Europe. Born in France to hardworking Senegalese parents, Koulibaly began his professional club career with Metz in 2010, before moving to Belgian club Genk in 2012.

There, he won the Belgian Cup in his first season and attracted interest from bigger clubs with some commanding formative showings. Napoli signed the towering centre-back in 2014, and after becoming a well-loved adopted son in Naples (Koulibaly was named as an honorary citizen of Naples in 2019), he won the Supercoppa Italiana title, as well as the Coppa Italia in 2020. After an inconsistent spell at Chelsea, Koulibaly now plies his trade with Al-Hilal where he has already added to his trophy cabinet, winning the league and Super Cup.

On his football journey, he has previously recalled:

"All the kids were running around playing football with no shoes, and I was really upset by this, I guess. My mom says that I was begging her to go to the store and buy shoes for everybody, so I could play football with them. But my mother said, “Kalidou, just take your shoes off. Go play like they do.” In the end, I threw off my shoes and went to play barefoot with my cousins — and this is where my football story begins. When we got back to France, I was playing every day in the little park by our house."

Koulibaly proudly made his senior debut with Senegal in 2015, and was a member of the Senegal squad that participated in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. He also represented Senegal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup the following year, and subsequently helped his team to the final of 2019’s AFCON. The crowning glory for Koulibaly and Senegal, arrived when they won the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, beating Egypt in the final.

Kalidou Koulibaly's International Career Appearances 81 Goals 1 Assists 4

2 Jules Bocande

Career Span: 1978-1993

Like the previously covered Roger Mendy, Jules Bocande arrives on this list as another gifted, early export from Senegal to Europe. Bocande began his professional career in 1978 at Senegalese club Casa Sport before his immense scoring ability took him to Belgium.

He enjoy prolific spells at both RUS Tournaisienne and Seraing, yet a transfer to Metz truly signalled his brightest stint. He scored 25 goals in the 1985-86 season to finish top scorer of the then Championnat de France and like Mendy, held the door open to other Senegalese pros of the future as one of the first Senegalese footballers in the country.

Bocande then moved to PSG before he enjoyed a particularly goal-happy period at Nice where he netted 25 goals in 98 league games. He later played for Lens and Eendracht Aalst before retiring in 1993. For his country, Bocande participated in the 1986, 1990 and 1992 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring 20 goals in 73 appearances in the process. Upon retirement, Bocande became the national side’s head coach before working further in the backroom staff.

Considered by many to be one of Africa’s finest players, the striker was named an African Football Legend by CAF in 2009. Unfortunately, like Diop on this list, Bocande is another who left us too soon. In 2012, he died following a stroke. He was just 53. The Senegalese FSF president, Augustin Senghor, solemnly honoured the fallen legend:

“It's an enormous loss for Senegalese football. We knew that he was suffering. Bocande revived Senegalese football. He gave everything to Senegalese football through his talent and his commitment.”

Jules Bocande's International Career Appearances 73 Goals 20

1 Sadio Mane

Career Span: 2011-Present

Known for his trophy-getting, quick-thinking pressing, impressive dribbling and speed, as well as finishing with aplomb, Sadio Mane ranks as the best Senegalese footballer on this list. Like Bocande, Mane also wore the colours of Metz, yet found his feet at RB Salzburg in Austria. After winning a league and cup double in the 2013–14 season, Mane transferred to English club Southampton for a club record fee of £11.8 million.

At St Mary’s, Mane’s ridiculous, seemingly-innate goal-scoring ability continued. A total of 21 goals in 67 league outings certainly turned heads as much as his Premier League record did - the fastest hat-trick, scored in 176 seconds in a 6–1 win over Aston Villa in 2015.

Time at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp reaped a historic Premier League title and a Champions League win among other silverware. His 90 league goals in 196 games as part of a mercurial trifecta that included Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah cemented himself into the PL’s domestic heritage before stints at Bayern Munich and now Al-Nassr continued the trends of goals and trophies. With those final two clubs in his career he has won three trophies: 2022-23’s Bundesliga and DFL-Supercup, and 2023’s Arab Club Champions Cup.

Internationally, Mane is recognised as Senegal’s finest scorer with 43 goals in 107 appearances and his nation’s second-most capped player since his debut in 2012. He represented Senegal at the 2012 Olympics, as well as the 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations. In the 2019 tournament, Mane helped Senegal to a runners-up finish, and a year later, was named African Footballer of the Year. In 2021’s tournament, Senegal tasted victory against Salah’s Egypt in which Mane scored the winning spot-kick and was also named the Player of the Tournament.

Jurgen Klopp on Mane as he departed for Bayern in 2022:

“The goals he scored, the trophies he won; he is a legend, for sure, but also a modern-day Liverpool icon. Since he first stepped through the door, he made us better. If someone had told us in that moment what he would go on to contribute and achieve for this club, I’m not sure it would have been possible to comprehend in that moment. Not the scale of it at least. Sadio made it all possible."

Sadio Mane's International Career Appearances 107 Goals 43 Assists 26

