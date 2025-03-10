Sheffield United's long 135-year history has seen countless players represent the club's red and white striped kit. The South Yorkshire side were formed as a subsidiary of the Sheffield United Cricket Club in 1889.

Nicknamed the 'Blades', this club boasts an incredible history, including the honour of becoming a founding member of the Football League Second Division in 1892. The club's accolades are in abundance, winning four FA Cups and winning all four divisions in the English football pyramid.

Here is the definitive list of the greatest ten players to ever represent Sheffield United, spanning the highs and lows of their long history.

Rank Player Years at Sheffield United Appearances 1. Billy Sharp 2004-2005, 2007-2010, 2015-2023 377 2. Tony Currie 1968-1976 376 3. Alan Woodward 1964-1978 538 4. Keith Edwards 1975-1978 and 1981-1986 293 5. Alan Hodgkinson 1954-1971 675 6. Joseph Shaw 1945-1966 714 7. Dane Whitehouse 1989-2000 278 8. Harry Johnson 1916-1931 313 9. Brian Deane 1988-1993, 1997-1998, 2005-2006 244 10. Ernest Needham 1891-1909 551

10 Ernest Needham

Sheffield United appearances: 551

Ernest Needham was a man who embodies everything about the city of Sheffield. He was one of the key members in the team's infant years, playing from 1891-1909.

After spending two years at Staveley Wanderers, he worked his way through the ranks to the first team. Needham later joined Sheffield United and played as a left midfielder, but was originally seen as a right-winger.

His energy and work rate made him one of the standout players at the club, leading his side to the First Division in his second season. For the rest of his career, he remained loyal to the steel city, captaining the side for the best part of a decade, from 1895 to 1905.

9 Brian Deane

Sheffield United appearances: 244

Brian Deane played for the Blades across three different decades: the '80s, '90s, and '00s. This impressive statistic was achieved due to Deane returning to the club on two separate occasions.

Nigel Spackman and Neil Warnock secured his signature to bring him back to South Yorkshire. Deane holds the record for most career goals scored for the club in the Premier League era, with 15.

His legacy was cemented further in red and white as he engraved his name in the history books forever by scoring the Premier League's first-ever goal in 1992. The Leeds-born forward was a mammoth presence within the team and on the pitch due to his eye for goal and work ethic.

8 Harry Johnson

Sheffield United appearances: 313

This list wouldn't be complete without Harry Johnson. His career spanned just two clubs, Sheffield United and Mansfield Town, but he is primarily known for his 15-year stay at the former.

Johnson played at Brammall Lane from 1916 to 1931, scoring 201 goals from 313 appearances. Despite his stint ending just over 93 years ago, he still holds the impressive record as the club's all-time top goalscorer.

Quite remarkably, his father, named William Harris Johnson (though he was referred to as Harry too), also played for the Blades. Between the father and son, the pair dedicated a total of 29 years of their lives to the club.

7 Dane Whitehouse

Sheffield United appearances: 278

Dane Whitehouse dedicated his whole career to his beloved Sheffield United, albeit only lasting in the professional game for eleven full seasons. His status as a club legend was quickly cemented, featuring in 278 fixtures.

Whitehouse aided Sheffield United's rise from the third tier all the way to the Premier League, where he scored ten goals across two seasons but couldn't prevent the Blades from being relegated to what was now Division One in 1994. The winger carried on scoring in the second tier.

In 1997, in a game against Port Vale, Gareth Ainsworth launched a nasty tackle on Whitehouse. This marked the beginning of the end of his career. Despite his best efforts to recover and regain full fitness, h he was forced to retire.

6 Joseph Shaw

Sheffield United appearances: 714

Joesph Shaw was a one-club man, representing Sheffield United a record number of 714 times from 1945-1966. His impressive 21-year career at Brammall Lane saw him play both as a defender and a midfielder, where he displayed impressive longevity.

