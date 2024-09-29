Key Takeaways There have been some devastating set piece takers throughout the years.

Lionel Messi does not top the list with Cristiano Ronaldo not in the top 10.

Andrea Pirlo and David Beckham feature highly.

Every Liverpool fan will remember where they were when Trent Alexander-Arnold produced that quick corner for Divock Origi to complete that famous comeback win against Barcelona in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League campaign. Then there's the David Beckham free kick against Greece that took England to the 2002 World Cup. These are just two of several set pieces that will live long in the memory of football fans.

Set pieces can be one of the most important ways of getting on the attack, and that even includes a throw-in; just ask Stoke City hero Rory Delap. Corners, free-kicks and penalties give teams a chance to either break up the opposition attack or to try their luck at goal. They have led to some of the most critical moments in football history and have sometimes defined players' careers.

Here, we look at the top 10 players in football history who have made set pieces an art form with their consistent threat from a stoppage of play.

10 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Set-piece speciality: Free-kicks and corners

Trent Alexander-Arnold has become one of modern football's best ball-playing right-backs with his extraordinary vision and wide range of passing abilities. His right foot has whipped up many memorable moments for Liverpool, including that corner against Barca five years ago at Anfield. There's a reason he's the Premier League's top assisting defender in history (59 assists).

Former England manager Gareth Southgate's decision to experiment with Alexander-Arnold in midfield at Euro 2024 didn't quite work out as planned. However, there was a method behind the madness, as the Reds' vice-captain's creativity is astounding, and he's also deadly with free-kick opportunities. How about that sumptuous curler he hit in a 3-1 win over Fulham in the 2023-24 Premier League campaign? A scorcher to add to his growing list of set-piece brilliance.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Set-Piece Statistics Overall Goals and Assists 19/83 Direct free-kick goals 8 Penalties 0

9 Toni Kroos

Set-piece speciality: Free-kicks and Corners

Toni Kroos hung up his boots in the summer of 2024, and his pair of Adidas Adipure should be hung in the Louvre, given the resume of stunning free-kicks he scored during his illustrious career. Germany fans won't need reminding of his remarkable effort in a 2-1 win over Sweden at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, playing a one-two with Marco Reus and curling home from a tight angle on the edge of the box.

It wasn't just the Germans who benefitted from his stellar set-piece-taking abilities. Many of the 99 assists he registered for Real Madrid were due to his ability to find his man with an astute ball in the box. None more so than the corner that met Dani Carvajal's head in the La Liga giants' 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the 2023-24 Champions League final, his final game in Los Blancos colours.

Toni Kroos Set-Piece Statistics Overall Goals and Assists (Real Madrid) 73/166 Direct free-kicks goals 3 Penalties 1

8 Diego Maradona

Set-piece speciality: Free-kicks and Penalties

Diego Maradona was renowned for his vision, passing, ball control, and exemplary dribbling abilities, which left defenders in tatters. He was also a menace from set-piece opportunities, often curling home gorgeous free-kicks, as he did for Napoli in a 1-0 win over Juventus in the 1985-86 Serie A campaign. There weren't any flaws in El Pelusa's game, and he wowed fans every time he took to a football pitch.

The 1986 World Cup winner was potent from the penalty spot, netting 54 of the 58 penalties he took during his illustrious career. Nobody took the ball away from Maradona when the referee pointed to the spot. A set-piece master who came to the fore in big moments.

Diego Maradona Set-Piece Statistics Overall Goals and Assists 159/105 Direct free-kick goals 14 Penalties 54

7 Zico

Set-piece speciality: Free-kicks

Zico enjoyed a legendary career, and arguably, his best attribute was his unique free-kick style, which made him deadly in dead-ball situations. The Brazilian icon leant back and raised his knee to strike the ball, and more often than not, it found the back of the net. His technique made him unpredictable, and goalkeepers feared the sight of him readying himself to take a free kick.

O Galinho is estimated to have scored an astounding 101 free kicks during his career. He once explained the art behind his free-kick wizardry and how there were two key aspects:

"There were two fundamental points, the first is the supporting leg, it must always be directed towards where I wanted to put the ball and it's so important. I had to stay still and firm to balance the whole body. Then, where I should hit the ball with my feet because I mostly used the inner part of my foot."

Zico Set-piece Statistics Overall Goals and Assists 67/13 Direct free-kicks 62 Penalties 18

6 Ronaldinho

Set-piece speciality: Free-kicks

Ronaldinho's free-kick abilities are something England fans know all too well about after his iconic chip on David Seaman at the 2002 World Cup. The Three Lions goalkeeper was left dumbfounded when the Barca icon managed to lift the ball over him from 35 yards to guide Selecao to a 2-1 win in the quarter-finals.