He was only 16 years and 285 days old when he made his debut against Huddersfield Town, but his standout qualities were his football IQ and work rate.

He was unfortunate not to feature in the England setup despite being touted by many for his contributions in Sheffield. Shaw, who was born and bred in the city, rightly has a permanent legacy, with the club commissioning a statue of him outside the football ground.

5 Alan Hodgkinson

Sheffield United appearances: 675

Alan Hodgkinson was a long-term servant to the South Yorkshire side, spanning from 1954 to 1971. Hodgkinson's career saw an impressive 675 first-team appearances.

The goalkeeper spent only one year in the academy setup before his debut in the senior team at 18 years old, at the start of the 1954/55 season. He was second fiddle to Ted Burgin until 1957, after which he never relinquished his starting role.

Hodgkinson took up coaching after his career, working at several clubs and helping young goalkeepers blossom. He was the man who helped orchestrate the transfer of Peter Schmeichel to Manchester United, who is widely considered as one of the best keepers in Premier League history. He was credited with being the world's first full-time goalkeeper coach.

4 Keith Edwards

Sheffield United appearances: 293

Keith Edwards enjoyed his first spell in South Yorkshire from 1975 to 1978 so much that he rejoined again from 1981 to 1986. He originally signed for £50,000 as an 18-year-old prodigy.

As a striker, his best attributes were his rapid pace and ability to anticipate situations to a high level. He scored 171 goals in 293 matches across his two stints, making him a truly reliable goalscorer for the club.

When Edwards rejoined for £100,000 in 1981, he guided Sheffield United's return to the Third Division and reeled off five consecutive seasons as the club's leading goalscorer. In the 1983/84 season in particular, he produced his best output of his career, boasting an impressive 41-goal season.

3 Alan Woodward

Sheffield United appearances: 538

Nicknamed 'Woody', Alan Woodward was a loyal servant to the Blades from 1964-1978, featuring in 538 league games. To this day, he holds the accolade of the team's leading post-war scorer.

Woodward played as a right-winger and wore the No.7 shirt for the club with pride, establishing excellence within the team throughout his 14-year senior career. He scored an impressive 158 league goals and had all the attributes that a winger needs to succeed. His pace, skill, and strength were standout attributes.

Woodward later moved to Oklahoma for the twilight years, making an impact on youth soccer within the state. He provided opportunities for young stars and created the club Tulsa Sheffield United FC, named after the two establishments he represented.

2 Tony Currie

Sheffield United appearances: 376

Tony Currie endured a long career from 1967 to 1984, but spent the longest time at Sheffield United. He dedicated eight years of his playing career to the Blades from 1968 to 1976, producing an impressive 376 appearances within that timeframe. He will be remembered for getting the side promoted to the First Division in the 1970/71 season.

Currie's eight years playing signaled a total of 68 goals, and he later wore the captain's armband in 1974 in his final years at the club. He returned to the club once his playing days ended to work with their efforts in the community. His passion for the club led to a director role on the board, as well as an ambassadorial role.

Dubbed 'Top Cat' by the Sheffield United faithful, Currie's legacy is undeniable. Brammall Lane's South Stand is now known as the Tony Currie stand, highlighting the magnitude of what he meant for the fan base.

1 Billy Sharp

Sheffield United appearances: 377

Billy Sharp is widely regarded as the greatest Sheffield United player of all time. He holds a prominent place in the club's modern era for his contributions to the football club.

Sharp was born and raised in the city of Sheffield and played for his boyhood club on three separate occasions: from 2004/05, 2007 to 2010 and 2015 to 2023. Sharp's first two stints at the club weren't as successful as he'd hoped, scoring only 8 goals from 53 games.

As he acquired various experiences around the football league between his second and third stints, Sharp cemented his legendary status when he rejoined in July 2015. In 2016, current boss Chris Wilder joined, and this famous partnership presented two promotions from League One to the Premier League in just three seasons. He has scored in all four English divisions.

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-02-25.