The unfortunate Seaman claims Gilberto Silva told him that Ronaldinho didn't mean to do it after the game. That's telling of just how formidable Ronnie was when given the chance to try his luck with a free kick. He netted 40 free kicks during his club career and was also capable from the penalty spot. The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner was a nightmare for the opposition because not only couldn't you stop him when he had the ball at his feet in play, but a set-piece opportunity often meant trouble as well.

Ronaldinho Set-Piece Statistics Overall Goals and Assists 202/171 Direct free-kick goals 40 Penalties 73

5 Roberto Carlos

Set-piece speciality: Free-kicks

Roberto Carlos' left foot was special and could produce magic moments, especially from set-pieces. The Madrid legend hit several stunning strikes during his career, most of which were free kicks at the Santiago Bernabeu. His greatest free-kick? You needn't look further than his 33-yarder for Brazil against France in the 1997 World Cup when he took a '20-yard run up' as Andy Gray put it on commentary.

Carlos was appropriately named 'The Bullet Man' because of his pinpoint shooting ability and free-kick mastery. It was a sight to behold when the iconic left-back picked the ball up, placed it down, and prepared to smash home from long range.

Roberto Carlos Set-Piece Statistics Overall Goals and Assists 101/145 Direct free-kick goals 31 Penalties 7

4 Lionel Messi

Set-piece speciality: Free-kicks and Penalties

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest player in history, and many of his highlight reels feature a ton of iconic free-kicks and penalties. There's his scorcher against Athletic Bilbao for Barca in the 2008-09 La Liga campaign, the first free-kick he bagged in his career. He rolled back the years at Inter Miami and netted an equally exquisite strike on his debut for David Beckham's co-owned MLS franchise. The eight-time Ballon d'Or has the tendency to find the back of the net in the most demanding of situations.

La Pulga is just as phenomenal from the penalty spot. From 12 yards out, he is one of the most reliable players in history. The Blaugrana's all-time top scorer was one of Argentina's heroes in their shootout victory over France in the World Cup final two years ago in Qatar.

Lionel Messi's Set-Piece Statistics Goals and Assists 737/356 Direct free-kick goals 54 Penalties 85

3 Juninho

Set-piece speciality: Free-kicks

Juninho Pernambucano is the king of free kicks, scoring the most in history, which shows just how dangerous the Brazilian legend was in such situations. The Lyon icon mastered and perfected the art of free kick-taking. His knuckleball approach was simply outrageous, making him arguably the greatest free kick taker in history.

Little Junior made striking free-kicks look easy, bagging 77 during his career, and all of them were hits that took your breath away. He could find the net from pretty much any angle, and if you're making Germany great Oliver Kahn look silly as he did for Lyon against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in 2003, you must be doing something right.

Juninho's Set-Piece Statistics Overall Goals and Assists 120/111 Direct free-kick goals 77 Penalties 16

2 David Beckham

Set-piece speciality: Free-kicks and Corners

David Beckham's trademark free-kick technique was one fans tried mimicking during his playing days, but nobody could 'Bend it' quite like Becks. The Manchester United and Madrid hero not only curled the ball with aplomb, but he also did so with the world watching, as was the case against Greece to book England a ticket to the 2002 World Cup.

Free-kicks were Beckham's forte, and if you have a film named after your ability to bend it in from 30 yards, you rightly deserve your place as one of the all-time greats at set-piece taking. Teams were wary of giving away free-kicks and corners when Goldenballs was on the opposition because he consistently found his man with an eye-of-the-needle corner or the back of the net with a sensational strike.

David Beckham's Set-Piece Statistics Overall Goals and Assists 127/225 Direct free-kick goals 43 Penalties 4

1 Andrea Pirlo

Set-piece speciality: Corners, Free-kicks and Penalties

Andrea Pirlo had nerves of steel that made him undeniable in set-piece situations and one of the greatest playmakers in history. How about scoring a panenka from the penalty spot against England at the European Championships in 2012? It was a sublime effort that Joe Hart could only smirk at. That was just one of many iconic set pieces that the Italian midfield maestro produced, and you definitely didn't want him taking a corner.

Roberto Baggio best described Pirlo's set-piece abilities by saying he could anticipate play before others, visualize, and create moments others couldn't. It's why the AC Milan and Juventus legend was so consistent from free-kick situations, often finding the top corner with his right foot, creating so many magical moments during his trophy-laden career. The Italians know how to cook up a storm in the kitchen, and Mozart did that on the pitch. It was his bellissimo ability to do damage from any set piece that means he tops the list.

Andrea Pirlo's Set-Piece Statistics Overall Goals and Assists 73/133 Direct free-kick goals 35 Penalties 27

